    VIRX   US92765F1084

VIRACTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(VIRX)
  Report
Viracta Therapeutics Gets FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Nana-val

11/29/2021 | 08:35am EST
By Michael Dabaie

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted its product candidate nanatinostat and valganciclovir, or Nana-val, orphan drug designation for the treatment of Epstein Barr virus-positive diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

DLBCL is the most common subtype of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the U.S. and worldwide, the company said.

Viracta shares rose 9.5% to $5.30 in premarket trading.

This is the fourth U.S. FDA orphan drug designation granted for Nana-val. Viracta has previously received FDA orphan drug designation for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder and plasmablastic lymphoma.

The FDA grants orphan drug designations to investigational drugs and biologics that are intended for the treatment of rare diseases that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-21 0835ET

