Virbac : 2022_Financials_Strategic update_March 2023
2022 results & perspectives
March 24, 2023
Shaping the future
of animal health
2022 financial highlights
Strategy execution & perspectives
Appendix : 2023 agenda
FINANCIALS -
SUMMARY (1/5)
2022
Strong sales organic growth of
9.6% @ constant rates
Driven by very solid performance in all areas except Chile
Strong momentum in key ranges growing double-digit (petfood, specialities, dentals, bovine parasiticides and nutritionals) offsetting aquaculture decrease
Contribution of new products (Clomicalm, Itrafungol, Stelfonta, Tulissin, Cydectin, etc.)
Increase of Ebit adjusted (Ebita
1) by +6.9 M€ @ constant exchange rates leading to 15.4% of Ebita ratio (15.3% at real rates)
Strong gross margin contribution in value driven by sales growth even when lower in percentage of revenue compared to end of December 2021 due notably to inflation impacting cost of raw materials
Higher level of expenses in value even though relatively stable in percentage of revenue
Rebound on commercial expenses (seminars, travels etc.) following release of Covid-19 restrictions, higher transportation and energy costs etc.
R&D overinvestment of ~1 percentage point of revenue versus 2021
Slight increase of Ebit Adjusted ratio of 0.1 pt @cst rate before R&D
Forex impact
Favorable on sales (+49.9 M€) Favorable on Ebita (+6.5 M€)
1 Ebita: current operating profit before depreciation of assets arising from acquisitions
4
FINANCIALS -
SUMMARY (2/5)
2022
Sales 2022
1 199 M
1 293 M
1 293 M
Net income 2022
122 M
132 M
132 M
Net cash 2022
123 M
133 M
133 M
P/E ratio 2022
19,8x
Yield 2022
0,81%
Capitalization
2 417 M
2 608 M
2 608 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,91x
EV / Sales 2023
1,79x
Nbr of Employees
5 120
Free-Float
49,5%
Technical analysis trends VIRBAC
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bearish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
286,00 €
Average target price
316,13 €
Spread / Average Target
10,5%
1st jan. Capi. (M$)
VIRBAC 25.44% 2 608