Virbac

Virbac

Equities

VIRP

FR0000031577

Pharmaceuticals

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 10:18:19 2023-12-20 am EST 		Intraday chart for Virbac 5-day change 1st Jan Change
355 EUR +4.26% +18.53% +55.70%
04:04pm VIRBAC : On course for a better-than-expected 2023 finish Alphavalue
01:46pm Oddo BHF Keeps Virbac at Outperform, Boosts PT MT
Company Profile

Virbac specializes in the research, production and marketing of veterinary medicines. The activity is organized around 2 product families: - pet medications: pest control drugs, vaccines, antibiotics, anesthetics, anti-inflammatory drugs, mouth/dental care products, ophthalmologic and dermatological products intended for dogs, cats, horses, birds, rodents, etc. The group also offers foods and electronic identification chips; - livestock medications: pest control drugs and antibiotics intended for cattle, sheep, pigs, poultry, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (15.8%), Europe (24.9%), Asia (17.5%), Latin America (16.2%), North America (13.3%), Pacific (9.7%), Africa and Middle East (2.6%).
Sector
Pharmaceuticals
Calendar
2024-01-16 - Q4 2023 Sales and Revenue Release
Related indices
CAC Mid 60
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Virbac

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
340.5 EUR
Average target price
315.17 EUR
Spread / Average Target
-7.44%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Veterinary Drugs

1st Jan change Capi.
VIRBAC Stock Virbac
+55.70% 3 156 M $
ZOETIS INC. Stock Zoetis Inc.
+35.22% 90 941 M $
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED Stock Elanco Animal Health Incorporated
+17.06% 7 042 M $
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC Stock Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
+46.91% 5 585 M $
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY Stock Bluestar Adisseo Company
-5.81% 2 950 M $
CHINA ANIMAL HUSBANDRY INDUSTRY CO., LTD. Stock China Animal Husbandry Industry Co., Ltd.
+0.60% 1 699 M $
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Stock Jinyu Bio-technology Co., Ltd.
+20.31% 1 658 M $
VETOQUINOL SA Stock Vetoquinol SA
+15.98% 1 312 M $
VIMIAN GROUP AB (PUBL) Stock Vimian Group AB (publ)
+4.34% 1 279 M $
WUHAN KEQIAN BIOLOGY CO.,LTD Stock Wuhan Keqian Biology Co.,Ltd
-18.39% 1 195 M $
Veterinary Drugs
