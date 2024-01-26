Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“Virgin Galactic” or the “Company”) today announced the completion of its first spaceflight of 2024 and 11th mission to date. Today’s ‘Galactic 06’ flight marked the first time all four seats aboard VSS Unity were occupied by private astronauts.

Michael Colglazier, CEO of Virgin Galactic, said: “Today the incredible team at Virgin Galactic supported another successful mission and delivered an unforgettable experience for four new astronauts. The success of ‘Galactic 06’ and the Company’s other commercial spaceflights in recent months only increases our confidence in the repeatability of our product and our ability to deliver a superlative experience to our customers. With the production of our next-generation Delta-class ships underway, we look forward to expanding our flight capacity with testing expected to start next year and commercial service in 2026.”

Onboard ‘Galactic 06’:

Astronaut 023 – Lina Borozdina, Ukraine and Nevada, U.S.

Astronaut 024 – Robie Vaughn, Texas, U.S.

Astronaut 025 – Franz Haider, Austria

Astronaut 026 – Neil Kornswiet, California, U.S.

Today’s launch was watched from the ground at Spaceport America by more than 150 guests alongside Virgin Galactic’s team.

VSS Unity was commanded by C.J. Sturckow with pilot Nicola Pecile. Michael Masucci commanded mothership VMS Eve joined by pilot Dan Alix.

‘Galactic 06’ Flight Facts

Take-off Time: 10:00 am MT

Altitude at Release: 44,493 ft

Apogee: 55.2 miles

Top Speed: Mach 2.98

Landing Time: 10:56 am MT

The Company’s next mission, expected in the second quarter of 2024, will include both a researcher and private astronauts. More information on that mission will be announced soon.

Press materials may be accessed via the Virgin Galactic Newsroom athttps://press.virgingalactic.com, including:

Full catalog of hi-res imagery and b-roll from all flights

Photos and video from ‘Galactic 06’ mission

Pilot bios

Astronaut bios available here: https://www.virgingalactic.com/virgin-galactic-astronauts

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic is an aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers with its advanced air and space vehicles. Scale and profitability are driven by next generation vehicles capable of bringing humans to space at an unprecedented frequency with an industry-leading cost structure. You can find more information at https://www.virgingalactic.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our next commercial space mission and proposed timing thereof, repeatable access to space, our ability to deliver a superlative experience to our customers, and the schedule for test flights and commencement of commercial service of our Delta class spaceships are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, any delay in future commercial flights of our spaceflight fleet, our ability to successfully develop and test our next generation vehicles, and the time and costs associated with doing so, our expected capital requirements and the availability of additional financing, and the other, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at www.virgingalactic.com, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240126312857/en/