    VIRX   US92765F1084

VIRACTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(VIRX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/01 04:00:00 pm EDT
2.080 USD   -1.89%
Viracta Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

06/01/2022
SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced that company management is scheduled to present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Viracta website under "Events and Webcasts" at https://viracta.investorroom.com/events-and-webcasts. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. Viracta's lead product candidate is an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir (collectively referred to as Nana-val). Nana-val is currently being evaluated in multiple ongoing clinical trials, including a pivotal, global, multicenter, open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of multiple subtypes of relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma (NAVAL-1), as well as a multinational Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors. Viracta is also pursuing the application of its inducible synthetic lethality approach in other virus-related cancers.

For additional information please visit www.viracta.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Ashleigh Barreto
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.
abarreto@viracta.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viracta-therapeutics-to-present-at-the-jefferies-healthcare-conference-301559561.html

SOURCE Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.


