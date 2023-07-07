  1. Markets
  Virbac : Capacity constraints (temporary?) and a market slowdown weigh on near-term earnings
Security VIRP

VIRBAC

Equities VIRP FR0000031577

Real-time Euronext Paris - 06:25:01 2023-07-07 am EDT
251.00 EUR +0.20% -7.21% +10.09%
12:20pm VIRBAC : Capacity constraints (temporary?) and a market slowdown weigh on near-term earnings Alphavalue
Jun. 26 VIRBAC : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend FA

VIRBAC : Capacity constraints (temporary?) and a market slowdown weigh on near-term earnings

Today at 06:20 am

Company Profile

Virbac specializes in the research, production and marketing of veterinary medicines. The activity is organized around 2 product families: - pet medications: pest control drugs, vaccines, antibiotics, anesthetics, anti-inflammatory drugs, mouth/dental care products, ophthalmologic and dermatological products intended for dogs, cats, horses, birds, rodents, etc. The group also offers foods and electronic identification chips; - livestock medications: pest control drugs and antibiotics intended for cattle, sheep, pigs, poultry, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (15.8%), Europe (24.9%), Asia (17.5%), Latin America (16.2%), North America (13.3%), Pacific (9.7%), Africa and Middle East (2.6%).
Sector
Pharmaceuticals
Calendar
2023-07-17 - Q2 2023 Sales and Revenue Release
Ratings for Virbac

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
250.50EUR
Average target price
315.25EUR
Spread / Average Target
+25.85%
EPS Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Sector Veterinary Drugs

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
VIRBAC
Chart Analysis Virbac
+10.09% 2 297 M $
CHINA ANIMAL HUSBANDRY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis China Animal Husbandry Industry Co., Ltd.
+1.20% 1 656 M $
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY
Chart Analysis Bluestar Adisseo Company
-2.78% 2 970 M $
WUHAN KEQIAN BIOLOGY CO.,LTD
Chart Analysis Wuhan Keqian Biology Co.,Ltd
+3.13% 1 485 M $
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Jinyu Bio-technology Co., Ltd.
+5.55% 1 426 M $
VETOQUINOL SA
Chart Analysis Vetoquinol SA
+1.37% 1 144 M $
TIANJIN RINGPU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis Tianjin Ringpu Bio-Technology Co.,Ltd.
-6.61% 1 112 M $
PULIKE BIOLOGICAL ENGINEERING, INC.
Chart Analysis Pulike Biological Engineering, Inc.
-16.67% 1 088 M $
VIMIAN GROUP AB (PUBL)
Chart Analysis Vimian Group AB (publ)
-2.65% 1 086 M $
SHANGHAI HILE BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Shanghai Hile Bio-Technology Co., Ltd.
-3.56% 841 M $
Veterinary Drugs
