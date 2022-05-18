Log in
Vir Biotechnology Reminds Stockholders of 2022 Annual General Meeting Details
GL
04:03pVir Biotechnology Reminds Stockholders of 2022 Annual General Meeting Details
AQ
05/12HC Wainwright Adjusts Vir Biotechnology Price Target to $125 From $200, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Vir Biotechnology Reminds Stockholders of 2022 Annual General Meeting Details

05/18/2022 | 04:04pm EDT
SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today reminds stockholders that it will hold its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Stockholders on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. PT. The Annual Meeting will be held in virtual format only via live audio webcast.

Vir Biotechnology’s stockholders of record as of March 28, 2022 (the “Record Date”) can attend and vote at the Annual Meeting by accessing the meeting center at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/VIR2022 and entering the control number on the proxy card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials previously received. Instructions on how to connect to the Annual Meeting and participate via the Internet are also posted at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/VIR2022. Online access to the Annual Meeting will begin at 11:15 a.m. PT. Stockholders should allow ample time for the check-in procedures.

Whether or not stockholders plan to virtually attend the Annual Meeting, Vir Biotechnology urges them to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology is a commercial-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting COVID-19, hepatitis B and hepatitis D viruses, influenza A and human immunodeficiency virus. Vir routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 548 M - -
Net income 2022 314 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 110 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,99x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 057 M 3 057 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 4,10x
Nbr of Employees 444
Free-Float 86,6%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 23,09 $
Average target price 53,29 $
Spread / Average Target 131%
George A. Scangos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howard Horn CFO, Secretary & Chief Accounting Officer
Vicki L. Sato Non-Executive Chairman
Phil Pang Chief Medical Officer
Herbert W. Virgin Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP-Research
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.-44.85%3 057
MODERNA, INC.-43.98%56 593
LONZA GROUP AG-27.42%41 313
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-26.74%39 122
SEAGEN INC.-5.21%26 976
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-32.47%17 002