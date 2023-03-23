Virbac : 2022 Annual Consolidated Accounts

1in order to provide a clearer picture of our economic performance, we isolate the impact of the allowance for depreciations of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions. This turned out to have a material impact considering the latest external growth that took place through acquisitions. Therefore, our income statement shows a current operating profit, before depreciation of assets arising from acquisitions (see note A24)

2in order to disclose a more meaningful information, we have reclassified production subcontracting expenses from the "external costs" line to the "purchases consumed" line in the income statement. The reclassification between these two components of profit amounts to €8,023 k for the 2021 financial year