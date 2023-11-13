Stock VIR VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.
PDF Report : Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. Stock price

Equities

VIR

US92764N1028

Biotechnology & Medical Research

Market Closed - Nasdaq
Other stock markets
 04:00:00 2023-11-10 pm EST 		Intraday chart for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
8.790 USD +7.99% +0.34% -65.27%
Nov. 02 Transcript : Vir Biotechnology, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2023 CI
Nov. 02 Earnings Flash (VIR) VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY Posts Q3 Revenue $2.6M, vs. Street Est of $8.8M MT
Financials (USD)

Sales 2023 * 79.59 M Sales 2024 * 52.36 M Capitalization 1,182 M
Net income 2023 * -651 M Net income 2024 * -600 M EV / Sales 2023 *
-5,66x
Net cash position 2023 * 1,633 M Net cash position 2024 * 683 M EV / Sales 2024 *
9,55x
P/E ratio 2023 *
-1,81x
P/E ratio 2024 *
-1,92x
Employees 576
Yield 2023 *
-
Yield 2024 *
-
Free-Float 84.35%
Chart Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Vir Biotechnology, Inc. Appoints Jennifer Towne, Ph.D., as Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer CI
Vir Biotechnology, Inc. Announces Multiple Abstracts Highlighting New Chronic Hepatitis B and Hepatitis Delta Data Accepted for Presentation at AASLD?s the Liver Meeting® 2023 CI
Vir Biotechnology Gets $50 Million in US Government Funding to Support Antibody Platform Technologies Development MT
Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority Awards Funding to Vir Biotechnology, Inc. to Support Development of Antibody Platform Technologies for Global Infectious Disease Threats CI
Vir Biotechnology, Inc. Announces First Participant Dosed in New Phase 1 Trial Evaluating VIR-1388, an Investigational T Cell Vaccine for the Prevention of HIV CI
Vir Biotechnology Operations Chief Friedl-Naderer Departing MT
Vir Biotechnology, Inc. Announces That Johanna Friedl-Naderer, the Company?s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Will Be Leaving the Company on September 29, 2023 CI
Transcript : Vir Biotechnology, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2023, Sep-12-2023 08:10 AM CI
North American Morning Briefing : Inflation, -2- DJ
Vir Biotechnology's Near-Term Trial Readout in Hepatitis B Unlikely to Boost Sentiment, BofA Securities Says MT
BofA Securities Downgrades Vir Biotechnology to Neutral From Buy, Cuts Price Target to $14 From $23 After Shares Underperformance MT
BofA Securities Downgrades Vir Biotechnology to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $14 From $23 MT
Analyst Recommendations on Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

HC Wainwright Adjusts Price Target on Vir Biotechnology to $95 From $100, Keeps Buy Rating MT
JPMorgan Cuts Vir Biotechnology's Price Target to $24 From $34, Maintains Overweight Rating MT
Goldman Sachs Adjusts Vir Biotechnology's Price Target to $28 From $51, Keeps Buy Rating MT
Press releases Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

Vir Biotechnology to Present Late-Breaking Data from Its Ongoing Phase 2 Chronic Hepatitis B and Delta Trials at AASLD’s The Liver Meeting® 2023 BU
Vir Biotechnology Ranked The Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 AQ
Vir Biotechnology Ranked the Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ BU
Vir Biotechnology : Termination of Material Agreement - Form 8-K PU
News in other languages on Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

La OMS "desaconseja enérgicamente" el uso de dos tratamientos contra el COVID
USA-Les valeurs à suivre à Wall Street (actualisé)
USA-Les valeurs à suivre à Wall Street
UPDATE/MÄRKTE USA/Fester - Präsident Biden sorgt für Hoffnungsschimmer
MÄRKTE USA/Fester - Präsident Biden sorgt für Hoffnungsschimmer
Quotes and Performance

1 day+7.99%
1 week+0.34%
Current month+10.84%
1 month+5.52%
3 months-34.26%
6 months-64.40%
Current year-65.27%
Highs and lows

1 week
8.06
Extreme 8.06
8.85
1 month
7.72
Extreme 7.72
9.34
Current year
7.72
Extreme 7.72
31.55
1 year
7.72
Extreme 7.72
31.55
3 years
7.72
Extreme 7.72
141.01
5 years
7.72
Extreme 7.72
141.01
10 years
7.72
Extreme 7.72
141.01
Managers and Directors - Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

Managers TitleAgeSince
Aine M. Hanly CTO
 Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer 53 2021
Phil Pang CTO
 Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer 48 2016
Steven Rice ADM
 Chief Administrative Officer 63 2019
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Charles Sigal BRD
 Director/Board Member 71 2020
Robert Perez BRD
 Director/Board Member 58 2016
Robert More BRD
 Director/Board Member 55 2016
ETFs positioned on Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
AGF U.S. MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND - USD ETF AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund - USD
12.90% 323 M€ -0.94% -
ETFMG TREATMENTS TESTING AND ADVANCEMENTS ETF - USD ETF ETFMG Treatments Testing and Advancements ETF - USD
2.03% 12 M€ -26.51%
ISHARES GENOMICS IMMUNOLOGY AND HEALTHCARE INDEX ETF - CAD ETF iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF - CAD
1.99% 3 M€ -24.44%
ISHARES GENOMICS IMMUNOLOGY AND HEALTHCARE ETF -D - USD ETF iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF -D - USD
1.99% 104 M€ -26.86%
ALPS MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS ETF - USD ETF ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF - USD
1.27% 75 M€ -21.63%
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 8.790 +7.99% 2,818,232
23-11-09 8.140 -5.24% 1,269,714
23-11-08 8.590 +1.78% 1,403,471
23-11-07 8.440 -2.20% 1,367,036
23-11-06 8.630 -1.48% 1,455,919

Delayed Quote Nasdaq, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST

Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a commercial-stage immunology company, which is focused on combining immunologic insights with technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The Company's pipeline consists of sotrovimab and other product candidates targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV), hepatitis D virus (HDV), influenza A virus, COVID-19, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). It has assembled four technology platforms, focused on antibodies, T cells, innate immunity and small interfering ribonucleic acid, through internal development, collaborations and acquisitions. The Company is developing VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the functional cure of HBV. VIR-2218, an HBV-targeting siRNA, is under several Phase II clinical trials. VIR-2218 is also being evaluated in additional Phase II clinical trials with collaborators. VIR-2218 is under Phase II trial in combination with BRII-179, an investigational T cell vaccine, for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.
Sector
Biotechnology & Medical Research
Calendar
2024-02-21 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
8.790USD
Average target price
30.57USD
Spread / Average Target
+247.80%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Biotechnology & Medical Research

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC. Stock Vir Biotechnology, Inc.
-65.27% 1 182 M $
SEAGEN INC. Stock Seagen Inc.
+66.31% 40 321 M $
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. Stock Iqvia Holdings Inc.
-4.35% 35 766 M $
LONZA GROUP AG Stock Lonza Group AG
-25.93% 27 520 M $
MODERNA, INC. Stock Moderna, Inc.
-61.00% 26 709 M $
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY Stock ICON Public Limited Company
+31.96% 21 104 M $
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Stock Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
-31.88% 20 316 M $
CELLTRION, INC. Stock Celltrion, Inc.
-2.31% 16 949 M $
UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION Stock United Therapeutics Corporation
-19.87% 10 472 M $
BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION Stock Bio-Techne Corporation
-30.63% 9 092 M $
Other Biotechnology & Medical Research
