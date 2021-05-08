Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPCE   US92766K1060

VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.

(SPCE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VIRGIN GALACTIC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Virgin Galactic Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

05/08/2021 | 08:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) on behalf of Virgin Galactic stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Virgin Galactic has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On April 30, 2021, after trading hours, Virgin Galactic reported in a Current Report on a Form 8-K that, following its review of a recent statement issued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 12, 2021, and consulting with its advisors, it will restate its consolidated financial statements included in its Annual Report on a Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The restatement is due to the accounting treatment for the warrants of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. that were outstanding at the time of Virgin Galactic’s business combination on October 25, 2019.

Following this news, Virgin Galactic’s stock price fell from a close of $22.15 per share on April 30, 2021, to a close of $20.14 per share on May 3, 2021, the next trading day.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Virgin Galactic shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.
05/08VIRGIN GALACTIC ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Virgin Gala..
BU
05/08Want to Invest in Space? Try These ETFs -- Journal Report
DJ
05/06INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
05/05Blue Origin opens up bidding for first 'spectacular' space tourism trip in Ju..
RE
05/05INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
05/05SPCE BREAKING ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Encourages Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. I..
BU
05/04SPCE ALERT&NDASH; NATIONALLY RANKED : SPCE) For Potential Securities Violations..
BU
05/04EARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : VIRGIN GALACTIC, 60.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 10...
MT
05/03SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Unable to Climb Back to Positive Ground As Chipmaker..
MT
05/03SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Sliding as Chipmakers Lose More Ground
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4,57 M - -
Net income 2021 -240 M - -
Net cash 2021 414 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -19,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 646 M 4 646 M -
EV / Sales 2021 927x
EV / Sales 2022 76,8x
Nbr of Employees 823
Free-Float 59,4%
Chart VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 37,00 $
Last Close Price 19,61 $
Spread / Highest target 155%
Spread / Average Target 88,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Colglazier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas T. Ahrens Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Chamath Palihapitiya Chairman
Steve Justice Vice President-Engineering
Alistair Burns Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.-17.36%4 646
THE BOEING COMPANY10.00%137 705
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION18.42%129 134
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION9.96%108 489
AIRBUS SE9.57%93 697
SAFRAN7.98%64 961