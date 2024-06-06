VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ”, “VIQ Solutions” or the “Company”) (TSX: VQS), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, announced the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) on June 5, 2024. Shareholders approved all matters set forth in the Company’s management information circular dated April 29, 2024 (the “Circular”). A total of 19,177,060 common shares of the Company (“Shares”) were voted at the Meeting, representing 37.458% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

The voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee % of votes for % of votes withheld Sebastien Paré 97.107% 2.893% Larry Taylor 97.038% 2.962% Joseph Quarin 99.141% 0.859% Yixin (Shing) Pan 99.134% 0.866% Susan Sumner 96.223% 3.777% Bradley Wells 99.065% 0.935%

The voting results for the remaining matters were as follows:

Appointing Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors of the Company to fix their remuneration: Votes for: 99.699% Votes withheld: 0.301%

Approving the issuance of 2,175,142 common share purchase warrants of the Company, pursuant to a credit agreement between the Corporation and Beedie Investments Ltd. dated January 16, 2023, as amended by amending agreements dated November 10, 2023 and December 22, 2023: Votes for: 98.125% Votes against: 1.875%

Approving the renewal of the Company’s 2021 omnibus equity incentive plan: Votes for: 97.030% Votes against: 2.970%



For further details on each of the above matters, please refer to the Circular available under VIQ’s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240605470232/en/