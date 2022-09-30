Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Virbac
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIRP   FR0000031577

VIRBAC

(VIRP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:55 2022-09-30 am EDT
267.50 EUR   +0.38%
10:34aVirbac : Sophie Favini appointed head of Global Business Operations for Virbac
PU
09/16Virbac : Financial & Strategy update_half year 2022.pdf
PU
09/16Transcript : Virbac SA, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 16, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Virbac : Sophie Favini appointed head of Global Business Operations for Virbac

09/30/2022 | 10:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sophie Favini appointed head of Global Business Operations for Virbac

Virbac announces the appointment of Sophie Favini as the Group's new head of Global Commercial Operations. Previously the executive vice-president of Virbac's USA Commercial Operations, Sophie Favini, based in Westlake, Texas, replaces Hubert Trentesaux who has retired.

As of October 1, Sophie Favini, as head of Global Commercial Operations, will drive the growth of Virbac's business in all zones: North America, Europe, Apisa (Asia, Pacific, India, South Africa) and Latin America. She will focus on the execution of the Group's strategy by implementing our various growth and margin improvement plans.

"Thanks to her knowledge of the Group and the animal health market, as well as her experience, both in France and abroad, Sophie has all the assets to orchestrate the implementation of our strategy for sales growth and profitability" said Sébastien Huron, chief executive officer, Virbac group.

As a member of the Group executive committee, she will work transversally with all the functions of the head office with the support of Sébastien Huron, to whom she will report, for the Europe, Apisa and Latin America zones. This will allow Sophie to remain focused on the North American zone, until the end of June 2023, and to continue the development of this region, which remains the Group's top priority.

Sophie will remain based in the USA until the end of June 2023, to facilitate the integration of two key positions; François Fournier's successor following his departure from the position of North America area director, as well as the new vice-president of Commercial Operations who will replace her.

Sophie Favini joined Virbac in 1985 in the marketing department. She is a graduate of ESCP Europe and has over 30 years of experience in the animal health sector. She has spent her entire career with Virbac, taking on increasingly important responsibilities: after various positions in marketing, sales and logistics, she managed the Group's Communications team. Subsequently, she managed Virbac Italy, then piloted the Group's activity in Southern Europe (Spain, Italy, Portugal, Greece), before taking up the position of president of Virbac France. Since 2017, she held the position of executive vice-president of Business Operations for Virbac in the United States.

Disclaimer

Virbac SA published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 14:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 177 M 1 149 M 1 149 M
Net income 2022 119 M 117 M 117 M
Net cash 2022 138 M 134 M 134 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,9x
Yield 2022 0,86%
Capitalization 2 252 M 2 200 M 2 200 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 5 120
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart VIRBAC
Duration : Period :
Virbac Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIRBAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 266,50 €
Average target price 392,65 €
Spread / Average Target 47,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sébastien Huron Member-Executive Board
Habib Ramdani Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Hélène Dick-Madelpuech Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hubert Trentesaux Head-Global Business Operations
Philippe Gaston Henri Capron Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIRBAC-37.22%2 200
ZOETIS-38.14%70 666
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED-55.39%6 002
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY-20.78%3 676
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-52.60%3 165
CHINA ANIMAL HUSBANDRY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-0.31%1 869