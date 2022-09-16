Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Virescent Renewable Energy Trust Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIRESCENT   INE0GYU23027

VIRESCENT RENEWABLE ENERGY TRUST FUND

(VIRESCENT)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:16 2022-03-30 am EDT
95.00 INR   -5.09%
05:10aVIRESCENT RENEWABLE ENERGY TRUST FUND : Postal Ballot
PU
09/07VIRESCENT RENEWABLE ENERGY TRUST FUND : Date of payment of Interest/Principal
PU
08/25VIRESCENT RENEWABLE ENERGY TRUST FUND : Postal Ballot
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Virescent Renewable Energy Trust Fund : Postal Ballot

09/16/2022 | 05:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VIRESCENT INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT MANAGER PRIVATE LIMITED

Company Identity Number - U74999MH2020PTC344288

Email: info@virescent.co.in

Registered Office: 10th Floor, Parinee Crescenzo, C- 30, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra

(East) Mumbai 400051 Maharashtra, India

September 16, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G Bandra Kurla

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai-400051

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Symbol- VIRESCENT

Security Code- 973576, 973577, 973578, 973769,

973770, 974105

Subject: Result of the Postal Ballot

Dear Sir/ Madam,

With reference to the captioned subject, we, the Investment Manager of Virescent Renewable Energy Trust (the "VRET"), hereby inform you that pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014, as amended and the notifications, circulars and guidelines issued thereunder (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force) (the "InvIT Regulations") and subject to other applicable laws and regulations, the consent of the Unitholders of VRET were sought through Postal Ballot for the matter as mentioned in the Postal Ballot Notice dated August 25, 2022. Mr. Jatin Prabhakar Patil, Practicing Company Secretary, was appointed as the Scrutiniser for conducting the Postal Ballot process in a fair and transparent manner.

Please find enclosed the voting results in the Scrutinizer's Report dated September 16, 2022. The Scrutinizer's Report is also available on the website of VRET https://virescent.co.in/

Pursuant to the aforesaid, the following Resolution has been approved by the Unitholders of VRET with requisite majority.

S. No.

Particulars

1

Variation in terms of Use of Proceeds of the Issue

You are requested to take the same on record.

Thanking you,

For Virescent Infrastructure Investment Manager Private Limited

(acting in its capacity as the Investment Manager of Virescent Renewable Energy Trust)

CHARMY Digitally signed by

CHARMY

CHANDRAK CHANDRAKANT BHOOT

Date: 2022.09.16

ANT BHOOT 13:54:21 +05'30'

Charmy Bhoot

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Axis Trustee Services Limited ("Trustee of the

Catalyst Trusteeship Limited ("Debenture

InvIT")

Trustee")

Axis House, Bombay Dyeing Mills Compound,

Windsor, 6th floor, Office No.604, C.S.T Road,

Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli, Mumbai - 400 025,

Kalina, Santacruz (East), Mumbai - 400098

Maharashtra, India

Encl: as above

1

Disclaimer

Virescent Renewable Energy Trust published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 09:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VIRESCENT RENEWABLE ENERGY TRUST FUND
05:10aVIRESCENT RENEWABLE ENERGY TRUST FUN : Postal Ballot
PU
09/07VIRESCENT RENEWABLE ENERGY TRUST FUN : Date of payment of Interest/Principal
PU
08/25VIRESCENT RENEWABLE ENERGY TRUST FUN : Postal Ballot
PU
08/10VIRESCENT RENEWABLE ENERGY TRUST FUN : Record Date
PU
07/19VIRESCENT RENEWABLE ENERGY TRUST FUN : Credit Rating
PU
06/24VIRESCENT RENEWABLE ENERGY TRUST FUN : Postal Ballot
PU
06/24Virescent Renewable Energy Trust Fund Announces Board Appointments
CI
03/24VIRESCENT RENEWABLE ENERGY TRUST FUN : Date of payment of Interest/Principal
PU
03/16VIRESCENT RENEWABLE ENERGY TRUST FUN : Date of payment of Interest/Principal
PU
02/01Virescent Renewable Energy Trust Fund Announces Resignation of Vinay Kumar Pabba as Non..
CI
More news
Chart VIRESCENT RENEWABLE ENERGY TRUST FUND
Duration : Period :
Virescent Renewable Energy Trust Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Grewal Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Parin Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Kushal Varshney Chief Technology Officer
Atul Raizada Chief Operating Officer
Charmy Bhoot Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIRESCENT RENEWABLE ENERGY TRUST FUND-5.09%0
BLACKROCK, INC.-30.93%95 337
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-15.50%76 245
UBS GROUP AG-1.28%54 991
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-23.48%35 912
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-21.10%32 717