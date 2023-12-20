Virbac: up sharply, a broker raises his target sharply

December 20, 2023 at 11:21 am EST Share

Virbac is up over 4% in Paris, as Oddo BHF announced this morning that it was maintaining its 'outperform' rating on the stock, with its price target raised sharply from 290 to 385 euros.



As a reminder, Virbac announced yesterday that it was raising its 2023 targets in light of the rebound observed in Q4: the group is now targeting growth at ptc. of around 4% (versus +2% to +4% previously). It is also targeting growth of +4% to +6% lfl for 2024.



'We believe that the 2024 guidance leaves room for an increase, during 2024, including with the non-recurrence of the impact of the 2023 cyberattack. Virbac provides an additional element of visibility by indicating that, by 2030, it is maintaining its current MOP target at 20%', reports the broker.



Oddo BHF points out that the update of its model (including the factorization of the 20230 guidance) leads to an increase in its EPS forecasts of around 15% for 2023 and 10% in 2024.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.