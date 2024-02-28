Disney to Form India Joint Venture Valued at $8.5 Billion

Disney said it has struck a deal to form a joint venture, valued at $8.5 billion, that will combine its Star India business with Viacom18, an Indian media company.

Webull to Go Public Through SPAC Deal

The brokerage, which surged in popularity during the GameStop mania, had previously considered an IPO.

Elon Musk Says Long-Delayed Tesla Roadster Coming Next Year

The announcement comes on the heels of BYD's debut of a high-end sports car.

Stripe Valuation Jumps to $65 Billion in Employee Share-Sale Deal

The fintech giant's employees will get a chance to cash out over $1 billion of stock.

Rent the Runway's Plan for Regrowth Starts With a New Marketing Chief

The fashion rental service has spent the best part of four years fixing its operations. Now it says it is ready to start winning back customers.

Reckitt Benckiser profits slump on lower sales and Middle East accounting issue

The Durex owner saw its sales volumes plunge following its decision to hike prices by 7.8% over 2023

Baidu Posts Record Revenue Amid Search for New Growth Engines

Chinese search-engine giant Baidu posted record quarterly revenue and higher adjusted profit, helped by higher ad spending and the rising profile of its ChatGPT-rival chatbot.

Advance Auto's stock rises after upbeat guidance for 2024 offsets quarterly loss

Car parts maker is in the midst of a turnaround that includes asset sales and cost cuts

Virgin Galactic Stock Is Dropping After Earnings Beat. Here's Why.

Space-tourism firm Virgin Galactic reported a fourth-quarter loss that was narrower than expected, but guidance for the top line disappointed.

Nordic Capital Acquires Data Analytics Company ActiveViam

ActiveViam offers software that helps financial institutions manage risk.

