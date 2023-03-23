Virbac : 2022 Annual Consolidated Accounts

Advanced search
Consolidated accounts

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Statement of financial position

in € thousand

Notes

2022

2021

Goodwill

A1-A3

145,110

140,527

Intangible assets

A2-A3

154,397

148,751

Tangible assets

A4

240,643

219,604

Right of use

A5

34,595

36,524

Other financial assets

A6

6,256

5,749

Share in companies accounted for by the equity method

A7

4,423

3,721

Deferred tax assets

A8

24,559

22,006

Non-current assets

609,983

576,882

Inventories and work in progress

A9

330,909

270,332

Trade receivables

A10

146,290

107,366

Other financial assets

A6

3,538

1,970

Other receivables

A11

65,407

72,215

Cash and cash equivalents

A12

177,383

172,787

Current assets

723,528

624,668

A13

Assets classified as held for sale

-

-

Assets

1,333,511

1,201,551

Share capital

10,573

10,573

Reserves attributable to the owners of the parent company

828,761

714,362

Equity attributable to the owners of the parent company

A14

839,334

724,935

A14

Non-controlling interests

-351

256

Equity

838,983

725,191

Deferred tax liabilities

A8

25,960

27,883

Provisions for employee benefits

A15

18,589

21,062

Other provisions

A16

6,833

6,356

Lease liability

A17

27,392

29,459

Other financial liabilities

A18

18,014

13,962

Other payables

A19

7,154

6,887

Non-current liabilities

103,942

105,609

Other provisions

A16

1,039

1,612

Trade payables

A20

155,820

127,602

Lease liability

A17

9,415

8,995

Other financial liabilities

A18

43,199

46,538

Other payables

A19

181,113

186,004

Current liabilities

390,585

370,751

Liabilities

1,333,511

1,201,551

1

Income statement

in € thousand

Revenue from ordinary activities

Purchases consumed2

External costs2

Personnel costs

Taxes and duties

Depreciations and provisions

Other operating income and expenses

Current operating profit before depreciation of assets arising from acquisitions1

Depreciations of intangible assets arising from acquisitions

Operating profit from ordinary activities

Other non-current income and expenses

Operating result

Financial income and expenses

Profit before tax

Income tax

Share from companies' result accounted for by the equity method

Result for the period

attributable to the owners of the parent company

attributable to the non-controlling interests

Profit attributable to the owners of the parent company, per share

Profit attributable to the owners of the parent company, diluted per share

Notes

A21

A22

A23

A24

A25

A24

A26

A27

A28

A7

A30

A30

2022

1,216,187

-421,192-235,527-321,907-14,188-42,610 5,796

186,559

-3,743

182,816

-3,296

179,519

-3,077

176,443

-55,649

525

121,319

121,967 -648

€14.44

€14.43

2021

1,063,965

-359,137-195,442-291,130-14,249-36,358 5,522

173,171

-4,311

168,861

-1,235

167,626

-8,519

159,107

-43,612

196

115,691

113,162

2,529

€13.40

€13.38

Variation

14.3%

7.7%

8.3%

7.1%

10.9%

4.9%

7.8% -125.6%

-16.9%

-16.9%

1in order to provide a clearer picture of our economic performance, we isolate the impact of the allowance for depreciations of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions. This turned out to have a material impact considering the latest external growth that took place through acquisitions. Therefore, our income statement shows a current operating profit, before depreciation of assets arising from acquisitions (see note A24)

2in order to disclose a more meaningful information, we have reclassified production subcontracting expenses from the "external costs" line to the "purchases consumed" line in the income statement. The reclassification between these two components of profit amounts to €8,023 k for the 2021 financial year

2

CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS | FINANCIAL REPORT

Comprehensive income statement

in € thousand

2022

2021

Variation

Result for the period

121,319

115,691

4.9%

Conversion gains and losses

2,422

20,564

Effective portion of gains and losses on hedging instruments

1,180

701

Items subsequently reclassifiable to profit and loss

3,601

21,265

-83.1%

Actuarial gains and losses

2,478

89

Items not subsequently reclassifiable to profit and loss

2,478

89

2684.3%

Other items of comprehensive income (before tax)

6,079

21,354

-71.5%

Tax on items subsequently reclassifiable to profit and loss

-305

-200

Tax on items not subsequently reclassifiable to profit and loss

-624

-13

Comprehensive income

126,470

136,831

-7.6%

attributable to the owners of the parent company

127,096

136,287

-6.7 %

attributable to the non-controlling interests

-626

544

-215.2 %

Statement of change in equity

in € thousand

Equity as at 12/31/2020

2020 allocation of net income

Distribution of dividends

Treasury shares

Changes in scope

Other variations

Comprehensive income

Equity as at 12/31/2021

2021 allocation of net income

Distribution of dividends

Treasury shares

Changes in scope

Other variations

Comprehensive income

Equity as at 12/31/2022

Equity

Share

Share

Conversion

Result

attributable

Non-

Reserves

for the

to the owners

controlling

Equity

capital

premiums

reserves

period

of the parent

interests

company

10,573

6,534

510,651

-42,829

136,039

620,967

34,250

655,217

-

-

129,695

-

-129,695

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-6,343

-6,343

-5,076

-11,419

-

-

654

-

-

654

-

654

-

-

-26,684

-

-

-26,684

-29,462

-56,146

-

-

55

-

-

55

-

55

-

-

577

22,548

113,162

136,287

544

136,831

10,573

6,534

614,947

-20,281

113,162

724,935

256

725,191

-

-

102,589

-

-102,589

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-10,573

-10,573

-17

-10,590

-

-

-2,124

-

-

-2,124

-

-2,124

-

-

-

-

-

-

28

28

-

-

1

-

-

1

8

9

-

-

2,729

2,400

121,967

127,096

-626

126,470

10,573

6,534

718,142

-17,881

121,967

839,334

-351

838,983

The general shareholders' meeting of Virbac, which was held on June 21, 2022, approved the payment of a dividend of €1.25 per share for the 2021 financial year, for a total amount of €10,572,500.

The prior year's "Changes in scope" line reflects the reclassification of the non-controlling interests of the Holding Salud Animal (HSA) group as equity Group share following the acquisition of 49% of securities held by the minority shareholders in the second half of 2021, leading us to own 100% of the interests in Chili.

3

Cash position statement

in € thousand

2022

2021

Cash and cash equivalents

172,787

181,890

Bank overdraft

-628

-2,306

Accrued interests not yet matured

-23

-18

Opening net cash position

172,136

179,567

Cash and cash equivalents

177,383

172,787

Bank overdraft

-639

-628

Accrued interests not yet matured

-65

-23

Closing net cash position

176,679

172,136

Impact of currency conversion adjustments

-4,856

5,573

Impact of changes in scope

-

-

Net change in cash position

9,398

-13,003

4

CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS | FINANCIAL REPORT

Statement of change in cash position

in € thousand

Notes

2022

2021

Result for the period

121,319

115,691

Elimination of share from companies' profit accounted for by the equity method

A7

-525

-196

Elimination of depreciations and provisions

A16-A24

49,066

38,909

Elimination of deferred tax change

A8

-5,763

-9,061

Elimination of gains and losses on disposals

A25

439

3,009

Other income and expenses with no cash impact

4,092

8,152

Cash flow

168,627

156,503

A27

Net financial interests paid

-1,140

3,612

Income tax accrued for the period

61,716

52,873

Cash flow before financial interests and income tax

229,203

212,988

Effect of net change in inventories

A9

-55,771

-54,262

Effect of net change in trade receivables

A10

-37,836

-5,619

Effect of net change in trade payables

A20

25,443

18,693

Income tax paid

-75,428

-52,886

Effect of net change in other receivables and payables

A11-A19

13,374

10,989

Effect of change in working capital requirements

-130,219

-83,084

Net cash flow generated by operating activities

98,984

129,904

Acquisitions of intangible assets

A2-A20

-14,834

-13,515

Acquisitions of tangible assets

A4-A20

-38,743

-33,652

Disposals of intangible and tangible assets

A25

374

2,907

Change in financial assets

A6

-1,154

-3,157

Change in debts relative to acquisitions

-475

2,110

Acquisitions of subsidiaries or activities

-

-5,908

Disposals of subsidiaries or activities

-

-

Withholding tax on distributions

-

-

Dividends received

-

-

Net cash flow allocated to investing activities

-54,832

-51,214

Dividends paid to the owners of the parent company

A36

-10,573

-6,343

Dividends paid to the non-controlling interests

-8

-5,063

Change in treasury shares

-3,451

174

Transactions between the Group and owners of non-controlling interests1

-

-55,007

Increase/decrease of capital

-

-

Cash investments

-

-

Debt issuance

A18

85,439

65,643

Repayments of debt

A18

-96,478

-77,984

Repayments of lease obligation

A17

-10,824

-9,500

Net financial interests paid

A27

1,140

-3,612

Net cash flow from financing activities

-34,755

-91,693

Change in cash position

9,398

-13,003

1the impact of the acquisition of 49% of non-controlling interests in Chile was reflected on this line in 2021. As the transaction does not modify the control exercised over the entities, it is analyzed as a flow from financing activities

5

