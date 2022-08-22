Log in
    VXIT   US92767Q1022

VIREXIT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(VXIT)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59 2022-08-22 pm EDT
0.003900 USD   +11.43%
05:26pVIREXIT TECHNOLOGIES : Disclosure Statement 5/31/22
PU
08/15VIREXIT TECHNOLOGIES : Professional Program Update
PU
07/11VIREXIT TECHNOLOGIES : Financials for Quarter ended 5/31/22
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VirExit Technologies : Disclosure Statement 5/31/22

08/22/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

VIREXIT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Formerly Known as: POVERTY DIGNIFIED, INC.

719 JADWIN AVE, RICHLAND, WA 99352

_______________________________

509-531-1671 www.virexit.com Jim@Katzaroff.com 000 1591615

QuarterlyReport

For the Period Ending: May 31, 2022

(the "Reporting Period")

As of May 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,623,994,170

As of August 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,607,054,515

As of February 28, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,623,304,515

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No:

  1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as d efined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by th e Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
  3. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
  4. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would resu lt in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities o f the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021)

Page 1 of 15

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

VirExit Technologies, Inc.; Formerly known as: Poverty Dignified, Inc. No predecessors. Name changed March 11, 1021.

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

Incorporated in Nevada 9/27/2013. Effective October 4, 2019 incorporated in Wyoming and is currently active.

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

None

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

719 Jadwin Ave, Richland, WA 99352

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

VXIT

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common

CUSIP:

73875U 102

Par or stated value:

.001

Total shares authorized:

unlimited

as of date: 5/31/22

Total shares outstanding:

2,623,994,170as of date: 5/31/22

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021)

Page 2 of 15

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

2,172,885,242

as of date: 5/31/22

Total number of shareholders of record:

293

as of date: 5/31/22

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

VXIT

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Series E Preferred

CUSIP:

NA

Par or stated value:

.001

Total shares authorized:

10,000,000

as of date: 5/31/22

Total shares outstanding:

1,000,000

as of date: 5/31/22

Trading symbol:

VXIT

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Series K Preferred

CUSIP:

NA

Par or stated value:

.001

Total shares authorized:

2,000,000

as of date: 5/31/22

Total shares outstanding:

1,600,000

as of date: 5/31/22

Transfer Agent

Name:

Globex Transfer, LLC

Phone:

813-344-4490

Email:

mt@globextransfer.com

Address: 780 Deltona Blvd, Suite 202, Deltona, FL 32725

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:

No:

  1. Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most

Recent Fiscal Year End:

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Opening Balance

  1. "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, an y person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
  2. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021)

Page 3 of 15

Date 8/31/19

Common: 288,988,602

Series E Preferred:

1,000,000

Series K Preferred

0

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/ Entity Shares

Reason for share

Restricted or

Exemptio

type (e.g.

Shares

Securities

shares

shares

were issued to (entities

issuance (e.g. for

Unrestricted

n or

Transaction

new

Issued (or

issued

issued at

must have individual with

cash or debt

as of this

Registrati

issuance,

cancelled)

($/per

a

voting / investment control

conversion)

-

filing.

on Type.

cancellation,

share) at

discount

disclosed).

OR-

Nature

shares

Issuanc

to market

of Services

returned to

e

price at

Provided

treasury)

the time

of

issuance

?

(Yes/No)

9/13/19

issuance

11,500,000

Common

.0011

Yes

EMA Financial LLP,

Debt conversion

Unrestricted

Rule 144

Jamie Beitler

9/10/19

Issuance

13,500,000

Common

.0007

Yes

EMA Financial LLP,

Debt conversion

Unrestricted

Rule 144

Jamie Beitler

9/19/19

Issuance

11,424,334

Common

.0007

Yes

EMA Financial LLP,

Debt conversion

Unrestricted

Rule 144

Jamie Beitler

10/1/19

Issuance

16,195,375

Common

.0006

Yes

Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou

Debt conversion

Unrestricted

Rule 144

Posner

10/10/19

issuance

16,941,500

Common

.0006

Yes

Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou

Debt conversion

Unrestricted

Rule 144

Posner

10/11/19

Issuance

14,951,666

Common

.0005

Yes

Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou

Debt conversion

Unrestricted

Rule 144

Posner

10/31/19

Issuance

23,221,000

Common

.0003

Yes

Auctus Fund, LLC Lou

Debt conversion

Unrestricted

Rule 144

Posner

11/7/19

Issuance

27,455,875

Common

.0002

Yes

Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou

Debt conversion

Unrestricted

Rule 144

Posner

11/12/19

issuance

28,826,000

Common

.0002

Yes

Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou

Debt conversion

Unrestricted

Rule 144

Posner

11/15/19

Issuance

28,826,000

Common

.0001

Yes

Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou

Debt conversion

Unrestricted

Rule 144

Posner

11/21/19

Issuance

33,092,000

Common

.0002

Yes

Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou

Debt conversion

Unrestricted

Rule 144

Posner

2/5/20

Issuance

39,483,750

Common

.0001

Yes

Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou

Debt conversion

Unrestricted

Rule 144

Posner

4/13/20

Issuance

41,454,000

Common

.0003

Yes

Auctus Fund, LLC,. Lou

Debt conversion

Unrestricted

Rule 144

Posner

6/2/20

Issuance

43,521,100

Common

.0003

Yes

Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou

Debt conversion

Unrestricted

Rule 144

Posner

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021)

Page 4 of 15

6/9/20

Issuance

45,701,650

Common

.0003

Yes

Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou

Debt conversion

Unrestricted

Rule 144

Posner

6/15/20

Issuance

47,982,349

Common

.0003

Yes

Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou

Debt conversion

Unrestricted

Rule 144

Posner

6/19/20

Issuance

55,395,679

Common

.0003

Yes

Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou

Debt conversion

Unrestricted

Rule 144

Posner

6/25/20

Issuance

55,395,680

Common

.0003

Yes

Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou

Debt conversion

Unrestricted

Rule 144

Posner

7/2/20

Issuance

66,500,500

Common

.0006

Yes

Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou

Debt conversion

Unrestricted

Rule 144

Posner

7/8/20

Issuance

69,818,667

Common

.0006

Yes

Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou

Debt conversion

Unrestricted

Rule 144

Posner

7/14/20

Issuance

76,371,583

Common

.00012

Yes

Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou

Debt conversion

Unrestricted

Rule 144

Posner

7/16/20

Issuance

80,182,587

Common

.00012

Yes

Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou

Debt conversion

Unrestricted

Rule 144

Posner

7/21/20

Issuance

84,183,670

Common

.00012

Yes

Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou

Debt conversion

Unrestricted

Rule 144

Posner

7/27/20

Issuance

88,384,500

Common

.00012

Yes

Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou

Debt conversion

Unrestricted

Rule 144

Posner

7/31/20

Issuance

88,384,469

Common

.00015

Yes

Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou

Debt conversion

Unrestricted

Rule 144

Posner

8/5/20

Issuance

97,205,178

Common

.0008

Yes

Auctus Fund, LLC, Lou

Debt conversion

Unrestricted

Rule 144

Posner

10/8/19

Issuance

13,448,276

Common

.0005

Yes

Power Up Lending Group

Debt conversion

Unrestricted

Rule 144

LTD, Curt Kramer, CEO

10/11/19

Issuance

13,478,261

Common

.0005

Yes

Power Up Lending Group

Debt conversion

Unrestricted

Rule 144

LTD, Curt Kramer, CEO

10/14/19

Issuance

13,478,261

Common

.0004

Yes

Power Up Lending Group

Debt conversion

Unrestricted

Rule 144

LTD, Curt Kramer, CEO

10/16/19

Issuance

13,478,261

Common

.0004

Yes

Power Up Lending Group

Debt conversion

Unrestricted

Rule 144

LTD, Curt Kramer, CEO

10/22/19

Issuance

19,411,765

Common

.0004

Yes

Power Up Lending Group

Debt conversion

Unrestricted

Rule 144

LTD, Curt Kramer, CEO

10/24/19

Issuance

19,411,765

Common

.0003

Yes

Power Up Lending Group

Debt conversion

Unrestricted

Rule 144

LTD, Curt Kramer, CEO

10/28/19

Issuance

22,352,941

Common

.0003

Yes

Power Up Lending Group

Debt conversion

Unrestricted

Rule 144

LTD, Curt Kramer, CEO

10/29/19

Issuance

17,058,824

Common

.0003

Yes

Power Up Lending Group

Debt conversion

Unrestricted

Rule 144

LTD, Curt Kramer, CEO

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021)

Page 5 of 15

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

VirExit Technologies Inc. published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 21:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
