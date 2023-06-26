Italian Air Force and National Research Council Crew To Conduct Scientific Research Experiments ‘Galactic 01’ Target Flight Date is June 29, 2023

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) today announced the crew of its first commercial spaceflight, ‘Galactic 01,’ with a target flight date of June 29, 2023. The three-person crew from the Italian Air Force and National Research Council of Italy will board VSS Unity for a 90-minute flight to conduct a series of suborbital science experiments.

Virgin Galactic will share a global livestream of the spaceflight on VirginGalactic.com beginning at 9:00 AM MT / 11:00 AM ET on the day of the flight.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic is an aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers with its advanced air and space vehicles. It has developed a spaceflight system designed to connect the world to the love, wonder and awe created by space travel and to offer customers a transformative experience. You can find more information at https://www.virgingalactic.com/.

