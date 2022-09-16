Virescent Renewable Energy Trust Fund : Postal Ballot

VIRESCENT INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT MANAGER PRIVATE LIMITED

September 16, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G Bandra Kurla Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai-400051 Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001 Symbol- VIRESCENT Security Code- 973576, 973577, 973578, 973769, 973770, 974105

Subject: Result of the Postal Ballot

Dear Sir/ Madam,

With reference to the captioned subject, we, the Investment Manager of Virescent Renewable Energy Trust (the "VRET"), hereby inform you that pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014, as amended and the notifications, circulars and guidelines issued thereunder (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force) (the "InvIT Regulations") and subject to other applicable laws and regulations, the consent of the Unitholders of VRET were sought through Postal Ballot for the matter as mentioned in the Postal Ballot Notice dated August 25, 2022. Mr. Jatin Prabhakar Patil, Practicing Company Secretary, was appointed as the Scrutiniser for conducting the Postal Ballot process in a fair and transparent manner.

Please find enclosed the voting results in the Scrutinizer's Report dated September 16, 2022. The Scrutinizer's Report is also available on the website of VRET https://virescent.co.in/

Pursuant to the aforesaid, the following Resolution has been approved by the Unitholders of VRET with requisite majority.

S. No. Particulars 1 Variation in terms of Use of Proceeds of the Issue

You are requested to take the same on record.

Thanking you,

For Virescent Infrastructure Investment Manager Private Limited

(acting in its capacity as the Investment Manager of Virescent Renewable Energy Trust)

Charmy Bhoot

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer