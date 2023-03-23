Virbac : 2022 Annual Consolidated Accounts

Share in companies accounted for by the equity method
A7
4,423
3,721
Deferred tax assets
A8
24,559
22,006
Non-current assets
609,983
576,882
Inventories and work in progress
A9
330,909
270,332
Trade receivables
A10
146,290
107,366
Other financial assets
A6
3,538
1,970
Other receivables
A11
65,407
72,215
Cash and cash equivalents
A12
177,383
172,787
Current assets
723,528
624,668
A13
Assets classified as held for sale
-
-
Assets
1,333,511
1,201,551
Share capital
10,573
10,573
Reserves attributable to the owners of the parent company
828,761
714,362
Equity attributable to the owners of the parent company
A14
839,334
724,935
A14
Non-controlling interests
-351
256
Equity
838,983
725,191
Deferred tax liabilities
A8
25,960
27,883
Provisions for employee benefits
A15
18,589
21,062
Other provisions
A16
6,833
6,356
Lease liability
A17
27,392
29,459
Other financial liabilities
A18
18,014
13,962
Other payables
A19
7,154
6,887
Non-current liabilities
103,942
105,609
Other provisions
A16
1,039
1,612
Trade payables
A20
155,820
127,602
Lease liability
A17
9,415
8,995
Other financial liabilities
A18
43,199
46,538
Other payables
A19
181,113
186,004
Current liabilities
390,585
370,751
Liabilities
1,333,511
1,201,551
1
Income statement
in € thousand
Revenue from ordinary activities
Purchases consumed2
External costs2
Personnel costs
Taxes and duties
Depreciations and provisions
Other operating income and expenses
Current operating profit before depreciation of assets arising from acquisitions1
Depreciations of intangible assets arising from acquisitions
Operating profit from ordinary activities
Other non-current income and expenses
Operating result
Financial income and expenses
Profit before tax
Income tax
Share from companies' result accounted for by the equity method
Result for the period
attributable to the owners of the parent company
attributable to the non-controlling interests
Profit attributable to the owners of the parent company, per share
Profit attributable to the owners of the parent company, diluted per share
Notes
A21
A22
A23
A24
A25
A24
A26
A27
A28
A7
A30
A30
2022
1,216,187
-421,192-235,527-321,907-14,188-42,610 5,796
186,559
-3,743
182,816
-3,296
179,519
-3,077
176,443
-55,649
525
121,319
121,967 -648
€14.44
€14.43
2021
1,063,965
-359,137-195,442-291,130-14,249-36,358 5,522
173,171
-4,311
168,861
-1,235
167,626
-8,519
159,107
-43,612
196
115,691
113,162
2,529
€13.40
€13.38
Variation
14.3%
7.7%
8.3%
7.1%
10.9%
4.9%
7.8% -125.6%
-16.9%
-16.9%
1in order to provide a clearer picture of our economic performance, we isolate the impact of the allowance for depreciations of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions. This turned out to have a material impact considering the latest external growth that took place through acquisitions. Therefore, our income statement shows a current operating profit, before depreciation of assets arising from acquisitions (see note A24)
2in order to disclose a more meaningful information, we have reclassified production subcontracting expenses from the "external costs" line to the "purchases consumed" line in the income statement. The reclassification between these two components of profit amounts to €8,023 k for the 2021 financial year
2
CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS | FINANCIAL REPORT
Comprehensive income statement
in € thousand
2022
2021
Variation
Result for the period
121,319
115,691
4.9%
Conversion gains and losses
2,422
20,564
Effective portion of gains and losses on hedging instruments
1,180
701
Items subsequently reclassifiable to profit and loss
3,601
21,265
-83.1%
Actuarial gains and losses
2,478
89
Items not subsequently reclassifiable to profit and loss
2,478
89
2684.3%
Other items of comprehensive income (before tax)
6,079
21,354
-71.5%
Tax on items subsequently reclassifiable to profit and loss
-305
-200
Tax on items not subsequently reclassifiable to profit and loss
-624
-13
Comprehensive income
126,470
136,831
-7.6%
attributable to the owners of the parent company
127,096
136,287
-6.7 %
attributable to the non-controlling interests
-626
544
-215.2 %
Statement of change in equity
in € thousand
Equity as at 12/31/2020
2020 allocation of net income
Distribution of dividends
Treasury shares
Changes in scope
Other variations
Comprehensive income
Equity as at 12/31/2021
2021 allocation of net income
Distribution of dividends
Treasury shares
Changes in scope
Other variations
Comprehensive income
Equity as at 12/31/2022
Equity
Share
Share
Conversion
Result
attributable
Non-
Reserves
for the
to the owners
controlling
Equity
capital
premiums
reserves
period
of the parent
interests
company
10,573
6,534
510,651
-42,829
136,039
620,967
34,250
655,217
-
-
129,695
-
-129,695
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-6,343
-6,343
-5,076
-11,419
-
-
654
-
-
654
-
654
-
-
-26,684
-
-
-26,684
-29,462
-56,146
-
-
55
-
-
55
-
55
-
-
577
22,548
113,162
136,287
544
136,831
10,573
6,534
614,947
-20,281
113,162
724,935
256
725,191
-
-
102,589
-
-102,589
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-10,573
-10,573
-17
-10,590
-
-
-2,124
-
-
-2,124
-
-2,124
-
-
-
-
-
-
28
28
-
-
1
-
-
1
8
9
-
-
2,729
2,400
121,967
127,096
-626
126,470
10,573
6,534
718,142
-17,881
121,967
839,334
-351
838,983
The general shareholders' meeting of Virbac, which was held on June 21, 2022, approved the payment of a dividend of €1.25 per share for the 2021 financial year, for a total amount of €10,572,500.
The prior year's "Changes in scope" line reflects the reclassification of the non-controlling interests of the Holding Salud Animal (HSA) group as equity Group share following the acquisition of 49% of securities held by the minority shareholders in the second half of 2021, leading us to own 100% of the interests in Chili.
3
Cash position statement
in € thousand
2022
2021
Cash and cash equivalents
172,787
181,890
Bank overdraft
-628
-2,306
Accrued interests not yet matured
-23
-18
Opening net cash position
172,136
179,567
Cash and cash equivalents
177,383
172,787
Bank overdraft
-639
-628
Accrued interests not yet matured
-65
-23
Closing net cash position
176,679
172,136
Impact of currency conversion adjustments
-4,856
5,573
Impact of changes in scope
-
-
Net change in cash position
9,398
-13,003
4
CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS | FINANCIAL REPORT
Statement of change in cash position
in € thousand
Notes
2022
2021
Result for the period
121,319
115,691
Elimination of share from companies' profit accounted for by the equity method
A7
-525
-196
Elimination of depreciations and provisions
A16-A24
49,066
38,909
Elimination of deferred tax change
A8
-5,763
-9,061
Elimination of gains and losses on disposals
A25
439
3,009
Other income and expenses with no cash impact
4,092
8,152
Cash flow
168,627
156,503
A27
Net financial interests paid
-1,140
3,612
Income tax accrued for the period
61,716
52,873
Cash flow before financial interests and income tax
229,203
212,988
Effect of net change in inventories
A9
-55,771
-54,262
Effect of net change in trade receivables
A10
-37,836
-5,619
Effect of net change in trade payables
A20
25,443
18,693
Income tax paid
-75,428
-52,886
Effect of net change in other receivables and payables
A11-A19
13,374
10,989
Effect of change in working capital requirements
-130,219
-83,084
Net cash flow generated by operating activities
98,984
129,904
Acquisitions of intangible assets
A2-A20
-14,834
-13,515
Acquisitions of tangible assets
A4-A20
-38,743
-33,652
Disposals of intangible and tangible assets
A25
374
2,907
Change in financial assets
A6
-1,154
-3,157
Change in debts relative to acquisitions
-475
2,110
Acquisitions of subsidiaries or activities
-
-5,908
Disposals of subsidiaries or activities
-
-
Withholding tax on distributions
-
-
Dividends received
-
-
Net cash flow allocated to investing activities
-54,832
-51,214
Dividends paid to the owners of the parent company
A36
-10,573
-6,343
Dividends paid to the non-controlling interests
-8
-5,063
Change in treasury shares
-3,451
174
Transactions between the Group and owners of non-controlling interests1
-
-55,007
Increase/decrease of capital
-
-
Cash investments
-
-
Debt issuance
A18
85,439
65,643
Repayments of debt
A18
-96,478
-77,984
Repayments of lease obligation
A17
-10,824
-9,500
Net financial interests paid
A27
1,140
-3,612
Net cash flow from financing activities
-34,755
-91,693
Change in cash position
9,398
-13,003
1the impact of the acquisition of 49% of non-controlling interests in Chile was reflected on this line in 2021. As the transaction does not modify the control exercised over the entities, it is analyzed as a flow from financing activities
5
