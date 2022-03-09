Log in
    VIRX   US92765F1084

VIRACTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(VIRX)
  Report
Viracta Therapeutics to Present at the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

03/09/2022 | 04:31pm EST
SAN DIEGO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced that company leadership is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 10:40 a.m. ET.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investors section of the Viracta website under "Events and Webcasts" at https://viracta.investorroom.com/events-and-webcasts. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.
Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. Viracta's lead product candidate is an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir (collectively referred to as Nana-val). Nana-val is currently being evaluated in multiple ongoing clinical trials, including a pivotal, global, multicenter, open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of multiple subtypes of relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma (NAVAL-1) as well as a multinational, open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors. Viracta is also pursuing the application of its inducible synthetic lethality approach in other virus-related cancers.

For additional information please visit www.viracta.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Ashleigh Barreto
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communication
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.
abarreto@viracta.com

 

