Cyber attack on several sites

The Virbac Group was the target of a cyber attack on several of its sites worldwide during the night of June 19-20.

As soon as we became aware of the attack, we immediately took steps to contain it. At the same time, we set up a crisis unit including dedicated cybersecurity experts to assess the impact on our systems and organize remediation operations.

As a result of this attack, we are currently experiencing a slowdown or temporary interruption of some of our services. Our teams are fully mobilized on this issue, and your usual contact is at your disposal.

If you're a supplier or a customer, click here for more information.