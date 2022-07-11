Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. VirExit Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VXIT   US92767Q1022

VIREXIT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(VXIT)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:57 2022-07-11 pm EDT
0.005350 USD   +0.94%
05:34pVIREXIT TECHNOLOGIES : Financials for Quarter ended 5/31/22
PU
04/11VIREXIT TECHNOLOGIES : Financials for quarter ended 2/28/22
PU
2021Gold River Productions, Inc. Signs Agreement for Marketing and Distribution with Virexit Technologies
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VirExit Technologies : Financials for Quarter ended 5/31/22

07/11/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VIREXIT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Formerly Known as: POVERTY DIGNIFIED, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited

May 31, 2022

August 31, 2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

-

$

1,697

Notes receivables, including $14,444 and $14,444 of accrued interest and

penalties less $14,019 allowance for bad debts

7,014

7,014

Total current assets

7,014

8,711

Total assets

$

7,014

$

8,711

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

166,032

$

77,052

Notes payable - related party

1,129,381

1,114,207

Accrued payroll expenses

1,407,486

1,231,695

Due to officer

67,546

20,000

Accrued interest

211,936

169,543

Other liabilities

411,361

411,361

Convertible note payable

18,500

-

Total current liabilities

3,412,242

3,023,858

Total liabilities

3,412,242

3,023,858

Stockholders' equity (deficit):

Common stock par value $.001: unlimited shares authorized;

2,623,994,170 and 2,607,054,515 shares issued and outstanding as of

May 31, 2022 and August 31, 2021, respectively

2,624,001

2,607,061

Series E preferred stock par value $.001:10,000,000 shares authorized;

1,000,000 and 1,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of May 31,

2022 and August 31, 2021, respectively

1,000

1,000

Series K preferred stock par value $.001, 2,000,000 shares authorized,

1,600,000 and 1,100,000 shares issued and outstanding as of May 31, 2022

and August 31, 2021, respectively

1,600

1,100

Additional paid in capital - common shares

13,159,720

13,109,660

Additional paid in capital - preferred shares

17,830

16,830

Accumulated deficit

(19,209,379

)

(18,750,798

)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

(3,405,228

)

(3,015,147

)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$

7,014

$

8,711

VIREXIT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Formerly Known as: POVERTY DIGNIFIED, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Three and the Nine Months Ended May 31, 2022 and 2021

Unaudited

Three Months Ended May 31,

Nine Months Ended May 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating revenue

Revenue

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Operating expense

Advertising

3,551

94,857

33,413

97,542

Bank charges

230

302

750

1,072

Office expense

1,299

1,600

3,281

3,809

Payroll, taxes and benefits

75,000

75,000

225,000

224,010

Professional fees

75,124

96,154

139,436

181,258

Stock based compensation

-

-

1,500

100,000

Travel and auto

40

11,574

11,098

26,619

Utility

172

1,037

1,210

3,172

Total general and administrative

155,416

280,524

415,688

637,482

Net operating loss

(155,416

)

(280,524

)

(415,688

)

(637,482

)

Other income (expense)

Interest expense

(14,471

)

(18,597

)

(42,393

)

(53,891

)

Interest income

-

2,409

-

7,147

Loss on purchase of asset

-

-

-

Gain (Loss) on extinguishment of debt

(500

)

64,863

(500

)

64,863

Gain (Loss) on valuation of derivative

)

liabilities

-

23,044,843

-

(4,188,940

Total other income (expense)

(14,971

)

23,093,518

(42,893

)

(4,170,821

)

Net loss

$

(170,387

)

$

22,812,994

$

(458,581

)

$

(4,808,303

)

VIREXIT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Formerly Known as: POVERTY DIGNIFIED, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)

For the Nine Months Ended May 31, 2022

Unaudited

Preferred Stock

Common Stock

Paid in

Paid in

Accumulated

Shares

Amount

Capital

Shares

Amount

Capital

Deficit

Total

Balances at August 31, 2021

2,100,000

$

2,100

$

16,830

2,607,054,515

$

2,607,061

$

13,109,660

$

(18,750,798

)

$

(3,015,147

)

Stock issued for:

Cash

-

-

-

16,250,000

16,250

48,750

-

65,000

Common stock issued for

extinguishment of debt

-

Preferred stock issued for services

500,000

Net loss

-

- -

500 1,000

-

-

689,655

690

1,310

-

2,000

-

-

-

-

1,500

-

-

-

(458,581)

(458,581)

Balances at May 31, 2022

2,600,000

$

2,600

$

17,830

2,623,994,170

$

2,624,001

$

13,159,720

$

(19,209,379)

$

(3,405,228)

VIREXIT TECHNOLOGIES, INC

Formerly Known as: POVERTY DIGNIFIED, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Nine Months Ended May 31, 2022 and 2021

Nine Months Ended May 31,

2022

2021

Cash Flows From Operating Activities

Net loss from operations

$

(458,581

)

$

(4,808,303

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss from continuing operations to net cash used in

operating activities - continuing operations:

Common stock issued for services and wages

-

100,000

Preferred stock issued for services

1,500

-

Common stock issued for convertible debt settlement

2,000

297,630

Gain (loss) on derivative liability

-

3,910,223

Common stock issued as deposit for anticipated acquisition

-

(700

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts payable

88,980

(14,485

)

Accrued payroll expenses

175,791

45,627

Accrued interest

42,393

36,234

Net cash used in operating activities

(147,917

)

(433,774

)

Cash Flows From Investing Activities

Loans to outside parties

-

(7,146

)

Deposit for anticipated acquisition

-

700

Net cash used In investing activities

-

(6,446

)

Cash Flows From Financing Activities

Proceeds from convertible debt

20,000

-

Payments on convertible debt

(1,500

)

(67,200

)

Proceeds (Payments) from related party advances

62,720

25,950

Proceeds from sale of common stock

65,000

541,500

Net cash provided by financing activities

146,220

500,250

Net decrease in cash

(1,697

)

60,030

Cash - beginning of period

1,697

46,934

Cash - end of period

$

-

$

106,964

VIREXIT TECHNOLOGIES, INC

Formerly Known as: POVERTY DIGNIFIED, INC.

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

May 31, 2022

NOTE 1 - ORGANIZATION AND BASIS OF PRESENTATION

VirExit Technologies, Inc. ("VirExit" or "the Company") (Formerly known as: Poverty Dignified, Inc.) was incorporated in the State of Nevada on September 27, 2013 and became registered in Wyoming on October 4, 2019. As of March 11, 2021 the Company changed its name to VirExit Technologies, Inc. from Poverty Dignified, Inc. The Company is headquartered in Richland, Washington. The Company was established as a renewable energy company, incubating solar technologies to establish electrification, education, connectivity, and media distribution infrastructures in rural communities across the globe to empower the individual, community, and local economy. My Power Solutions, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of VirExit, was incorporated in the State of Nevada on March 13, 2014 as a franchise business opportunity with Franchise Disclosure Documents for franchise sales in both the United States and South African markets. Africhise, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of VirExit is a Delaware Corporation, was formed on August 28, 2015 to be the franchise management arm of My Power Solutions, Inc's franchise operations in Africa. My Power Solutions Bahamas, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of My Power Solutions, Inc., is a Delaware Corporation, was formed on June 14, 2018 to establish itself as a renewable energy solutions company in the Bahamas. During the years ended August 31, 2020 and 2019, there was little activity in the subsidiaries. As of August 31, 2020 the Company consolidated all remaining activities of these entities into $411,361 Other Liabilities as all these activities have completely stopped and are no longer active.

During the fiscal year ending August 31, 2021, the Company acquired the registered brand, VirExit(r), VirExit.com, along with other related intellectual property owned and developed by marketing expert, Patrick Netter and the VirExit brand is to stand for innovative, effective, ethical and safe products within the antiviral space. The Company changed its name to VirExit Technologies, Inc. on March 11, 2021. During this same period the Company also purchased the intellectual property of Safer Place Technologies, LLC. to complement and whose purpose is to create a primary sales and marketing platform as a vertical on-line marketplace to provide a single source for buyers and sellers of protective products and services which resonate with the VirExit mission statement: Making the world a safer place with innovative, ethical and effective technologies. The Company is in negotiations regarding the possible purchase of Lexian Products, Inc. and their proprietary UV products.

Basis of Presentation

These consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP") for annual financial statements and with Form 10-K and article 8 of the Regulation S-X of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Under this basis of accounting, revenues are recorded as earned and expenses are recorded at the time liabilities are incurred.

The consolidated financial statements include the accounts of VirExit Technologies, Inc., My Power Solutions, Inc., Africhise, Inc., and My Power Solutions Bahamas, Inc. All significant intercompany accounts and transactions have been eliminated in consolidation. These entities are collectively referred to herein as VirExit, or the Company.

Par Value Change

A majority of the company's shareholders voted on October 4, 2019 to amend the company's certificate of incorporation to increase the par value of its common stock to $0.001 from $0.0001. Due to this change $14,625 and $356,796 was shifted from the Additional Paid-in Capital account to the Common Stock account for the nine months ended May 31, 2022, and the year ending August 31, 2021, respectively.

NOTE 2 - GOING CONCERN AND PLAN OF OPERATION

Going Concern

The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, which contemplates the realization of assets and the satisfaction of liabilities in the normal course of business. As of May 31, 2022, the Company had cash of $0, a working capital deficit of $3,405,228 and a stockholders' deficit of $3,405,228. The Company has incurred net losses from start-up costs and minimal operations since inception to May 31, 2022 and has ceased operations of its subsidiary, My Power Solutions, Inc. in South Africa, Africhise,

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

VirExit Technologies Inc. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 21:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VIREXIT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
05:34pVIREXIT TECHNOLOGIES : Financials for Quarter ended 5/31/22
PU
04/11VIREXIT TECHNOLOGIES : Financials for quarter ended 2/28/22
PU
2021Gold River Productions, Inc. Signs Agreement for Marketing and Distribution with Virexi..
CI
2021VIREXIT TECHNOLOGIES, INC (OTC PINK : Vxit)
AQ
2021Poverty Dignified, Inc. acquired Lexian Products, Inc.
CI
2021Poverty Dignified, Inc. announced a financing transaction
CI
2020POVERTY DIGNIFIED : Signs LOI With Safer Place Technologies LLC
AQ
2020Poverty Dignified Signs LOI With Safer Place Technologies LLC
GL
2020POVERTY DIGNIFIED : to Host Conference Call for Stakeholders
AQ
2020Poverty Dignified, Inc. Strengthens Management Team
GL
More news
Chart VIREXIT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
VirExit Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
James C. Katzaroff Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Leonard Bruce Jolliff Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
David Croom Chief Operating Officer
Brooke Greenwald Chief Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIREXIT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.125.53%14
SUZHOU TA&A ULTRA CLEAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.8.02%8 134
SHANGHAI M&G STATIONERY INC.-22.49%7 111
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED-18.20%4 857
BIC14.65%2 442
BRADY CORPORATION-16.16%2 270