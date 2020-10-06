Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Vir Biotechnology, Inc.    VIR

VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.

(VIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GSK to widen COVID-19 antibody treatment trial after safety clearance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 08:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

(Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline and partner Vir Biotechnology will expand their trial of an experimental antibody to treat COVID-19 after initial use by a group of volunteers did not raise any safety concerns.

The two partners in August started testing the antibody on early-stage COVID-19 patients, hoping to keep symptoms from progressing.

Various firms are running tests in this promising class of antiviral drugs to combat the pandemic.

After testing the drug on 20 U.S. participants for safety, the trial will now expand as planned to 1,300 patients globally.

Half the participants will be randomly assigned to a control group receiving a placebo.

Interim trial results may be available as early as the end of 2020. Complete efficacy results are expected as early as January or later in the first quarter of 2021.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Jason Neely)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.62% 8351 Delayed Quote.10.54%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC -0.84% 1437 Delayed Quote.-18.50%
MODERNA, INC. 4.56% 71.95 Delayed Quote.267.84%
MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG 6.17% 16.56 Delayed Quote.-11.19%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 7.13% 605.08 Delayed Quote.61.15%
ROCHE HOLDING AG -0.63% 316.7 Delayed Quote.1.53%
VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC. 17.34% 39.11 Delayed Quote.211.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.
08:19aVIR BIOTECHNOLOGY : and GSK announce global expansion to Phase 3 of COMET-ICE st..
AQ
08:19aVir Biotechnology and GSK announce global expansion to Phase 3 of COMET-ICE s..
GL
08:07aGSK to widen COVID-19 antibody treatment trial after safety clearance
RE
09/24VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY : Publishes New Research Characterizing Antibody Response to S..
AQ
09/24Vir Biotechnology Publishes New Research Characterizing Antibody Response to ..
GL
09/16VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
09/14Regeneron's antibody drug added to UK Recovery trial of COVID treatments
RE
09/14Regeneron's antibody drug added to UK Recovery trial of COVID treatments
RE
09/09VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY : to Present at Cantor Global Virtual Healthcare Conference
AQ
09/09Vir Biotechnology to Present at Cantor Global Virtual Healthcare Conference
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 114 M - -
Net income 2020 -260 M - -
Net cash 2020 249 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -18,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 969 M 4 969 M -
EV / Sales 2020 41,4x
EV / Sales 2021 33,7x
Nbr of Employees 253
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vir Biotechnology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 52,14 $
Last Close Price 39,11 $
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George A. Scangos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vicki L. Sato Non-Executive Chairman
Howard Horn CFO, Secretary & Principal Accounting Officer
Michael E. Kamarck Chief Technology Officer
Phil Pang Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.211.01%4 969
LONZA GROUP AG62.23%46 498
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.77.21%35 231
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.3.95%30 722
CELLTRION, INC.40.61%29 396
MODERNA, INC.267.84%28 391
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group