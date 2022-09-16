Advanced search
    VIRP   FR0000031577

VIRBAC

(VIRP)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:04 2022-09-16 am EDT
298.50 EUR   -8.29%
08:50aVIRBAC : Financial & Strategy update_half year 2022.pdf
PU
09/15VIRBAC : Public release of the Half-Year Financial Report at 30 June 2022.
GL
09/15VIRBAC : increase in operating income in the first half of 2022 reflecting the dynamism of our business
GL
Virbac : Financial & Strategy update_half year 2022.pdf

09/16/2022 | 08:50am EDT
2022 half year results

& perspectives

September 16, 2022

Shaping the future

of animal health

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements with respect to Virbac's profitability and financial condition, business operations, projects and outlook.

Although Virbac's management believes that such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, as made as of the date of this presentation, such statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Actual results may

differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside Virbac's control, including but not limited to any risk described in the reports and documents regularly made available to the public and filed to the AMF.

Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of such documents at :

corporate.virbac.com

2

AGENDA

2022 half year results

Strategy execution & perspectives

Appendix : 2022 agenda

3

FINANCIALS - SUMMARY (1/4)

H1-2022

Strong sales organic growth of 12.0% @ constant rates

  • Driven by solid performance in all areas
  • In a context of good market dynamics in the first half despite the anticipated slowdown vs. 2021 market trends

Increase of Ebit adjusted (Ebita1) +7.4 M€ @ constant exchange rates leading to 19.0% of EBITA ratio (19.0% at real rates), and 18.6% vs. 18.5% at end of June 2021 excluding one-off positive impacts

  • Strong margin contribution in value driven by sales growth even when lower in pourcentage of revenue compared to end of June 2021 due notably to inflation impacting cost of raw materials
  • Higher level of expenses in value even though relatively stable in pourcentage of revenue
    • Rebound on commercial expenses (seminars, travels etc.) following release of Covid-19 restrictions, higher transportation and energy costs etc.
    • One-offpositive impacts: ~€3.0 million of Elanco's compensation on development costs to be compared with ~€6.6 million2 at the end of June 2021

Forex impact

Favorable on sales (+23.2 M€) Favorable on Ebita (+4.6 M€)

1 Ebita: current operating profit before depreciation of assets arising from acquisitions

2 €4.0 million Elanco's compensation, €1.0 million of additional margin realized on the Clomicalm/Itrafungol products sold at closing free of charge, €1.6 million for the reversal of

4

a provision relating to an infringement dispute

FINANCIALS - SUMMARY (2/4)

H1-2022

5

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Virbac SA published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 12:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 166 M 1 166 M 1 166 M
Net income 2022 118 M 118 M 118 M
Net cash 2022 153 M 153 M 153 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,4x
Yield 2022 0,71%
Capitalization 2 750 M 2 748 M 2 748 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
EV / Sales 2023 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 5 120
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart VIRBAC
Duration : Period :
Virbac Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIRBAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 325,50 €
Average target price 426,65 €
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sébastien Huron Member-Executive Board
Habib Ramdani Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Hélène Dick-Madelpuech Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hubert Trentesaux Head-Global Business Operations
Philippe Gaston Henri Capron Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIRBAC-23.32%2 748
ZOETIS-34.77%74 518
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED-46.83%7 154
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-42.01%4 037
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY-16.96%3 923
CHINA ANIMAL HUSBANDRY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.3.83%1 981