DECLARATION D'ACTIONS ET DE DROITS DE VOTE

Informations relatives au nombre total de droits de vote et au nombre d'actions composant le capital

(Article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Place cotation : Euronext Paris

Compartiment A

Code ISIN : FR0000031577

DATE

Nombre total d'actions

Nombre total de droits de vote

composant le capital social

30 Juin 2024

8 458 000

Total brut de droits de vote : 12 777 715

Total net* de droits de vote : 12 694 309

Total net* = nombre total de droits de vote attachés au nombre total d'actions - actions privées de droit de vote

VIRBAC: Façonnons l'avenir de la santé animale

NYSE Euronext - Compartiment A / Code ISIN : FR0000031577 / MNEMO : VIRP

Direction financière : tél. 04 92 08 71 32 - e-mail : finances@virbac.com

Site web : www.virbac.com

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Virbac SA published this content on 05 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2024 18:12:08 UTC.