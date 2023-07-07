VIRBAC : Capacity constraints (temporary?) and a market slowdown weigh on near-term earnings

Virbac specializes in the research, production and marketing of veterinary medicines. The activity is organized around 2 product families: - pet medications: pest control drugs, vaccines, antibiotics, anesthetics, anti-inflammatory drugs, mouth/dental care products, ophthalmologic and dermatological products intended for dogs, cats, horses, birds, rodents, etc. The group also offers foods and electronic identification chips; - livestock medications: pest control drugs and antibiotics intended for cattle, sheep, pigs, poultry, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (15.8%), Europe (24.9%), Asia (17.5%), Latin America (16.2%), North America (13.3%), Pacific (9.7%), Africa and Middle East (2.6%).

Sector Pharmaceuticals