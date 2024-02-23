Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced that management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences during the month of March:

TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston. Marianne De Backer, M.Sc., Ph.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Monday, March 4, at 2:50 p.m. ET / 11:50 a.m. PT.

Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach. Vir management will be hosting one-on-one investor meetings on Monday, March 11 and Tuesday, March 12.

Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami. Marianne De Backer, M.Sc., Ph.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 12, at 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT.

Live webcasts of the fireside chats can be accessed under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio and will be archived there for 30 days.

About Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is an immunology company focused on powering the immune system to transform lives by treating and preventing infectious diseases and other serious conditions, including viral-associated diseases. Vir has assembled two technology platforms that are designed to modulate the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta and hepatitis B viruses and human immunodeficiency virus. Vir has several preclinical candidates in its pipeline, including those targeting influenza A and B, COVID-19, RSV/MPV and HPV. Vir routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

