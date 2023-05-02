Central Europe: Virbac acquires its distributor in the Czech Republic and Slovakia

On May 2, we finalized the acquisition of 100% of the shares of our historical distributor in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, which becomes the 35 th Virbac subsidiary. Welcome!

On familiar ground! Present in the Czech Republic and Slovakia since 2000 through our historical distributor, we are familiar with these two markets, mainly oriented towards pets and ruminants.

To continue to develop our activities in these two countries, while strengthening our presence in Central Europe, we have acquired GS Partners, one of our oldest distributors in this region. This acquisition is the culmination of years of excellent work by the teams of Jakub Satrapa, its former owner and future general manager of our subsidiary. Their integration into the Virbac family is a strong recognition of this.

This new Virbac subsidiary will enable us to respond more widely and quickly to the health needs of animals in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.