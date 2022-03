Virescent Renewable Energy Trust Fund : Date of payment of Interest/Principal

VIRESCENT INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT MANAGER PRIVATE LIMITED

Company Identity Number - U74999MH2020PTC344288

Email: info@virescent.co.in

Registered Office: 10th Floor, Parinee Crescenzo, C- 30, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)

Mumbai 400051 Maharashtra, India

March 16, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G Bandra Kurla Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai-400051 Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001 Symbol- VIRESCENT Security Code- 973576, 973577, 973578, 973769, 973770

Subject: Intimation of Record Date and Due Date under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for payment of Interest and redemption on Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures.

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached the Record dates and Due Dates for the payment of interest and redemption of below mentioned Non-Convertible Debentures issued by Virescent Renewable Energy Trust attached as Annexure I.

Sl. No. Particulars

7.8181% Secured, Rated, Listed Non-Convertible Series D Debentures ISIN: INE0GYU07046

Date of Listing: February 09, 2022

Scrip code: 973769 7.9604% Secured, Rated, Listed, Non-Convertible Series E Debentures ISIN: INE0GYU07053

Date of Listing: February 09, 2022

Scrip code: 973770

You are requested to take the same on record.

Thanking you,

For Virescent Infrastructure Investment Manager Private Limited

(acting in its capacity as the Investment Manager of Virescent Renewable Energy Trust)

Charmy Bhoot

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Axis Trustee Services Limited ("Trustee of the InvIT") Catalyst Trusteeship Limited ("Debenture Trustee") Axis House, Bombay Dyeing Mills Compound, Windsor, 6th floor, Office No.604, C.S.T Road, Kalina, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli, Santacruz (East), Mumbai - 400098 Mumbai - 400 025, Maharashtra, India

Encl: Annexure I- Schedule of Record dates for the payment of interest and redemption

1