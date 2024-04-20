Virat Industries Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in socks business. The Company manufactures socks for export mainly to the European markets. The Company manufactures cotton dresses/casual socks for men, ladies and children on computerized electronic knitting machines by Lonati and Matec from Italy and KTM from Korea. Its socks are manufactured in cotton, cotton/viscose, wool, acrylic, wool/cashmere, wool/silk, cotton/silk. The Company's double cylinder machines produce socks in plain rib, rib link, link link and jacquard. It is specialized in 100% cotton, cotton nylon lycra, link link and casual 96N socks in rib, link and jacquard types. Its double cylinder machines are available in six, 14 and 15 gauges. Its single cylinder machines produce, jacquard, plain, fillet, motif and embroidery. 18 machines are capable of producing football and sports socks also. Socks with mesh and three colors with elastic are also available.