  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Virbac
  News
  Summary
    VIRP   FR0000031577

VIRBAC

(VIRP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  08:34:05 2023-05-02 am EDT
300.00 EUR   -3.07%
Central Europe: Virbac acquires its distributor in the Czech Republic and Slovakia

05/02/2023 | 08:43am EDT
On May 2, we finalized the acquisition of 100% of the shares of our historical distributor in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, which becomes the 35th Virbac subsidiary. Welcome!

On familiar ground! Present in the Czech Republic and Slovakia since 2000 through our historical distributor, we are familiar with these two markets, mainly oriented towards pets and ruminants.

To continue to develop our activities in these two countries, while strengthening our presence in Central Europe, we have acquired GS Partners, one of our oldest distributors in this region. This acquisition is the culmination of years of excellent work by the teams of Jakub Satrapa, its former owner and future general manager of our subsidiary. Their integration into the Virbac family is a strong recognition of this.

This new Virbac subsidiary will enable us to respond more widely and quickly to the health needs of animals in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Virbac SA published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 12:42:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 253 M 1 375 M 1 375 M
Net income 2023 114 M 125 M 125 M
Net cash 2023 113 M 124 M 124 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,7x
Yield 2023 0,51%
Capitalization 2 613 M 2 867 M 2 867 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
EV / Sales 2024 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 5 386
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart VIRBAC
Duration : Period :
Virbac Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIRBAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 309,50 €
Average target price 317,14 €
Spread / Average Target 2,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sébastien Huron Member-Executive Board
Habib Ramdani Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Hélène Dick-Madelpuech Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hubert Trentesaux Head-Global Business Operations
Philippe Gaston Henri Capron Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIRBAC35.75%2 867
ZOETIS22.52%83 057
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC42.48%5 307
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED-21.44%4 719
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY-1.33%3 163
CHINA ANIMAL HUSBANDRY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.11.88%1 921
