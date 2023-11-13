Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a commercial-stage immunology company, which is focused on combining immunologic insights with technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The Company's pipeline consists of sotrovimab and other product candidates targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV), hepatitis D virus (HDV), influenza A virus, COVID-19, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). It has assembled four technology platforms, focused on antibodies, T cells, innate immunity and small interfering ribonucleic acid, through internal development, collaborations and acquisitions. The Company is developing VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the functional cure of HBV. VIR-2218, an HBV-targeting siRNA, is under several Phase II clinical trials. VIR-2218 is also being evaluated in additional Phase II clinical trials with collaborators. VIR-2218 is under Phase II trial in combination with BRII-179, an investigational T cell vaccine, for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.