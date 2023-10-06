Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements with respect to Virbac's profitability and financial condition, business operations, projects and outlook.

Although Virbac's management believes that such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, as made as of the date of this presentation, such statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Actual results may

differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside Virbac's control, including but not limited to any risk described in the reports and documents regularly made available to the public and filed to the AMF.

Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of such documents at :

corporate.virbac.com