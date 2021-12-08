Oil dips below $75 as investors assess Omicron's impact

Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Vir Biotechnology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIR   US92764N1028

VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.

(VIR)
  Summary
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell below $75 a barrel on Wednesday, taking a breather after strong gains this week, as investors assessed the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the global economy and fuel demand.

Brent crude futures were down 83 cents, or 1.1%, to $74.61 a barrel at 1113 GMT, after settling 3.2% higher on Tuesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $71.07 a barrel, down 98 cents or 1.4%, having gained 3.7% in the previous session.

After falling by more than 16% since Nov. 25 to around $69 a barrel, Brent crude prices have rebounded by over 8% since Dec. 1 on signs Omicron has had only a limited impact on oil demand.

"Around two thirds of the previous price slide (has) been corrected, a downswing that had been brought about by demand concerns sparked by the new Omicron variant. These now appear to be exaggerated," Commerzbank said in a note.

"There has been no noticeable slowing effect on oil demand as yet. Even aviation, the sector that should have been hit first, has seen only a marginal decrease in seating capacity."

But reports https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/britain-could-implement-covid-19-plan-b-early-thursday-times-radio-2021-12-08/?taid=61b09290c0e0a70001e464aa&utm_campaign=trueAnthem:+Trending+Content&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was set to tighten COVID restrictions, including advice to work from home, revived fears of a slow down in activity.

The market was also focused on rising geopolitical tensions as talks between Washington and Tehran over Iran's nuclear programme were set to resume this week as Western officials voiced dismay at sweeping Iranian demands.

An easing of U.S. sanctions is expected to lead to higher exports of Iranian oil, which could add downward pressure on oil prices.

Meanwhile, tensions between Western powers and Russia over Ukraine also remained high after President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the West would impose "strong economic and other measures" on Russia if it invades Ukraine, while Putin demanded guarantees that NATO would not expand farther eastward.

Oil markets reacted little to U.S. weekly inventory data.

U.S. crude stocks fell last week while gasoline and distillate inventories rose, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.[API/S]

Analysts polled by Reuters forecast U.S. crude inventory data would show a second straight weekly decline. [EIA/S]

(Additional reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Jason Neely)

By Ron Bousso


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 670 M - -
Net income 2021 203 M - -
Net cash 2021 912 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 625 M 5 625 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,04x
EV / Sales 2022 6,10x
Nbr of Employees 395
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vir Biotechnology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 42,98 $
Average target price 77,14 $
Spread / Average Target 79,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George A. Scangos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howard Horn CFO, Secretary & Principal Accounting Officer
Vicki L. Sato Non-Executive Chairman
Michael E. Kamarck Chief Technology Officer
Phil Pang Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.60.49%5 625
MODERNA, INC.170.27%114 479
LONZA GROUP AG24.16%58 572
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.50.86%51 638
SEAGEN INC.-16.39%26 777
CELLTRION, INC.-43.31%23 611