Virbac

Equities

VIRP

FR0000031577

Pharmaceuticals

Real-time Euronext Paris
 09:11:18 2024-07-17 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
352 EUR -2.76% Intraday chart for Virbac +0.57% -2.09%
03:22pm VIRBAC : Robust Q2 was already baked in after the recent guidance upgrade Alphavalue
10:15am VIRBAC : price target raised by Oddo BHF CF
VIRBAC : Robust Q2 was already baked in after the recent guidance upgrade Alphavalue
VIRBAC : price target raised by Oddo BHF CF
Virbac: 15% sales growth in 1st half-year CF
Virbac SA Revises Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2024 CI
Virbac SA Announces Non-Audited Consolidated Revenue Results for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2024 CI
CAC40: will end in the red, despite easing OAT rates CF
That's not so bad, is it? Our Logo
Virbac CEO to Step Down; Interim Successor Named MT
Virbac raises annual targets CF
Virbac appoints new CEO and raises sales growth target RE
Virbac: Executive Managing Director resigns CF
Virbac Sa Announces Chief Executive Officer Changes CI
Virbac: now owns 100% of India's Globion CF
VIRBAC : Virbac remains an attractive animal healthcare play Alphavalue
VIRBAC : A healthy start to 2024; outlook re-iterated Alphavalue
Virbac: sales up by almost 10% in Q1 CF
Virbac SA Announces Revenue Results for the First Quarter of 2024 CI
Virbac: 'strategic' acquisition of Sasaeah in Japan CF
Virbac SA acquired Sasaea Holdings Co., Ltd. from ORIX Corporation. CI
VIRBAC : Oddo BHF maintains its recommendation on the stock CF
CAC40: damage limited despite Kering's fall CF
Transcript : Virbac SA, 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 20, 2024
Virbac: net income unchanged overall in 2023 CF
Virbac does better than expected in 2023 RE
Virbac Sa Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2024 CI

Virbac specializes in the research, production and marketing of veterinary medicines. The activity is organized around 2 product families: - pet medications: pest control drugs, vaccines, antibiotics, anesthetics, anti-inflammatory drugs, mouth/dental care products, ophthalmologic and dermatological products intended for dogs, cats, horses, birds, rodents, etc. The group also offers foods and electronic identification chips; - livestock medications: pest control drugs and antibiotics intended for cattle, sheep, pigs, poultry, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (15.4%), Europe (26.2%), Latin America (17.1%), Asia (16.4%), North America (13.2%), Pacific (9.3%), Africa and Middle East (2.4%).
Pharmaceuticals
2024-09-12 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
CAC Mid 60
Ratings for Virbac

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
362 EUR
Average target price
382.3 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+5.62%
Sector Veterinary Drugs

1st Jan change Capi.
VIRBAC Stock Virbac
-2.09% 3.3B
ZOETIS INC. Stock Zoetis Inc.
-7.33% 83.46B
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED Stock Elanco Animal Health Incorporated
-11.07% 6.55B
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY Stock Bluestar Adisseo Company
+33.75% 3.95B
VIMIAN GROUP AB Stock Vimian Group AB
+18.24% 1.77B
VETOQUINOL SA Stock Vetoquinol SA
-1.56% 1.29B
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Stock Jinyu Bio-technology Co., Ltd.
-38.81% 1.01B
CHINA ANIMAL HUSBANDRY INDUSTRY CO., LTD. Stock China Animal Husbandry Industry Co., Ltd.
-43.09% 949M
TIANJIN RINGPU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD. Stock Tianjin Ringpu Bio-Technology Co.,Ltd.
-19.59% 839M
WUHAN KEQIAN BIOLOGY CO.,LTD Stock Wuhan Keqian Biology Co.,Ltd
-36.06% 834M
Veterinary Drugs
