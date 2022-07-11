VirExit Technologies : Financials for Quarter ended 5/31/22

VIREXIT TECHNOLOGIES, INC

Formerly Known as: POVERTY DIGNIFIED, INC.

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

May 31, 2022

NOTE 1 - ORGANIZATION AND BASIS OF PRESENTATION

VirExit Technologies, Inc. ("VirExit" or "the Company") (Formerly known as: Poverty Dignified, Inc.) was incorporated in the State of Nevada on September 27, 2013 and became registered in Wyoming on October 4, 2019. As of March 11, 2021 the Company changed its name to VirExit Technologies, Inc. from Poverty Dignified, Inc. The Company is headquartered in Richland, Washington. The Company was established as a renewable energy company, incubating solar technologies to establish electrification, education, connectivity, and media distribution infrastructures in rural communities across the globe to empower the individual, community, and local economy. My Power Solutions, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of VirExit, was incorporated in the State of Nevada on March 13, 2014 as a franchise business opportunity with Franchise Disclosure Documents for franchise sales in both the United States and South African markets. Africhise, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of VirExit is a Delaware Corporation, was formed on August 28, 2015 to be the franchise management arm of My Power Solutions, Inc's franchise operations in Africa. My Power Solutions Bahamas, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of My Power Solutions, Inc., is a Delaware Corporation, was formed on June 14, 2018 to establish itself as a renewable energy solutions company in the Bahamas. During the years ended August 31, 2020 and 2019, there was little activity in the subsidiaries. As of August 31, 2020 the Company consolidated all remaining activities of these entities into $411,361 Other Liabilities as all these activities have completely stopped and are no longer active.

During the fiscal year ending August 31, 2021, the Company acquired the registered brand, VirExit(r), VirExit.com, along with other related intellectual property owned and developed by marketing expert, Patrick Netter and the VirExit brand is to stand for innovative, effective, ethical and safe products within the antiviral space. The Company changed its name to VirExit Technologies, Inc. on March 11, 2021. During this same period the Company also purchased the intellectual property of Safer Place Technologies, LLC. to complement and whose purpose is to create a primary sales and marketing platform as a vertical on-line marketplace to provide a single source for buyers and sellers of protective products and services which resonate with the VirExit mission statement: Making the world a safer place with innovative, ethical and effective technologies. The Company is in negotiations regarding the possible purchase of Lexian Products, Inc. and their proprietary UV products.

Basis of Presentation

These consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP") for annual financial statements and with Form 10-K and article 8 of the Regulation S-X of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Under this basis of accounting, revenues are recorded as earned and expenses are recorded at the time liabilities are incurred.

The consolidated financial statements include the accounts of VirExit Technologies, Inc., My Power Solutions, Inc., Africhise, Inc., and My Power Solutions Bahamas, Inc. All significant intercompany accounts and transactions have been eliminated in consolidation. These entities are collectively referred to herein as VirExit, or the Company.

Par Value Change

A majority of the company's shareholders voted on October 4, 2019 to amend the company's certificate of incorporation to increase the par value of its common stock to $0.001 from $0.0001. Due to this change $14,625 and $356,796 was shifted from the Additional Paid-in Capital account to the Common Stock account for the nine months ended May 31, 2022, and the year ending August 31, 2021, respectively.

NOTE 2 - GOING CONCERN AND PLAN OF OPERATION

Going Concern

The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, which contemplates the realization of assets and the satisfaction of liabilities in the normal course of business. As of May 31, 2022, the Company had cash of $0, a working capital deficit of $3,405,228 and a stockholders' deficit of $3,405,228. The Company has incurred net losses from start-up costs and minimal operations since inception to May 31, 2022 and has ceased operations of its subsidiary, My Power Solutions, Inc. in South Africa, Africhise,