GSK-Vir COVID-19 antibody works as shot in the arm as well as infusion

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Britain's GSK and partner Vir
said on Friday their antibody-based COVID-19 drug was
shown in a trial to work as well when given as a shot in the arm
as when administered via the standard infusion, potentially
offering more convenience.
GSK said it would now speak to global regulators, including
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, about potential approval
for the new method of administration, known as intramuscular
injection, which can be carried out by family doctors and spare
patients a trip to hospital.
Sotrovimab is authorised for emergency use in the United
States to prevent mild or moderate cases of COVID-19 from
worsening. The European Medicines Agency has given its go-ahead
for use by member states though EU-wide approval is still
outstanding.
Similar products are offered or being developed by Eli Lilly
, Regeneron and AstraZeneca.
Eli Lilly's therapy is so far given by infusion, or drip,
only. AstraZeneca's antibody drug, under review to possibly
prevent infections, is delivered by intramuscular shot only.
Regeneron and Roche's product can be given as
an infusion or injection under the skin, typically in the
abdomen.
