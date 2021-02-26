Virgin Galactic : Earnings Presentation

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2020 INVESTOR UPDATE
02.25.2021
DISCLOSURES
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws with respect to Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"), including statements regarding the Company's expected spaceship rollout and flight schedule. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other
statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this presentation, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including, once filed, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which are or will be accessible on the SEC's website atwww.sec.govand the
Investor Relations section of our website atwww.virgingalactic.com. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
This presentation references certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expense, non-GAAP research and development expense and free cash flow. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and certain other items the Company believes are not indicative of its core operating performance. It defines non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses as selling, general, and administrative expenses other than stock-based compensation and non-capitalized transaction costs, and non-GAAP research and development expenses as research and development expenses other than stock-based compensation. It defines free cash flow as net cash used by operating activities less capital expenditures. None of these non-GAAP financial measures is a substitute for or superior to measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to any other measures derived in accordance with GAAP.
The Company believes that presenting these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors about the Company in understanding and evaluating its operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by its management in financial and operational-decision making. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore any non-GAAP measures the Company uses may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix to this presentation. A reconciliation of the Company's free cash flow guidance cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including net cash used by operating activities and capital expenditures, the amounts of which, could be material.
MICHAEL COLGLAZIER
CEO
2020 ACHIEVEMENTS
-
✓ Transitioned spaceflight operations to Spaceport America, New Mexico
-
✓ Conducted two successful glide flights
-
✓ Cleared seven additional FAA verification reports, with just two remaining
✓ Demonstrated commercial demand with One Small Step program, which closed with approximately 1,000 participants
-
✓ Future Astronaut community remained at approximately 600
-
✓ Strengthened the balance sheet with successful fundraise
-
✓ Conducted test flight on December 12, 2020
-
✓ Continued to make progress on our fleet expansion
-
✓ Realigned company to functional structure under the Virgin Galactic brand in preparation for growth
FLIGHT TEST PROGRAM UPDATE
FIRST FLIGHT
SECOND FLIGHTTHIRD FLIGHT
FLIGHT TEST PROGRAM UPDATE
FIRST FLIGHT
SECOND FLIGHT
THIRD FLIGHT
FLIGHT TEST PROGRAM UPDATE
FIRST FLIGHT
SECOND FLIGHT
THIRD FLIGHT
-
▪ Rocket-powered spaceflight
-
▪ Sir Richard Branson's first spaceflight
-
▪ Demonstrate private astronaut experience
FIRST TEST FLIGHT
-
▪ December 12, 2020:
-
▪ February 2021:
-
o Flight delivered learnings and success, despite not reaching space
-
o Demonstrated strong, safety-first culture and safety of the spaceflight system
-
o Identified EMI as the root cause of the Rocket Motor Controller reboot
-
o Implemented corrective actions
-
o Uncovered additional EMI impacts during pre-flight preparations for February 13th flight
-
o Analysis and corrective work underway, with plans to complete this test flight in May 2021
FLEET EXPANSION
-
▪ Rollout of second spaceship, SpaceShip III, on March 30, 2021
-
▪ Second spaceship starts ground testing after rollout and goes into flight test in the summer
SCALING MANUFACTURING AND BUILD TO PUT PLAN INTO ACTION
-
▪ Pivot from R&D to manufacturing to achieve multi-year effort that will target flying 400 flights per year, per spaceport
-
▪ Commence design efforts on new class of Spaceships and Motherships
AEROSPACE LEADERSHIP
Swami Iyer
Stephen Justice
President of Aerospace Systems
Vice President of Engineering
-
▪ Over 20 years of experience in commercial and highly classified aerospace, defense, and cyber industries
-
▪ Responsible for leading Virgin Galactic's transformation of manufacturing and engineering processes, facilities and partnerships to support the design and build of future fleet vehicles and the development of future capabilities
-
▪ Leads and grows a world-class team of Engineers supporting Spaceships, Motherships, and longer- term expansion opportunities
-
▪ Served as deputy program manager for Lockheed Martin's Blackswift
INTRODUCING
DOUG AHRENS
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
-
▪ Multiple prior CFO roles at both Public and Private Companies
-
▪ Deep experience helping manufacturing companies grow and scale
-
▪ Capital Markets and M&A expertise
P - 14
WORLD-CLASS ADVISORS TO HELP GUIDE COMMERCIAL EFFORTS
Joe Rohde Experience Architect
Blair Rich
Marketing and Brand Strategy
Geoff Goodman Business Development and Revenue Planning
-
▪ Previously spent 40 years at Walt Disney Imagineering
-
▪ Will help develop and bring to life the overall experience for future astronauts, their friends, family, and other future customers
-
▪ Previously Head of Global Strategy and Business Development for Disney Parks, as well as Chief Commercial Officer for Disneyland Resort
-
▪ Building strategic roadmap to monetize the business
SPACE ADVISORY BOARD
George Whitesides
Dr. Sandy Magnus
Chris Hadfield
Dr. David Whelan
Space Advisory Board Chair, Founding CEO Virgin Galactic and former NASA Chief of Staff
Former NASA astronaut and deputy chief of the
Decorated astronaut, engineer and test pilot
Astronaut Office
Former Chief Scientist, Boeing Defense, Space, and Security; director of DARPA's Tactical
Technology Office
FINANCIALS
PP -- 17
FINANCIAL RESULTS
|
FOURTH QUARTER
Ended December 31, 2020
|
FULL YEAR
Ended December 31, 2020
|
Net loss of $74 million, compared to $77 million net loss in Q3 2020
Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaled $(60) million, compared to $(66) million in Q3 2020
SG&A expenses of $33 million, compared to $31 million in Q3 2020; Non-GAAP SG&A expenses(2) of $23million, compared to $26 million in Q3 2020
R&D expenses of $40 million, compared to $46 million in Q3 2020; Non-GAAP R&D expenses(3) of $39 million, compared to $43 million in Q3 2020
|
Net loss of $273 million, compared to $211 million net loss in 2019
Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaled $(232) million, compared to $(187) million in 2019
SG&A expenses of $117 million, compared to $82 million in 2019; Non-GAAP SG&A expenses(2) of $95 million, compared to $66 million in 2019
R&D expenses of $159 million, compared to $133 million in 2019; Non-GAAP R&D expenses(3) of $150 million, compared to $132 million in 2019
1.Virgin Galactic uses adjusted EBITDA as a key measure of its performance. Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation and non-capitalized transaction costs (if applicable). Refer to appendix of presentation for reconciliation to GAAP Net Loss.
2.Non-GAAP SG&A expenses have been adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation and non-capitalized transaction costs (if applicable). Refer to appendix of presentation for reconciliation to GAAP SG&A.
3.Non-GAAP R&D expenses have been adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation. Refer to appendix of presentation for reconciliation to GAAP R&D.
CAPITAL ALLOCATION
CAPITAL ALLOCATION PRIORITIES
-
▪ Maintain a strong balance sheet and cash position
-
▪ Invest organically for growth
-
▪ Opportunistically access the capital markets
FREE CASH FLOW
SUMMARY
PP -- 20
IN SUMMARY…
Q&A
PP -- 22
APPENDIX
PP -- 23
* Non-capitalized transaction costs include non-recurring expenses related to preparation and filing of an S-1 registration statement in the first quarter of 2020.
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
Cash Incentive Plan Disbursement
Stock-based compensation
Non-capitalized transaction costs*
Non-GAAP selling, general, administration expenses
$
$
23,054
32,854
9,800
-
-
$
$
25,880
30,936
5,056
-
-
$
$
22,412
37,447
9,867 1,591 3,577
$
$
|
116,592
|
$
|
82,166
|
-
|
9,867
|
21,272
|
1,591
|
697
|
4,692
|
94,623
|
$
|
66,016
* Non-capitalized transaction costs include non-recurring expenses related to preparation and filing of an S-1 registration statement in the first quarter of 2020.
* Non-capitalized transaction costs include non-recurring expenses related to preparation and filing of an S-1 registration statement in the first quarter of 2020.