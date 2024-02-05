By Stephen Nakrosis

Virgin Galactic Holdings said Monday it notified the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Jan. 31 that an alignment pin detached during its most recent spaceflight, "Galactic 06."

Four private astronauts and two crew members were aboard the flight, the company said. It added that "at no time did the detached alignment pin pose a safety impact to the vehicles or the crew on board."

The alignment pin helps make sure the spaceship and mothership are aligned when mating the vehicles on the ground pre-flight Virgin Galactic said. During the mated-flight portion of the mission, the pin "helps transfer drag and other forces from the spaceship to the shear pin fitting assembly and into the pylon and center wing of the mothership," according to the company.

The alignment pin worked as designed during the mated portion of the flight, Virgin Galactic said, adding the alignment pin detached after the spaceship was released from the mothership.

The company said it observed no damage to the spaceship or the mothership.

Virgin Galactic said it is conducting a review in conjunction with the FAA.

