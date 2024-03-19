CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS | FINANCIAL REPORT

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS

General information note

Virbac is an independent, global pharmaceutical laboratory exclusively dedicated to animal health which markets a full range of products designed for companion animals and farm animals.

The Virbac share is listed on the Paris stock exchange in section A of the Euronext.

Virbac is a public limited company governed by French law, whose governance evolved in December 2020 from an organization with an executive board and a supervisory board to an organization incorporating a general management (which relies on a Group executive committee) and a board of directors. Its trading name is "Virbac". The company was established in 1968 in Carros.

After the joint ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting held on June 17, 2014, which adopted the resolution on reviewing the by-laws, the company's lifetime was extended to 99 years, i.e. until June 17, 2113.

The head office is located at 1ère avenue 2065m LID, 06516 Carros. The company is registered in the Grasse Trade and companies register under the number 417350311 RCS Grasse (France).

Our consolidated accounts for the 2023 financial year were approved by the board of directors on March 15, 2024. They will be submitted for approval to the shareholders' general meeting on June 21, 2024, which has the power to have the statements amended.

The explanatory notes below form part of the consolidated accounts.

Significant events over the period

Cyberattack

Virbac was the subject of a cyberattack on the night of June 19 to 20, 2023, on several of its sites around the world. Exceptional measures were immediately taken as soon as we became aware of this attack, and a crisis unit, including experts dedicated to cyber security, was set up in order to assess the impacts on our systems and quickly organize the corrective measures necessary to ensure business continuity.

This attack resulted in a slowdown or temporary interruption of some of our services, which was contained thanks to the responsiveness and mobilization of our teams. We have been able to rely on our systems and data (not corrupted) till June 19, and on reinforced measures of internal control implemented from June 20, on.

Corrective action continued throughout the summer, and as of the month of August, we have been operating almost normally across all our operations again. We have also recovered all IT data and applications while further strengthening our IT infrastructures.

Although the impact of the cyberattack on the financial year results is limited, it resulted in additional costs and the major impacts have been related to the vaccine production in Carros.

Inflation

Cost increases continued in 2023, as expected and to a lesser extent compared to 2022. However, their impacts have been limited by price increases in some of our products, as well as the negotiation over several years of certain supply contracts.

Vaccines

2023 has been impacted by temporary limitations in the production capacity of dog and cat vaccines, which were more significant than expected.

This has weighed on our absorption of fixed costs as well as on our sales, given the low level of our vaccine inventories.

Acquisition of GS Partners on May 2, 2023

On May 2, 2023, we completed the acquisition of 100% of the shares of GS Partners, our long-standing distributor in the Czech Republic and Slovakia and also one of our oldest distributors in Central Europe.

This acquisition, which represents several years of successful partnership between our teams and GS Partners, fully aligns with our external growth strategy. It will enable us to become more autonomous in fast-growing markets and to secure and further develop our business in these two countries while strengthening our presence in Central Europe, where our products for animal health are already accessible through our presence in Hungary and Poland.

About twelve GS Partners employees joined Virbac's teams as part of the acquisition.

The acquisition was treated for accounting purposes as a business combination in our consolidated statements, in accordance with IFRS 3. Information relating to IFRS 3 is presented in note 1 to the consolidated accounts.

Acquisition of Globion on November 1, 2023

On November 1, we completed the acquisition of 74% of Globion India Private Ltd. This transaction will strengthen our position as a leader in animal health in India by extending Virbac India's existing poultry ranges to the growing avian vaccine segment.