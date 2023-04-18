|
Virbac : Q1 miss is no major reason to worry
© Alphavalue 2023
|
|Analyst Recommendations on VIRBAC
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
1 199 M
1 309 M
1 309 M
|Net income 2022
|
122 M
133 M
133 M
|Net cash 2022
|
123 M
134 M
134 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|20,7x
|Yield 2022
|0,77%
|
|Capitalization
|
2 528 M
2 761 M
2 761 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,01x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,92x
|Nbr of Employees
|5 386
|Free-Float
|49,5%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends VIRBAC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Last Close Price
|299,50 €
|Average target price
|317,14 €
|Spread / Average Target
|5,89%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|VIRBAC
|31.36%
|2 761