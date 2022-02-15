Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  VIQ Solutions Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VQS   CA91825V4001

VIQ SOLUTIONS INC.

(VQS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/15 10:25:28 am
2.6 CAD   -1.14%
10:57aVIQ : Courts leverage advanced technology to address growing personnel shortage and legal backlogs
PU
02/09VIQ : Legalweek 2022
PU
02/08VIQ : NACM 2022 Conference
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VIQ : Courts leverage advanced technology to address growing personnel shortage and legal backlogs

02/15/2022 | 10:57am EST
In recent years, courts have increasingly turned to digital audio and video recording solutions to produce the official record. This technology provides numerous benefits over traditional court reporting, enhancing the judicial process.
The legal industry and the connected courtroom.

Legal professionals - judges, attorneys, court reporters, stenographers, notaries - require modern digitalized technology to keep the wheels of justice turning and gain workflow efficiencies. Technological advances have led to the introduction of audio and video recording devices into courtrooms to capture the record. Courts see the benefits and advantages of having their audio and/or video content integrated directly with their official record, to gain an e-record of all court proceedings, creating a truly connected courtroom.

Benefits of the Connected Courtroom
  • Increasing accuracy: allows parties and litigators to have a digital record, leaving a footprint to maintain accurate records.
  • Improving transparency and accountability: e-records can offer comfort to citizens that the proceedings are legitimate and there will be evidence of irregular behavior. Appellate courts can use recordings to review proceedings in lower courts and ensure their procedural integrity, especially in cases that rely on visual or oral cues.
  • Preventing procedural abuse or corruption: while e-recording cannot stop crime from happening outside of the courtroom, greater monitoring can have a beneficial effect and crackdown on corruption.
  • Data security: Securely access the A/V files, confidentially, with access to only those that need it and are authorized for access.
  • Improved Accessibility: The key stakeholders have permissions, and the files can be made available online.
  • Ease of review: The ability to see facial expressions, body language and non-verbal behavior during judicial and jury review.
With the right technology audio and video recording can be secure, efficient, and reliable.

VIQ Solutions CapturePro™ suite enables digital capture and management of official court records, police interviews, hearings, and other audio and video content. CapturePro's advanced features drive workflow efficiencies, integrate seamlessly to third party applications such as court case management systems, and are easy to install and use.

The captured evidence can then be synchronized with other case data that is maintained in the CapturePro central content management systems. The real-time recording allows for live annotations and system monitoring to ensure an accurate record is captured. An automatic FirstDraft transcript can be created using aiAssist for self-editing or sent to VIQ for modification by professional editors.

Contact us to learn more.

VIQ Solutions offers CapturePro to securely capture the court record.

Disclaimer

VIQ Solutions Inc. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 15:56:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 42,1 M 33,0 M 33,0 M
Net income 2021 -22,7 M -17,8 M -17,8 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,05x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 78,6 M 61,7 M 61,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,87x
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,3%
Duration : Period :
VIQ Solutions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VIQ SOLUTIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,63 CAD
Average target price 7,25 CAD
Spread / Average Target 176%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastien Paré Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan Sumner President & Chief Operating Officer
Alexander Edwards Chief Financial Officer
Larry D. Taylor Chairman
Vahram Sukyas Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIQ SOLUTIONS INC.-11.71%62
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-12.29%2 211 576
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-16.01%81 179
SEA LIMITED-42.26%72 586
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-23.01%60 102
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.87%45 258