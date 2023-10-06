2023 half year results
& perspectives
October 9, 2023
Shaping the future
of animal health
2
AGENDA
2023 half year results
Strategy execution & perspectives
Appendix : 2023 agenda
3
FINANCIALS - SUMMARY(1/4)
H1-2023
Organic growth of 0.4% @ constant rates
- Q2 performance(+2.1%) enabled to catch-up after slow start of the year
- 1st half year impacted by two unfavorable one-off effects (dogs and cats vaccines' manufacturing issues and cyber attack)
- In a context of market slowdown vs. 2022 and with contrasted dynamics across geographies
Decrease of Ebit adjusted (Ebita1) -3.3M€ @ constant exchange rates leading to 18.4% of Ebita ratio (18.0% at real rates) vs. 19.0% at end of June 2022
- Essentially due to an acceleration of R&D spending as planned (+1 point impact on Ebita ratio)
- Earnings before RDL2 improving vs 2022 in value (+3.1M€) and in ratio (25.0% vs 24.6% at cst rates)
- High level of inflation impacting our cost-base (salary mass, raw material, …)
- … compensated by price increases (around +5%)
Forex impact
●
●
●
Unfavorable on sales (-8.2 M€) Unfavorable on Ebita (-4.2 M€) Unfavorable on Ebita ratio (-0,4 pt)
1 Ebita: current operating profit before depreciation of assets arising from acquisitions
4
2 RDL : Research, Development and Licensing
FINANCIALS - SUMMARY(2/4)
H1-2023
5
