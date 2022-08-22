VirExit Technologies : Disclosure Statement 5/31/22

As of May 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,623,994,170
As of August 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,607,054,515
As of February 28, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,623,304,515
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as d efined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by th e Company's then outstanding voting securities;
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would resu lt in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities o f the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.
VirExit Technologies, Inc.; Formerly known as: Poverty Dignified, Inc. No predecessors. Name changed March 11, 1021.
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
Incorporated in Nevada 9/27/2013. Effective October 4, 2019 incorporated in Wyoming and is currently active.
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
None
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
None
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
719 Jadwin Ave, Richland, WA 99352
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
2)
Security Information
Trading symbol:
VXIT
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common
CUSIP:
73875U 102
Par or stated value:
.001
Total shares authorized:
unlimited
as of date: 5/31/22
Total shares outstanding:
2,623,994,170as of date: 5/31/22
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
2,172,885,242
as of date: 5/31/22
Total number of shareholders of record:
293
as of date: 5/31/22
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):
Trading symbol:
VXIT
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Series E Preferred
CUSIP:
NA
Par or stated value:
.001
Total shares authorized:
10,000,000
as of date: 5/31/22
Total shares outstanding:
1,000,000
as of date: 5/31/22
Trading symbol:
VXIT
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Series K Preferred
CUSIP:
NA
Par or stated value:
.001
Total shares authorized:
2,000,000
as of date: 5/31/22
Total shares outstanding:
1,600,000
as of date: 5/31/22
Transfer Agent
Name:
Globex Transfer, LLC
Phone:
813-344-4490
Email:
mt@globextransfer.com
Address: 780 Deltona Blvd, Suite 202, Deltona, FL 32725
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒
No: ☐
Issuance History
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most
Recent Fiscal Year End:
Opening Balance
"Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, an y person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.
Date 8/31/19
Common: 288,988,602
Series E Preferred:
1,000,000
Series K Preferred
0
Date of
Transaction
Number of
Class of
Value of
Were the
Individual/ Entity Shares
Reason for share
Restricted or
Exemptio
type (e.g.
Shares
Securities
shares
shares
were issued to (entities
issuance (e.g. for
Unrestricted
n or
Transaction
new
Issued (or
issued
issued at
must have individual with
cash or debt
as of this
Registrati
issuance,
cancelled)
($/per
a
voting / investment control
conversion)
-
filing.
on Type.
cancellation,
share) at
discount
disclosed).
OR-
Nature
shares
Issuanc
to market
of Services
returned to
e
price at
Provided
treasury)
the time
of
issuance
?
(Yes/No)
9/13/19
issuance
11,500,000
Common
.0011
Yes
EMA Financial LLP,
Debt conversion
Unrestricted
Rule 144
Jamie Beitler
9/10/19
Issuance
13,500,000
Common
.0007
Yes
EMA Financial LLP,
Debt conversion
Unrestricted
Rule 144
Jamie Beitler
9/19/19
Issuance
11,424,334
Common
.0007
Yes
EMA Financial LLP,
Debt conversion
Unrestricted
Rule 144
Jamie Beitler
10/1/19
Issuance
16,195,375
Common
.0006
Yes
Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou
Debt conversion
Unrestricted
Rule 144
Posner
10/10/19
issuance
16,941,500
Common
.0006
Yes
Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou
Debt conversion
Unrestricted
Rule 144
Posner
10/11/19
Issuance
14,951,666
Common
.0005
Yes
Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou
Debt conversion
Unrestricted
Rule 144
Posner
10/31/19
Issuance
23,221,000
Common
.0003
Yes
Auctus Fund, LLC Lou
Debt conversion
Unrestricted
Rule 144
Posner
11/7/19
Issuance
27,455,875
Common
.0002
Yes
Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou
Debt conversion
Unrestricted
Rule 144
Posner
11/12/19
issuance
28,826,000
Common
.0002
Yes
Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou
Debt conversion
Unrestricted
Rule 144
Posner
11/15/19
Issuance
28,826,000
Common
.0001
Yes
Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou
Debt conversion
Unrestricted
Rule 144
Posner
11/21/19
Issuance
33,092,000
Common
.0002
Yes
Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou
Debt conversion
Unrestricted
Rule 144
Posner
2/5/20
Issuance
39,483,750
Common
.0001
Yes
Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou
Debt conversion
Unrestricted
Rule 144
Posner
4/13/20
Issuance
41,454,000
Common
.0003
Yes
Auctus Fund, LLC,. Lou
Debt conversion
Unrestricted
Rule 144
Posner
6/2/20
Issuance
43,521,100
Common
.0003
Yes
Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou
Debt conversion
Unrestricted
Rule 144
Posner
6/9/20
Issuance
45,701,650
Common
.0003
Yes
Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou
Debt conversion
Unrestricted
Rule 144
Posner
6/15/20
Issuance
47,982,349
Common
.0003
Yes
Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou
Debt conversion
Unrestricted
Rule 144
Posner
6/19/20
Issuance
55,395,679
Common
.0003
Yes
Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou
Debt conversion
Unrestricted
Rule 144
Posner
6/25/20
Issuance
55,395,680
Common
.0003
Yes
Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou
Debt conversion
Unrestricted
Rule 144
Posner
7/2/20
Issuance
66,500,500
Common
.0006
Yes
Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou
Debt conversion
Unrestricted
Rule 144
Posner
7/8/20
Issuance
69,818,667
Common
.0006
Yes
Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou
Debt conversion
Unrestricted
Rule 144
Posner
7/14/20
Issuance
76,371,583
Common
.00012
Yes
Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou
Debt conversion
Unrestricted
Rule 144
Posner
7/16/20
Issuance
80,182,587
Common
.00012
Yes
Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou
Debt conversion
Unrestricted
Rule 144
Posner
7/21/20
Issuance
84,183,670
Common
.00012
Yes
Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou
Debt conversion
Unrestricted
Rule 144
Posner
7/27/20
Issuance
88,384,500
Common
.00012
Yes
Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou
Debt conversion
Unrestricted
Rule 144
Posner
7/31/20
Issuance
88,384,469
Common
.00015
Yes
Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou
Debt conversion
Unrestricted
Rule 144
Posner
8/5/20
Issuance
97,205,178
Common
.0008
Yes
Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou
Debt conversion
Unrestricted
Rule 144
Posner
10/8/19
Issuance
13,448,276
Common
.0005
Yes
Power Up Lending Group
Debt conversion
Unrestricted
Rule 144
LTD, Curt Kramer, CEO
10/11/19
Issuance
13,478,261
Common
.0005
Yes
Power Up Lending Group
Debt conversion
Unrestricted
Rule 144
LTD, Curt Kramer, CEO
10/14/19
Issuance
13,478,261
Common
.0004
Yes
Power Up Lending Group
Debt conversion
Unrestricted
Rule 144
LTD, Curt Kramer, CEO
10/16/19
Issuance
13,478,261
Common
.0004
Yes
Power Up Lending Group
Debt conversion
Unrestricted
Rule 144
LTD, Curt Kramer, CEO
10/22/19
Issuance
19,411,765
Common
.0004
Yes
Power Up Lending Group
Debt conversion
Unrestricted
Rule 144
LTD, Curt Kramer, CEO
10/24/19
Issuance
19,411,765
Common
.0003
Yes
Power Up Lending Group
Debt conversion
Unrestricted
Rule 144
LTD, Curt Kramer, CEO
10/28/19
Issuance
22,352,941
Common
.0003
Yes
Power Up Lending Group
Debt conversion
Unrestricted
Rule 144
LTD, Curt Kramer, CEO
10/29/19
Issuance
17,058,824
Common
.0003
Yes
Power Up Lending Group
Debt conversion
Unrestricted
Rule 144
LTD, Curt Kramer, CEO
