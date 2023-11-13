Vir Biotechnology, Inc. Stock price
Equities
VIR
US92764N1028
Biotechnology & Medical Research
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|8.790 USD
|+7.99%
|+0.34%
|-65.27%
|Nov. 02
|Transcript : Vir Biotechnology, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2023
|CI
|Nov. 02
|Earnings Flash (VIR) VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY Posts Q3 Revenue $2.6M, vs. Street Est of $8.8M
|MT
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2023 *
|79.59 M
|Sales 2024 *
|52.36 M
|Capitalization
|1,182 M
|Net income 2023 *
|-651 M
|Net income 2024 *
|-600 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
-5,66x
|Net cash position 2023 *
|1,633 M
|Net cash position 2024 *
|683 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
9,55x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
-1,81x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
-1,92x
|Employees
|576
|Yield 2023 *
-
|Yield 2024 *
-
|Free-Float
|84.35%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data
More news
More recommendations
More press releases
More news
|1 day
|+7.99%
|1 week
|+0.34%
|Current month
|+10.84%
|1 month
|+5.52%
|3 months
|-34.26%
|6 months
|-64.40%
|Current year
|-65.27%
More quotes
1 week
8.06
8.85
1 month
7.72
9.34
Current year
7.72
31.55
1 year
7.72
31.55
3 years
7.72
141.01
5 years
7.72
141.01
10 years
7.72
141.01
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Aine M. Hanly CTO
|Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer
|53
|2021
Phil Pang CTO
|Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer
|48
|2016
Steven Rice ADM
|Chief Administrative Officer
|63
|2019
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Charles Sigal BRD
|Director/Board Member
|71
|2020
Robert Perez BRD
|Director/Board Member
|58
|2016
Robert More BRD
|Director/Board Member
|55
|2016
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|12.90%
|323 M€
|-0.94%
|-
|2.03%
|12 M€
|-26.51%
|1.99%
|3 M€
|-24.44%
|1.99%
|104 M€
|-26.86%
|1.27%
|75 M€
|-21.63%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|8.790
|+7.99%
|2,818,232
|23-11-09
|8.140
|-5.24%
|1,269,714
|23-11-08
|8.590
|+1.78%
|1,403,471
|23-11-07
|8.440
|-2.20%
|1,367,036
|23-11-06
|8.630
|-1.48%
|1,455,919
Delayed Quote Nasdaq, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm ESTMore quotes
More about the company
Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a commercial-stage immunology company, which is focused on combining immunologic insights with technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The Company's pipeline consists of sotrovimab and other product candidates targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV), hepatitis D virus (HDV), influenza A virus, COVID-19, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). It has assembled four technology platforms, focused on antibodies, T cells, innate immunity and small interfering ribonucleic acid, through internal development, collaborations and acquisitions. The Company is developing VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the functional cure of HBV. VIR-2218, an HBV-targeting siRNA, is under several Phase II clinical trials. VIR-2218 is also being evaluated in additional Phase II clinical trials with collaborators. VIR-2218 is under Phase II trial in combination with BRII-179, an investigational T cell vaccine, for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.
Calendar
2024-02-21 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
8.790USD
Average target price
30.57USD
Spread / Average Target
+247.80%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-65.27%
|1 182 M $
|+66.31%
|40 321 M $
|-4.35%
|35 766 M $
|-25.93%
|27 520 M $
|-61.00%
|26 709 M $
|+31.96%
|21 104 M $
|-31.88%
|20 316 M $
|-2.31%
|16 949 M $
|-19.87%
|10 472 M $
|-30.63%
|9 092 M $