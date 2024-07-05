DECLARATION D'ACTIONS ET DE DROITS DE VOTE
Informations relatives au nombre total de droits de vote et au nombre d'actions composant le capital
(Article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Place cotation : Euronext Paris
Compartiment A
Code ISIN : FR0000031577
DATE
Nombre total d'actions
Nombre total de droits de vote
composant le capital social
30 Juin 2024
8 458 000
Total brut de droits de vote : 12 777 715
Total net* de droits de vote : 12 694 309
Total net* = nombre total de droits de vote attachés au nombre total d'actions - actions privées de droit de vote
VIRBAC: Façonnons l'avenir de la santé animale
NYSE Euronext - Compartiment A / Code ISIN : FR0000031577 / MNEMO : VIRP
Direction financière : tél. 04 92 08 71 32 - e-mail : finances@virbac.com
Site web : www.virbac.com
