Virbac: Executive Managing Director resigns
As a result, current Deputy Managing Director and CFO Habib Ramdani has been appointed interim Executive Managing Director, while the Nominations and Remuneration Committee recruits the next Managing Director.
After working at Ipsen, Habib Ramdani joined Virbac in 2016 as CFO and member of the Management Board, before being appointed Deputy CEO and member of the Group Management Committee in December 2020.
