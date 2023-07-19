  1. Markets
VIRBAC

VIRBAC

Equities VIRP FR0000031577

Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:25:20 2023-07-19 am EDT
266.50 EUR +5.75% +3.09% +16.89%
Jul. 18 VIRBAC SA : Q2 2023 Sales and Revenue Release FA
Jul. 07 VIRBAC : Capacity constraints (temporary?) and a market slowdown weigh on near-term earnings Alphavalue

VIRBAC : In line Q2; markets coming to terms with the previously-moderated guidance
Today at 11:40 am

Today at 11:40 am

EDF Negotiates Lower Price For General Electric's Nuclear Turbine Business MT

Company Profile

Virbac specializes in the research, production and marketing of veterinary medicines. The activity is organized around 2 product families: - pet medications: pest control drugs, vaccines, antibiotics, anesthetics, anti-inflammatory drugs, mouth/dental care products, ophthalmologic and dermatological products intended for dogs, cats, horses, birds, rodents, etc. The group also offers foods and electronic identification chips; - livestock medications: pest control drugs and antibiotics intended for cattle, sheep, pigs, poultry, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (15.8%), Europe (24.9%), Asia (17.5%), Latin America (16.2%), North America (13.3%), Pacific (9.7%), Africa and Middle East (2.6%).
Sector
Pharmaceuticals
Calendar
2023-09-13 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Virbac

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
252.00EUR
Average target price
301.38EUR
Spread / Average Target
+19.59%
EPS Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Sector Veterinary Drugs

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
VIRBAC
Chart Analysis Virbac
+16.89% 2 390 M $
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY
Chart Analysis Bluestar Adisseo Company
-0.73% 3 027 M $
CHINA ANIMAL HUSBANDRY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis China Animal Husbandry Industry Co., Ltd.
+3.01% 1 683 M $
WUHAN KEQIAN BIOLOGY CO.,LTD
Chart Analysis Wuhan Keqian Biology Co.,Ltd
+4.51% 1 531 M $
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Jinyu Bio-technology Co., Ltd.
+9.32% 1 458 M $
VIMIAN GROUP AB (PUBL)
Chart Analysis Vimian Group AB (publ)
+3.09% 1 213 M $
TIANJIN RINGPU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis Tianjin Ringpu Bio-Technology Co.,Ltd.
-0.75% 1 191 M $
VETOQUINOL SA
Chart Analysis Vetoquinol SA
+1.71% 1 186 M $
PULIKE BIOLOGICAL ENGINEERING, INC.
Chart Analysis Pulike Biological Engineering, Inc.
-15.61% 1 115 M $
SHANGHAI HILE BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Shanghai Hile Bio-Technology Co., Ltd.
-4.18% 845 M $
Veterinary Drugs
