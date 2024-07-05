Virbac specializes in the research, production and marketing of veterinary medicines. The activity is organized around 2 product families: - pet medications: pest control drugs, vaccines, antibiotics, anesthetics, anti-inflammatory drugs, mouth/dental care products, ophthalmologic and dermatological products intended for dogs, cats, horses, birds, rodents, etc. The group also offers foods and electronic identification chips; - livestock medications: pest control drugs and antibiotics intended for cattle, sheep, pigs, poultry, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (15.4%), Europe (26.2%), Latin America (17.1%), Asia (16.4%), North America (13.2%), Pacific (9.3%), Africa and Middle East (2.4%).

Sector Pharmaceuticals