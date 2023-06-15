Advanced search
    SPCE   US92766K1060

VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.

(SPCE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:36:05 2023-06-15 pm EDT
5.115 USD   +16.25%
04:31pVirgin Galactic says first commercial spaceflight planned in June
RE
04:19pVirgin Galactic Announces Start of Commercial Spaceflight Service
BU
06:17aNorth American Morning Briefing: Traders Digest -2-
DJ
Virgin Galactic Announces Start of Commercial Spaceflight Service

06/15/2023 | 04:19pm EDT
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) today announced the start of commercial spaceline operations. The first commercial spaceflight, ‘Galactic 01,’ is planned to fly between June 27 – June 30, 2023. The second commercial spaceflight, ‘Galactic 02,’ will follow in early August 2023, with monthly spaceflights expected thereafter.

‘Galactic 01,’ a scientific research mission, will carry three crew members from the Italian Air Force and the National Research Council of Italy to conduct microgravity research.

Further information is available on the Virgin Galactic website.

Press materials clear for your use can be accessed via the Virgin Galactic Press FTP, including recent flight images.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic is an aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers with its advanced air and space vehicles. It has developed a spaceflight system designed to connect the world to the love, wonder and awe created by space travel and to offer customers a transformative experience. You can find more information at https://www.virgingalactic.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our spaceflight systems, expected flight schedule, timing of commercial launch and our objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at www.virgingalactic.com, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9,21 M - -
Net income 2023 -553 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8,92 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,30x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 243 M 1 243 M -
EV / Sales 2023 136x
EV / Sales 2024 32,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 166
Free-Float 79,2%
Managers and Directors
Michael A. Colglazier Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas T. Ahrens Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Evan M. Lovell Chairman
Steve Justice Senior Vice President-Engineering
Alistair Burns Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.26.44%1 243
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-4.02%141 232
BOEING15.69%130 486
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-7.01%114 609
AIRBUS SE16.66%110 894
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-17.31%68 018
