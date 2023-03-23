Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Virbac
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIRP   FR0000031577

VIRBAC

(VIRP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:35:27 2023-03-23 pm EDT
287.50 EUR   +0.52%
01:09pVirbac : 2022_Financials_Strategic update_March 2023
PU
01:01pVirbac : Public release of the Year-End Consolidated Accounts at 31 December 2022
GL
01:00pVirbac : Public release of the Year-End Consolidated Accounts at 31 December 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Virbac : 2022_Financials_Strategic update_March 2023

03/23/2023 | 01:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022 results & perspectives

March 24, 2023

Shaping the future

of animal health

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements with respect to Virbac's profitability and financial condition, business operations, projects and outlook.

Although Virbac's management believes that such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, as made as of the date of this presentation, such statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Actual results may

differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside Virbac's control, including but not limited to any risk described in the reports and documents regularly made available to the public and filed to the AMF.

Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of such documents at :

corporate.virbac.com

2

AGENDA

2022 financial highlights

Strategy execution & perspectives

Appendix : 2023 agenda

3

FINANCIALS - SUMMARY (1/5)

2022

Strong sales organic growth of 9.6% @ constant rates

  • Driven by very solid performance in all areas except Chile
  • Strong momentum in key ranges growing double-digit (petfood, specialities, dentals, bovine parasiticides and nutritionals) offsetting aquaculture decrease
  • Contribution of new products (Clomicalm, Itrafungol, Stelfonta, Tulissin, Cydectin, etc.)

Increase of Ebit adjusted (Ebita1) by +6.9 M€ @ constant exchange rates leading to 15.4% of Ebita ratio (15.3% at real rates)

  • Strong gross margin contribution in value driven by sales growth even when lower in percentage of revenue compared to end of December 2021 due notably to inflation impacting cost of raw materials
  • Higher level of expenses in value even though relatively stable in percentage of revenue
    • Rebound on commercial expenses (seminars, travels etc.) following release of Covid-19 restrictions, higher transportation and energy costs etc.
    • R&D overinvestment of ~1 percentage point of revenue versus 2021
  • Slight increase of Ebit Adjusted ratio of 0.1 pt @cst rate before R&D

Forex impact

Favorable on sales (+49.9 M€) Favorable on Ebita (+6.5 M€)

1 Ebita: current operating profit before depreciation of assets arising from acquisitions

4

FINANCIALS - SUMMARY (2/5)

2022

5

Disclaimer

Virbac SA published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 17:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VIRBAC
01:09pVirbac : 2022_Financials_Strategic update_March 2023
PU
01:01pVirbac : Public release of the Year-End Consolidated Accounts at 31 December 2022
GL
01:00pVirbac : Public release of the Year-End Consolidated Accounts at 31 December 2022
GL
12:46pVirbac : 2022 current operating income on the rise at +8.3%, reflecting the momentum of ou..
GL
12:45pVirbac : 2022 current operating income on the rise at +8.3%, reflecting the momentum of ou..
AQ
03/21Dairy Production : our teams innovate to better target the treatment of mastitis at dry-of..
PU
02/02Virbac : advances rotavirus prevention in swine farming
PU
01/18Virbac : 2022 fourth quarter consolidated sales
PU
01/18Virbac : Annual revenue growth of +9.6% at comparable exchange rates and scope (+14.3% at ..
GL
01/18Virbac : Annual revenue growth of +9.6% at comparable exchange rates and scope (+14.3% at ..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 199 M 1 293 M 1 293 M
Net income 2022 122 M 132 M 132 M
Net cash 2022 123 M 133 M 133 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,8x
Yield 2022 0,81%
Capitalization 2 417 M 2 608 M 2 608 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,91x
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 5 120
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart VIRBAC
Duration : Period :
Virbac Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIRBAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 286,00 €
Average target price 316,13 €
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sébastien Huron Member-Executive Board
Habib Ramdani Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Hélène Dick-Madelpuech Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hubert Trentesaux Head-Global Business Operations
Philippe Gaston Henri Capron Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIRBAC25.44%2 608
ZOETIS10.12%74 710
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED-25.70%4 463
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-2.14%3 568
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY6.54%3 430
CHINA ANIMAL HUSBANDRY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.22.29%2 109
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer