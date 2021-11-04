Log in
    VQS   CA91825V4001

VIQ SOLUTIONS INC.

(VQS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VIQ Solutions to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

11/04/2021
VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ” or the “Company”) (TSX:VQS and NASDAQ:VQS), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, after market close on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. VIQ management will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, November 10 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

Investors may access a live webcast of the call on the Company’s website at www.viqsolutions.com/investors or by dialing 1-833-378-1030 (North America toll-free) or +1-236-712-2544 (international) to be connected to the call by an operator using conference ID number 7969525. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website through the same link approximately one hour after the conference call concludes.

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com.

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 42,0 M 33,6 M 33,6 M
Net income 2021 -19,0 M -15,3 M -15,3 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,23x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 91,4 M 73,6 M 73,2 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,18x
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart VIQ SOLUTIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
VIQ Solutions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIQ SOLUTIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,06 CAD
Average target price 7,50 CAD
Spread / Average Target 145%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastien Paré Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan Sumner President & Chief Operating Officer
Alexander Edwards Chief Financial Officer
Larry D. Taylor Chairman
Harvey Gordon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIQ SOLUTIONS INC.-47.69%74
MICROSOFT CORPORATION50.17%2 507 665
SEA LIMITED77.67%195 275
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC90.46%112 583
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-15.31%84 878
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE59.77%80 842