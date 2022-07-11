VirExit Technologies : Financials for Quarter ended 5/31/22
07/11/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
VIREXIT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Formerly Known as: POVERTY DIGNIFIED, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Unaudited
May 31, 2022
August 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
-
$
1,697
Notes receivables, including $14,444 and $14,444 of accrued interest and
penalties less $14,019 allowance for bad debts
7,014
7,014
Total current assets
7,014
8,711
Total assets
$
7,014
$
8,711
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
166,032
$
77,052
Notes payable - related party
1,129,381
1,114,207
Accrued payroll expenses
1,407,486
1,231,695
Due to officer
67,546
20,000
Accrued interest
211,936
169,543
Other liabilities
411,361
411,361
Convertible note payable
18,500
-
Total current liabilities
3,412,242
3,023,858
Total liabilities
3,412,242
3,023,858
Stockholders' equity (deficit):
Common stock par value $.001: unlimited shares authorized;
2,623,994,170 and 2,607,054,515 shares issued and outstanding as of
May 31, 2022 and August 31, 2021, respectively
2,624,001
2,607,061
Series E preferred stock par value $.001:10,000,000 shares authorized;
1,000,000 and 1,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of May 31,
2022 and August 31, 2021, respectively
1,000
1,000
Series K preferred stock par value $.001, 2,000,000 shares authorized,
1,600,000 and 1,100,000 shares issued and outstanding as of May 31, 2022
and August 31, 2021, respectively
1,600
1,100
Additional paid in capital - common shares
13,159,720
13,109,660
Additional paid in capital - preferred shares
17,830
16,830
Accumulated deficit
(19,209,379
)
(18,750,798
)
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
(3,405,228
)
(3,015,147
)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
$
7,014
$
8,711
VIREXIT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Formerly Known as: POVERTY DIGNIFIED, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the Three and the Nine Months Ended May 31, 2022 and 2021
Unaudited
Three Months Ended May 31,
Nine Months Ended May 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating revenue
Revenue
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Operating expense
Advertising
3,551
94,857
33,413
97,542
Bank charges
230
302
750
1,072
Office expense
1,299
1,600
3,281
3,809
Payroll, taxes and benefits
75,000
75,000
225,000
224,010
Professional fees
75,124
96,154
139,436
181,258
Stock based compensation
-
-
1,500
100,000
Travel and auto
40
11,574
11,098
26,619
Utility
172
1,037
1,210
3,172
Total general and administrative
155,416
280,524
415,688
637,482
Net operating loss
(155,416
)
(280,524
)
(415,688
)
(637,482
)
Other income (expense)
Interest expense
(14,471
)
(18,597
)
(42,393
)
(53,891
)
Interest income
-
2,409
-
7,147
Loss on purchase of asset
-
-
-
Gain (Loss) on extinguishment of debt
(500
)
64,863
(500
)
64,863
Gain (Loss) on valuation of derivative
)
liabilities
-
23,044,843
-
(4,188,940
Total other income (expense)
(14,971
)
23,093,518
(42,893
)
(4,170,821
)
Net loss
$
(170,387
)
$
22,812,994
$
(458,581
)
$
(4,808,303
)
VIREXIT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Formerly Known as: POVERTY DIGNIFIED, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
For the Nine Months Ended May 31, 2022
Unaudited
Preferred Stock
Common Stock
Paid in
Paid in
Accumulated
Shares
Amount
Capital
Shares
Amount
Capital
Deficit
Total
Balances at August 31, 2021
2,100,000
$
2,100
$
16,830
2,607,054,515
$
2,607,061
$
13,109,660
$
(18,750,798
)
$
(3,015,147
)
Stock issued for:
Cash
-
-
-
16,250,000
16,250
48,750
-
65,000
Common stock issued for
extinguishment of debt
-
Preferred stock issued for services
500,000
Net loss
-
- -
500 1,000
-
-
689,655
690
1,310
-
2,000
-
-
-
-
1,500
-
-
-
(458,581)
(458,581)
Balances at May 31, 2022
2,600,000
$
2,600
$
17,830
2,623,994,170
$
2,624,001
$
13,159,720
$
(19,209,379)
$
(3,405,228)
VIREXIT TECHNOLOGIES, INC
Formerly Known as: POVERTY DIGNIFIED, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Nine Months Ended May 31, 2022 and 2021
Nine Months Ended May 31,
2022
2021
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
Net loss from operations
$
(458,581
)
$
(4,808,303
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss from continuing operations to net cash used in
operating activities - continuing operations:
Common stock issued for services and wages
-
100,000
Preferred stock issued for services
1,500
-
Common stock issued for convertible debt settlement
2,000
297,630
Gain (loss) on derivative liability
-
3,910,223
Common stock issued as deposit for anticipated acquisition
-
(700
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts payable
88,980
(14,485
)
Accrued payroll expenses
175,791
45,627
Accrued interest
42,393
36,234
Net cash used in operating activities
(147,917
)
(433,774
)
Cash Flows From Investing Activities
Loans to outside parties
-
(7,146
)
Deposit for anticipated acquisition
-
700
Net cash used In investing activities
-
(6,446
)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities
Proceeds from convertible debt
20,000
-
Payments on convertible debt
(1,500
)
(67,200
)
Proceeds (Payments) from related party advances
62,720
25,950
Proceeds from sale of common stock
65,000
541,500
Net cash provided by financing activities
146,220
500,250
Net decrease in cash
(1,697
)
60,030
Cash - beginning of period
1,697
46,934
Cash - end of period
$
-
$
106,964
VIREXIT TECHNOLOGIES, INC
Formerly Known as: POVERTY DIGNIFIED, INC.
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
May 31, 2022
NOTE 1 - ORGANIZATION AND BASIS OF PRESENTATION
VirExit Technologies, Inc. ("VirExit" or "the Company") (Formerly known as: Poverty Dignified, Inc.) was incorporated in the State of Nevada on September 27, 2013 and became registered in Wyoming on October 4, 2019. As of March 11, 2021 the Company changed its name to VirExit Technologies, Inc. from Poverty Dignified, Inc. The Company is headquartered in Richland, Washington. The Company was established as a renewable energy company, incubating solar technologies to establish electrification, education, connectivity, and media distribution infrastructures in rural communities across the globe to empower the individual, community, and local economy. My Power Solutions, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of VirExit, was incorporated in the State of Nevada on March 13, 2014 as a franchise business opportunity with Franchise Disclosure Documents for franchise sales in both the United States and South African markets. Africhise, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of VirExit is a Delaware Corporation, was formed on August 28, 2015 to be the franchise management arm of My Power Solutions, Inc's franchise operations in Africa. My Power Solutions Bahamas, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of My Power Solutions, Inc., is a Delaware Corporation, was formed on June 14, 2018 to establish itself as a renewable energy solutions company in the Bahamas. During the years ended August 31, 2020 and 2019, there was little activity in the subsidiaries. As of August 31, 2020 the Company consolidated all remaining activities of these entities into $411,361 Other Liabilities as all these activities have completely stopped and are no longer active.
During the fiscal year ending August 31, 2021, the Company acquired the registered brand, VirExit(r), VirExit.com, along with other related intellectual property owned and developed by marketing expert, Patrick Netter and the VirExit brand is to stand for innovative, effective, ethical and safe products within the antiviral space. The Company changed its name to VirExit Technologies, Inc. on March 11, 2021. During this same period the Company also purchased the intellectual property of Safer Place Technologies, LLC. to complement and whose purpose is to create a primary sales and marketing platform as a vertical on-line marketplace to provide a single source for buyers and sellers of protective products and services which resonate with the VirExit mission statement: Making the world a safer place with innovative, ethical and effective technologies. The Company is in negotiations regarding the possible purchase of Lexian Products, Inc. and their proprietary UV products.
Basis of Presentation
These consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP") for annual financial statements and with Form 10-K and article 8 of the Regulation S-X of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Under this basis of accounting, revenues are recorded as earned and expenses are recorded at the time liabilities are incurred.
The consolidated financial statements include the accounts of VirExit Technologies, Inc., My Power Solutions, Inc., Africhise, Inc., and My Power Solutions Bahamas, Inc. All significant intercompany accounts and transactions have been eliminated in consolidation. These entities are collectively referred to herein as VirExit, or the Company.
Par Value Change
A majority of the company's shareholders voted on October 4, 2019 to amend the company's certificate of incorporation to increase the par value of its common stock to $0.001 from $0.0001. Due to this change $14,625 and $356,796 was shifted from the Additional Paid-in Capital account to the Common Stock account for the nine months ended May 31, 2022, and the year ending August 31, 2021, respectively.
NOTE 2 - GOING CONCERN AND PLAN OF OPERATION
Going Concern
The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, which contemplates the realization of assets and the satisfaction of liabilities in the normal course of business. As of May 31, 2022, the Company had cash of $0, a working capital deficit of $3,405,228 and a stockholders' deficit of $3,405,228. The Company has incurred net losses from start-up costs and minimal operations since inception to May 31, 2022 and has ceased operations of its subsidiary, My Power Solutions, Inc. in South Africa, Africhise,
