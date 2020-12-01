Log in
VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.

VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.

(SPCE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Virgin Galactic : Appoints Alistair Burns as Chief Information Officer

12/01/2020 | 05:55pm EST
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) ('Virgin Galactic' or 'the Company'), a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, today announced the appointment of Alistair Burns as Chief Information Officer, effective immediately.

In this newly created role, Alistair will be responsible for delivering the technology strategy for Virgin Galactic as it seeks to develop and operate the world's first commercial spaceline. Taking advantage of the latest innovations and technologies, Alistair will oversee the IT infrastructure that is critical in supporting the Company's operations and enabling it to achieve its unique objectives. He joins Virgin Galactic as it prepares for the next stage in its test flight program and progresses further towards running commercial service.

Alistair has forged an impressive career in IT with over 25 years' experience. He has worked at some of the largest companies globally and gained experience across several industries from manufacturing through to media. Most recently, Alistair spent almost 5 years as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at OSI Systems, a designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. In this role, he worked across a range of industries including security, defense, aerospace and healthcare.

Disclaimer

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 22:54:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,85 M - -
Net income 2020 -274 M - -
Net cash 2020 679 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -22,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 644 M 6 644 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7 004x
EV / Sales 2021 262x
Nbr of Employees 721
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 25,14 $
Last Close Price 28,35 $
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target -11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Colglazier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chamath Palihapitiya Chairman
Enrico Palermo Chief Operating Officer
Jonathan Campagna Chief Financial Officer
Wanda M. Austin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.130.39%6 236
THE BOEING COMPANY-33.54%118 952
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-18.80%108 180
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-3.86%102 121
AIRBUS SE-32.76%82 166
SAFRAN-11.15%62 396
