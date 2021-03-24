Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Vir Biotechnology, Inc.    VIR

VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.

(VIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. - VIR

03/24/2021 | 01:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  Vir Biotechnology, Inc. ("Vir" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VIR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Vir and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On March 3, 2021, Vir and its development partner GlaxoSmithKline plc ("GSK") issued a press release "provid[ing] an update on the VIR-7831 (GSK4182136) arm of the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV) Program Phase 3 clinical trial." Specifically, Vir and GSK "were informed that while VIR-7831 met initial pre-specified criteria to continue to the next phase of the ACTIV-3 trial and there were no reported safety signals, sensitivity analyses of the available data raised concerns about the magnitude of potential benefit" and that, accordingly, "[t]he independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has recommended that the VIR-7831 arm of the trial be closed to enrollment while the data mature." On this news, Vir's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on March 3, 2021, damaging investors.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-vir-biotechnology-inc---vir-301254484.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.
01:04aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
03/18SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
03/15Health Care Up As Risk Appetite Buoys Biotech -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
03/12SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
03/11Health Care Up Slightly, As Growth Bias Helps Biotech, Hurts Big Pharma -- He..
DJ
03/11SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Carried Higher By Biotech Companies
MT
03/11SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Starting to Stretch Out Earlier Rise
MT
03/11VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY  : Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Vir Biotechnology to $96 F..
MT
03/11VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY  : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Vir Biotechnology to ..
MT
03/11SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ