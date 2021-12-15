Log in
    VQS   CA91825V4001

VIQ SOLUTIONS INC.

(VQS)
News 
Summary

VIQ Solutions Announces Participation at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference, January 10th – 14th, 2022

12/15/2021 | 05:02pm EST
VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ” or the “Company”) (TSX and Nasdaq: VQS), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference. The conference is being held as a virtual conference on January 10-14, 2022.

Susan Sumner, President & COO of VIQ Solutions, is scheduled to present as follows:

Presentation Date: Thursday, January 13, 2022
Time: 4:15 – 4:55 PM (ET)
Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham116/vqs/2102980

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be made available on the Company’s website under the events section at viqsolutions.com/investors/.

VIQ’s management team will also be hosting virtual meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference.

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com.

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 42,3 M 33,0 M 33,0 M
Net income 2021 -22,9 M -17,8 M -17,8 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,16x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 82,2 M 63,6 M 64,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,94x
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart VIQ SOLUTIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
VIQ Solutions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIQ SOLUTIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,75 CAD
Average target price 7,25 CAD
Spread / Average Target 164%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastien Paré Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan Sumner President & Chief Operating Officer
Alexander Edwards Chief Financial Officer
Larry D. Taylor Chairman
Vahram Sukyas Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIQ SOLUTIONS INC.-52.14%64
MICROSOFT CORPORATION47.62%2 465 170
SEA LIMITED12.90%124 635
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC50.40%88 903
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE55.13%76 424
ROBLOX CORPORATION0.00%62 323