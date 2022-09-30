Virbac : Sophie Favini appointed head of Global Business Operations for Virbac

Sophie Favini appointed head of Global Business Operations for Virbac

Virbac announces the appointment of Sophie Favini as the Group's new head of Global Commercial Operations. Previously the executive vice-president of Virbac's USA Commercial Operations, Sophie Favini, based in Westlake, Texas, replaces Hubert Trentesaux who has retired.

As of October 1, Sophie Favini, as head of Global Commercial Operations, will drive the growth of Virbac's business in all zones: North America, Europe, Apisa (Asia, Pacific, India, South Africa) and Latin America. She will focus on the execution of the Group's strategy by implementing our various growth and margin improvement plans.

"Thanks to her knowledge of the Group and the animal health market, as well as her experience, both in France and abroad, Sophie has all the assets to orchestrate the implementation of our strategy for sales growth and profitability" said Sébastien Huron, chief executive officer, Virbac group.

As a member of the Group executive committee, she will work transversally with all the functions of the head office with the support of Sébastien Huron, to whom she will report, for the Europe, Apisa and Latin America zones. This will allow Sophie to remain focused on the North American zone, until the end of June 2023, and to continue the development of this region, which remains the Group's top priority.

Sophie will remain based in the USA until the end of June 2023, to facilitate the integration of two key positions; François Fournier's successor following his departure from the position of North America area director, as well as the new vice-president of Commercial Operations who will replace her.

Sophie Favini joined Virbac in 1985 in the marketing department. She is a graduate of ESCP Europe and has over 30 years of experience in the animal health sector. She has spent her entire career with Virbac, taking on increasingly important responsibilities: after various positions in marketing, sales and logistics, she managed the Group's Communications team. Subsequently, she managed Virbac Italy, then piloted the Group's activity in Southern Europe (Spain, Italy, Portugal, Greece), before taking up the position of president of Virbac France. Since 2017, she held the position of executive vice-president of Business Operations for Virbac in the United States.