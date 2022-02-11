COVID SCIENCE-Spreading version of Omicron resists lone effective drug; T cell defense vs Omicron deficient in some

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The following is a summary of some recent
studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further
study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be
certified by peer review.
Spreading version of Omicron resists lone effective drug
The sole COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy shown to be
effective for patients infected with the Omicron variant -
sotrovimab from Vir Biotechnology and GSK - is
unlikely to do as well against at least one new version of the
variant spreading globally, new research suggests.
The World Health Organization is currently monitoring
several Omicron "sublineages" or subvariants. Data posted on
Wednesday on bioRxiv https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.02.07.479306v1
ahead of peer review showed that the rapidly spreading BA.2
subvariant "exhibited marked resistance" to sotrovimab in lab
experiments, researchers said. Britain-based GSK announced on
Thursday, without formally releasing any data, that its drug
does retain the ability to neutralize BA.2 in a test tube. David
Ho of Columbia University, senior author of the bioRxiv report,
said his research "also showed that sotrovimab still has
activity against BA.2, consistent with their statement. But its
activity is down substantially, 27-fold as stated in our
preprint."
In repeat experiments, the drop was even more pronounced, he
said of testing done after the paper was submitted. Two antibody
drugs from AstraZeneca - cilgavimab and tixagevimab -
did remain effective against BA.2, but they are only approved
for preventing COVID-19 in certain circumstances, not for
treating it, Ho's team said.
Second-line Omicron immune defense deficient in some people
T cells, a key component of the body's immune defenses, may
not work well against the Omicron variant in some people,
according to new research.
T cells learn to recognize germs either during natural
infection or after vaccination. When invading organisms slip
past antibodies, T cells launch an attack to prevent severe
illness. Researchers studying 76 volunteers found that most
individuals' T cells continued to defend against Omicron even
when their antibodies did not, regardless of the source of the
antibodies, including from booster shots. But about 20% of
people had more than a 50% reduction in their T cell response to
Omicron, compared to responses to earlier variants, the
researchers reported in Cell https://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(22)00140-4.
This "surprising" finding might be due to genetic differences,
said Dr. Gaurav Gaiha of the Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and
Harvard.
What the decrease in T cell recognition of Omicron means is
unclear, "but it is possible that these individuals will have
reduced protection against severe disease," Gaiha said. It could
also mean SARS-CoV-2 "can evolve to escape even T cells, so we
have to continue work on vaccines that may be resistant to
future variants, and keep taking sensible precautions like
mask-wearing and testing," added Gaiha, who noted that vaccine
boosters "dramatically increased the T cell response to Omicron
by 20 times."
New or persistent health problems follow COVID-19 in seniors
Older adults infected with SARS-CoV-2 before vaccines were
available were at higher-than-average risk for needing medical
care for a persistent or new problem in the months afterward,
according to a report published on Wednesday in The BMJ https://www.bmj.com/content/376/bmj-2021-068414.
Researchers studied nearly 133,000 Americans over age 65 who
had coronavirus infections in 2020 and a roughly equal number of
closely matched uninfected individuals. Nearly one-in-three
COVID-19 patients sought medical attention at least three weeks
after diagnosis for a new or persistent condition, an 11% higher
rate than researchers saw in the comparison group. The COVID-19
patients were at increased risk for respiratory failure (an
additional 7.6 cases per 100 people), fatigue (an extra 5.7 per
100 people), high blood pressure (an extra 4.4 per 100 people),
and mental health diagnoses (an extra 2.5 per 100 people), the
researchers found. When the COVID patients were compared to
people previously infected with other respiratory viruses, like
flu, only new problems with respiratory failure, dementia, and
fatigue were more common after COVID-19.
Although hospitalized patients were at higher risk for new
or persistent problems, "the larger population... who did not
require admission to hospital for COVID-19 were still at risk,"
the researchers said.
