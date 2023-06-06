Advanced search
    VQS   CA91825V4001

VIQ SOLUTIONS INC.

(VQS)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-06-05 pm EDT
0.3400 CAD   -4.23%
07:31aVIQ Solutions Wins 2023 Fortress Cyber Security Award for Data Protection
BU
06/01VIQ Solutions Down Near 10% In US Pre-Market As Submits Two Patent Applications for Methods Related to Training and Automated Selection of Domain Specific Language Models; Jumped Near 30% in US on Wednesday
MT
06/01VIQ Solutions Inc. Files Two Provisional Patent Applications with United States Patent and Trademark Office
CI
VIQ Solutions Wins 2023 Fortress Cyber Security Award for Data Protection

06/06/2023 | 07:31am EDT
VIQ Solutions Inc. ("VIQ", "VIQ Solutions" or the "Company") (TSX and Nasdaq: VQS), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, today announces the Company has won the 2023 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the Data Protection category. The Business Intelligence Group’s Fortress Cyber Security awards program highlights and rewards companies and products safely protecting data and electronic assets from growing hacker threats.

Security is the first design parameter that VIQ Solutions considers when products and features are developed. As organizations accelerate digital modernization efforts, they are looking to partner with industry leading companies that provide proof of their commitment to security standards.

VIQ’s security policies and principles are incorporated at the forefront of product development initiatives and extended throughout the software development lifecycle. VIQ leverages a risk-based approach to continuously improve security posture based on technical advancements and best practices.

“Recognition by the Business Intelligence Group highlights our commitment to delivering products and services that safeguard client data, across the globe,” said Vahram Sukyas, Chief Technology Officer, VIQ Solutions. “Our security best practices are at the core of our new and forward-thinking innovations designed to safeguard data and align with regulatory requirements.”

“We are so proud to name VIQ Solutions as a winner in the 2023 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like VIQ Solutions are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand.”

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 63,9 M 47,6 M 47,6 M
Net income 2023 -12,6 M -9,36 M -9,36 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,96x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 11,8 M 8,79 M 8,79 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,18x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 539
Free-Float 78,3%
Managers and Directors
Sebastien Paré Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan Sumner President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alexander Edwards Chief Financial Officer
Larry Douglas Taylor Executive Chairman
Vahram Sukyas Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIQ SOLUTIONS INC.-5.56%9
MICROSOFT CORPORATION40.08%2 497 878
SYNOPSYS INC.40.99%68 496
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.42.98%63 353
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE23.68%58 332
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION42.42%47 102
