Virgin Australia Holdings Limited

VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(VAH)
  
Virgin Australia : to position itself as a mid-market airline, new CEO says

11/17/2020 | 05:45pm EST

SYDNEY, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Virgin Australia will position itself as a mid-market airline targeting around a one-third share of the domestic aviation market under the ownership of U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital, the airline's new chief executive said on Wednesday.

Virgin's shift from being a full-service carrier will mark the end of a decade-long arms race with rival Qantas Airways Ltd for corporate travellers involving lavish airport lounges, celebrity chefs and lie-flat business seats on longer domestic flights.

"Australia already has a low-cost-carrier and a traditional full-service airline, and we won't be either," new Virgin Australia Chief Executive Jayne Hrdlicka said in a statement, in reference to Qantas and its low-cost offshoot Jetstar.

"Virgin Australia will be a mid-market carrier appealing to customers who are after a great value airfare and better service," she said.

The country's second-biggest airline said it would introduce new on-board food purchase options in economy class but would retain business class seats and airport lounges in major cities and it will continue to include checked baggage in its economy-class fares. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Sam Holmes)


Financials
Sales 2020 4 472 M 3 265 M 3 265 M
Net income 2020 -533 M -389 M -389 M
Net Debt 2020 3 662 M 2 674 M 2 674 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,37x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 726 M 530 M 530 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 10 620
Free-Float 8,34%
Chart VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Virgin Australia Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,07 AUD
Last Close Price 0,09 AUD
Spread / Highest target -18,6%
Spread / Average Target -18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Darren Scurrah CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Stuart Aggs Chief Operating Officer
Keith Neate Chief Financial Officer
Warwick Martin Negus Non-Executive Director
Alan Hunt Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED-42.67%531
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-35.02%24 135
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC4.20%20 314
AIR CHINA LIMITED-20.48%15 190
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-7.06%12 738
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-53.46%11 931
