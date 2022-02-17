VIQ : The “Great Resignation” leads to more people seeking home-based jobs

With the "Great Resignation" happening now, many are eager to find more flexible, rewarding roles. Due to the vast amount of digital content that is recorded annually, there is a high demand for remote transcription services.

There is no denying that the "Great Resignation" is changing the landscape of the job market. A recent report by the job-search site Joblist, showed 22% of all job seekers reported quitting their previous job, and 73% of currently employed workers said they are actively thinking about quitting their jobs.

Many are choosing to trade in their traditional in-person jobs for opportunities that allow them to work remotely on a schedule that better fits their lifestyle. According to a survey by ZipRecuiter, 60% of job seekers in 2021 said they preferred a job that let them work from home.

Freedom and Flexibility - As an editor you can appreciate your freedom and plan your day to suit your work and home life, choosing only projects you know you can complete in the time allotted. As an editor you have the flexibility to attend medical appointments, watch the kids' basketball game, or tend to other family activities.

Cost savings - Going to work can be expensive. You've got travel costs, parking, lunch, coffee and snacks, birthday cakes, colleague presents, clothes for work… the list is endless. Remote working saves on these expenses, which can add up to a substantial amount. This means more disposable income is available for other things, which is always a good thing.

Save time - As well as saving time on commuting, having a remote job means contractors manage their own schedules. Some people work better in the mornings than in the afternoons. Others come alive in the evenings. If the time you're choosing to work doesn't affect your colleagues and you can meet the stated deadlines, then you can work when you wish.

Location - A major benefit of working remotely as a contractor is you can work from anywhere. No need to be bound to a city that doesn't correspond to your preference. If you have a good internet connection, you can work from any location.

With transcription services in high demand becoming an editor for VIQ Solutions can be a viable option for workers looking for a flexible, telecommuting role. Transcription editors working with VIQ will be trained and utilize our NetScribe™ solution to streamline transcription orders.

NetScribe allows VIQ transcription editors to take advantage of integrated, advanced features such as collaboration, redaction, and artificial intelligence (AI) to simplify the transcription process. VIQ Solutions is actively recruiting individuals interested in assisting our business as transcription editors. Please visit our career page to learn more: https://viqsolutions.com/careers/contractor-recruiting/