    VIR   US92764N1028

VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.

(VIR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

GSK-Vir COVID-19 antibody works as shot in the arm as well as infusion

11/12/2021 | 08:44am EST
Nov 12 (Reuters) - Britain's GSK and partner Vir said on Friday their antibody-based COVID-19 drug was shown in a trial to work as well when given as a shot in the arm awhen administered via the standard infusion, potentially offering more convenience.

GSK said it would now speak to global regulators, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, about potential approval for the new method of administration, known as intramuscular injection, which can be carried out by family doctors and spare patients a trip to hospital.

Sotrovimab is authorised for emergency use in the United States to prevent mild or moderate cases of COVID-19 from worsening. The European Medicines Agency has given its go-ahead for use by member states though EU-wide approval is still outstanding.

Similar products are offered or being developed by Eli Lilly , Regeneron and AstraZeneca.

Eli Lilly's therapy is so far given by infusion, or drip, only. AstraZeneca's antibody drug, under review to possibly prevent infections, is delivered by intramuscular shot only. Regeneron and Roche's product can be given as an infusion or injection under the skin, typically in the abdomen. (Reporting by Ludwig BurgerReporting by Ludwig Burger ind Frankfurt, Muhammed Husain and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Mark Potter )


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -3.96% 9072 Delayed Quote.28.95%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC 0.63% 1599.6586 Delayed Quote.18.47%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 0.71% 626.64 Delayed Quote.29.71%
ROCHE HOLDING AG -0.34% 369.05 Delayed Quote.19.85%
VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC. 2.54% 33.06 Delayed Quote.23.45%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 536 M - -
Net income 2021 32,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 912 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 139x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 327 M 4 327 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,38x
EV / Sales 2022 5,29x
Nbr of Employees 395
Free-Float 87,0%
Managers and Directors
George A. Scangos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howard Horn CFO, Secretary & Principal Accounting Officer
Vicki L. Sato Non-Executive Chairman
Michael E. Kamarck Chief Technology Officer
Phil Pang Chief Medical Officer
