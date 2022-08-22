VirExit Technologies : Disclosure Statement 5/31/22

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines VIREXIT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Formerly Known as: POVERTY DIGNIFIED, INC. 719 JADWIN AVE, RICHLAND, WA 99352 _______________________________ 509-531-1671 www.virexit.com Jim@Katzaroff.com 000 1591615 QuarterlyReport For the Period Ending: May 31, 2022 (the "Reporting Period") As of May 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,623,994,170 As of August 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,607,054,515 As of February 28, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,623,304,515 Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) 1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as d efined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by th e Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would resu lt in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities o f the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021) Page 1 of 15

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes. VirExit Technologies, Inc.; Formerly known as: Poverty Dignified, Inc. No predecessors. Name changed March 11, 1021. The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): Incorporated in Nevada 9/27/2013. Effective October 4, 2019 incorporated in Wyoming and is currently active. Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 719 Jadwin Ave, Richland, WA 99352 The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒ Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: ☒ If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: 2) Security Information Trading symbol: VXIT Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common CUSIP: 73875U 102 Par or stated value: .001 Total shares authorized: unlimited as of date: 5/31/22 Total shares outstanding: 2,623,994,170as of date: 5/31/22 OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021) Page 2 of 15

Number of shares in the Public Float2: 2,172,885,242 as of date: 5/31/22 Total number of shareholders of record: 293 as of date: 5/31/22 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): Trading symbol: VXIT Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Series E Preferred CUSIP: NA Par or stated value: .001 Total shares authorized: 10,000,000 as of date: 5/31/22 Total shares outstanding: 1,000,000 as of date: 5/31/22 Trading symbol: VXIT Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Series K Preferred CUSIP: NA Par or stated value: .001 Total shares authorized: 2,000,000 as of date: 5/31/22 Total shares outstanding: 1,600,000 as of date: 5/31/22 Transfer Agent Name: Globex Transfer, LLC Phone: 813-344-4490 Email: mt@globextransfer.com Address: 780 Deltona Blvd, Suite 202, Deltona, FL 32725 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒ No: ☐ Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐ Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. Opening Balance "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, an y person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021) Page 3 of 15

Date 8/31/19 Common: 288,988,602 Series E Preferred: 1,000,000 Series K Preferred 0 Date of Transaction Number of Class of Value of Were the Individual/ Entity Shares Reason for share Restricted or Exemptio type (e.g. Shares Securities shares shares were issued to (entities issuance (e.g. for Unrestricted n or Transaction new Issued (or issued issued at must have individual with cash or debt as of this Registrati issuance, cancelled) ($/per a voting / investment control conversion) - filing. on Type. cancellation, share) at discount disclosed). OR- Nature shares Issuanc to market of Services returned to e price at Provided treasury) the time of issuance ? (Yes/No) 9/13/19 issuance 11,500,000 Common .0011 Yes EMA Financial LLP, Debt conversion Unrestricted Rule 144 Jamie Beitler 9/10/19 Issuance 13,500,000 Common .0007 Yes EMA Financial LLP, Debt conversion Unrestricted Rule 144 Jamie Beitler 9/19/19 Issuance 11,424,334 Common .0007 Yes EMA Financial LLP, Debt conversion Unrestricted Rule 144 Jamie Beitler 10/1/19 Issuance 16,195,375 Common .0006 Yes Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou Debt conversion Unrestricted Rule 144 Posner 10/10/19 issuance 16,941,500 Common .0006 Yes Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou Debt conversion Unrestricted Rule 144 Posner 10/11/19 Issuance 14,951,666 Common .0005 Yes Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou Debt conversion Unrestricted Rule 144 Posner 10/31/19 Issuance 23,221,000 Common .0003 Yes Auctus Fund, LLC Lou Debt conversion Unrestricted Rule 144 Posner 11/7/19 Issuance 27,455,875 Common .0002 Yes Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou Debt conversion Unrestricted Rule 144 Posner 11/12/19 issuance 28,826,000 Common .0002 Yes Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou Debt conversion Unrestricted Rule 144 Posner 11/15/19 Issuance 28,826,000 Common .0001 Yes Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou Debt conversion Unrestricted Rule 144 Posner 11/21/19 Issuance 33,092,000 Common .0002 Yes Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou Debt conversion Unrestricted Rule 144 Posner 2/5/20 Issuance 39,483,750 Common .0001 Yes Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou Debt conversion Unrestricted Rule 144 Posner 4/13/20 Issuance 41,454,000 Common .0003 Yes Auctus Fund, LLC,. Lou Debt conversion Unrestricted Rule 144 Posner 6/2/20 Issuance 43,521,100 Common .0003 Yes Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou Debt conversion Unrestricted Rule 144 Posner OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021) Page 4 of 15