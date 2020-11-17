Virgin Australia : to position itself as a mid-market airline, new CEO says

SYDNEY, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Virgin Australia will position
itself as a mid-market airline targeting around a one-third
share of the domestic aviation market under the ownership of
U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital, the airline's new chief
executive said on Wednesday.
Virgin's shift from being a full-service carrier will mark
the end of a decade-long arms race with rival Qantas Airways Ltd
for corporate travellers involving lavish airport
lounges, celebrity chefs and lie-flat business seats on longer
domestic flights.
"Australia already has a low-cost-carrier and a traditional
full-service airline, and we won't be either," new Virgin
Australia Chief Executive Jayne Hrdlicka said in a statement, in
reference to Qantas and its low-cost offshoot Jetstar.
"Virgin Australia will be a mid-market carrier appealing to
customers who are after a great value airfare and better
service," she said.
The country's second-biggest airline said it would introduce
new on-board food purchase options in economy class but would
retain business class seats and airport lounges in major cities
and it will continue to include checked baggage in its
economy-class fares.
(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Sam Holmes)