Virgin Galactic : Appoints Alistair Burns as Chief Information Officer

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) ('Virgin Galactic' or 'the Company'), a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, today announced the appointment of Alistair Burns as Chief Information Officer, effective immediately.

In this newly created role, Alistair will be responsible for delivering the technology strategy for Virgin Galactic as it seeks to develop and operate the world's first commercial spaceline. Taking advantage of the latest innovations and technologies, Alistair will oversee the IT infrastructure that is critical in supporting the Company's operations and enabling it to achieve its unique objectives. He joins Virgin Galactic as it prepares for the next stage in its test flight program and progresses further towards running commercial service.

Alistair has forged an impressive career in IT with over 25 years' experience. He has worked at some of the largest companies globally and gained experience across several industries from manufacturing through to media. Most recently, Alistair spent almost 5 years as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at OSI Systems, a designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. In this role, he worked across a range of industries including security, defense, aerospace and healthcare.