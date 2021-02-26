Virgin Galactic : Earnings Press Release 02/26/2021 | 05:11am EST Send by mail :

Virgin Galactic Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Rollout of Second Spaceship Scheduled to Take Place on March 30 Announced Expected Timing of Revenue-Generating Flight with the Italian Air Force Next Rocket-Powered Spaceflight Targeted to Occur in May LAS CRUCES, N.M. - February 25, 2021 - Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) ("Virgin Galactic" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. "We accomplished several significant milestones during 2020 despite the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Michael Colglazier, Chief Executive Officer of Virgin Galactic. "Looking ahead, we're focused on completing our test flight program, expanding our fleet of spaceships and motherships, and developing our unique and transformative customer experience. I am excited about the talent we're bringing on to our leadership team and the investments we're making in the business, both of which will position us well to scale for future growth." Fourth Quarter 2020 Business Highlights: • Completed significant build milestones on second spaceship, in preparation for its scheduled rollout on March 30, 2021.

• Conducted safe test flight on December 12, 2020 during which the onboard computer lost connection and halted ignition of the rocket motor.

• Appointed two new pilots into Virgin Galactic Pilot Corps, bringing the total number of pilots to eight as of October 27, 2020.

• Successfully closed the "One Small Step" program on December 31, 2020, with approximately 1,000 participants enrolled.

• Total Future Astronauts remained at approximately 600, as of December 31, 2020.

• Appointed Alistair Burns as Chief Information Officer on November 9, 2020. Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights: • Cash position remains strong, with cash and cash equivalents of $666 million as of December 31, 2020.

• Net loss of $74 million, compared to a $77 million net loss in the third quarter of 2020.

• GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses of $33 million, compared to $31 million in the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses of $23 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $26 million in the third quarter of 2020.

• GAAP research and development expenses of $41 million, compared to $46 million in the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP research and development expenses of $40 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $43 million in the third quarter of 2020.

• Adjusted EBITDA totaled $(60) million, compared to $(66) million in the third quarter of 2020.

• Cash paid for capital expenditures totaled $3.5 million, compared to $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. Recent Updates: • Continue to prepare for next rocket-powered spaceflight from Spaceport America, targeted for May 2021. Completing modifications and conducting technical checks ahead of flight, which will include revenue-generating payloads as part of the NASA Flight Opportunities Program. • Re-confirmed second and third spaceflights from Spaceport America, including Sir Richard Branson's flight, and announced timing for revenue-generating spaceflight with the Italian Air Force.

• Accelerating multi-month enhancement program to mothership vehicle, VMS Eve, and preparing for second generation mothership build program.

• Continue to build senior management team: o Appointed Swami Iyer as President of Aerospace Systems, effective end of March 2021. o Appointed Stephen Justice as Vice President of Engineering on March 1, 2021. o Appointed Doug Ahrens as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 1, 2021. o Appointed Seth Zaslow as Vice President of Investor Relations on February 8, 2021.

COVID-19 Impact The Company is continuing to experience ongoing delays to its business and operations due to COVID-19. The Company continues to operate under strict protocols and follows rigorous health and safety procedures, in line with CDC, state and local guidelines, to ensure employee safety. Conference Call Information Virgin Galactic will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) today. To access the conference call, parties should dial (778) 560-2846 and enter the conference ID number 4979998. The live audio webcast along with accompanying presentation materials will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website at investors.virgingalactic.com.A recording of the webcast will also be available following the conference call. About Virgin Galactic Holdings Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers, as well as a manufacturer of advanced air and space vehicles. It is developing a spaceflight system designed to offer customers a unique and transformative experience. You can find more information athttps://www.virgingalactic.com/. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws with respect to Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"), including statements regarding the Company's expected spaceship rollout and flight schedule. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this presentation, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including, once filed, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which are or will be accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at www.virgingalactic.com. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except asrequired by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (In thousands except for per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended (unaudited) (unaudited) December 31, September December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue …………………………………… $ - $ - $ 529 $ 238 $ 3,781 Cost of revenue ………………………… - - 314 173 2,004 Gross profit ……………… .. - - 215 65 1,777 Selling, general, and administrative expenses …………… 32,854 30,936 37,447 116,592 82,166 Research and development expenses1 ………………………………… . 41,463 46,095 36,754 158,757 132,873 Operating loss ………… .… (74,317) (77,031) (73,986) (275,284) (213,262) Interest income ………………………… 272 322 1,160 2,277 2,297 I.n..t..e..r.e..s.t...e..x.p..e..n..s..e..…...…..…...…...…...…..… .... …...….. (10) (9) (34) (36) (36) O...t.h..e..r..i.n..c..o..m...e...(.e..x..p..e..n..s..e..)..…...…..…...… .... 9 (44) - 14 128 Loss before income taxes ………………………… . (74,046) (76,762) (72,860) (273,029) (210,873) Income tax (benefit) expense…. (28) 40 (61) 6 62 Net loss ………………… ..… (74,018) (76,802) (72,799) (273,035) (210,935) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustment ……………………… .. (48) 48 56 (54) (23) Total comprehensive loss …………………………… .. $ $ $ $ (74,066) (76,754) (72,743) (273,089) $ (210,958) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted………..$ (1.25)$ (1.09) Weighted-average shares outstanding: 219,107,905 194,378,154 (0.31)$ (0.34)$ (0.37)$ Basic and diluted………..236,722,884225,253,536194,378,154 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share data) Assets Current assets As ofDecember 31, 2020 (unaudited) December 31, 2019 Additional paid-in capital ....................................................................................... Accumulated deficit ............................................................................................... Accumulated other comprehensive income ......................................................... Total stockholders' equity ....................................................................... Total liabilities and stockholders' equity .................................................$ 1Please refer to Reclassification section for prior period adjustment. Cash and cash equivalents ..............................................................................$ 665,924$ 480,443 Restricted cash ............................................................................................... 13,031 12,278 Accounts receivable ....................................................................................... 470 461 Inventories1 .................................................................................................... 30,483 31,855 Prepaid expenses and other current assets ................................................... 17,949 16,672 Due from related party, net ........................................................................... 70 - Total current assets ................................................................................. 727,927 541,709 Property, plant, and equipment, net1 ................................................................... 53,148 44,295 Right-of-use asset .................................................................................................. 19,914 16,927 Other non-current assets ...................................................................................... 3,001 2,615 Total assets ..............................................................................................$ 803,990$ 605,546 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable ...........................................................................................$ 5,998$ 7,038 Current portion of operating lease obligation ................................................ 2,384 2,354 Current portion of finance lease obligation ................................................... 136 47 Current portion of note payable .................................................................... 310 - Accrued expenses ........................................................................................... 22,982 22,277 Customer deposits .......................................................................................... 83,211 83,362 Due to related party, net ................................................................................ - 767 Total current liabilities ............................................................................ 115,021 115,845 Finance lease obligation, net of current portion ............................................ 236 274 Operating lease obligation, net of current portion ........................................ 24,148 21,867 Note payable, net of current portion ............................................................. 310 - Other long-term liabilities .............................................................................. 1,757 - Total liabilities .........................................................................................$ 141,472$ 137,986 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 authorized; none issued and -$ - 23 20 1,057,202 589,158 (394,712) (121,677) 5 59 662,518 467,560 803,990$ 605,546 $ outstanding ............................................................................................................ Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 700,000,000 shares authorized; 236,123,659 and 196,001,038 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively .......................................................... Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Three Months Ended (unaudited) Year Ended (unaudited) December December 31, 2020 31, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss ............................................................. $ (74,018)$ (76,802)$ (72,799)$ (273,035)$ (210,935) Stock-based compensation ............................... 11,749 8,625 2,535 30,324 2,535 Depreciation and amortization ......................... 2,765 2,529 2,079 9,781 6,999 Deferred rent .................................................... - - 375 - - (Gain) Loss on disposal of property and 21 8 (555) 96 (555) equipment1 ....................................................... Change in assets and liabilities ......................... Accounts receivable ..................................... (100) 414 431 (106) 819 Inventories1 .................................................. 176 3,182 (6,256) 1,371 (8,566) Prepayments and other current assets ........ (8,674) 4,724 (13,089) (342) (12,476) Other non-current assets ............................. 47 (1,251) 8,107 (1,131) 1,178 Due from related party, net ......................... 158 (996) 9,734 (838) 9,734 Accounts payable and accrued expenses ..... (1,729) 1,633 (2,883) (1,010) (323) Customer deposits ....................................... 21 1,456 1,160 (151) 2,479 Other current and non-current liabilities ..... (512) 1,502 (9,664) 1,882 - Net cash used in operating activities ....... (70,096) (54,976) (80,825) (233,159) (209,111) Cash flows from investing activity Capital expenditures1 ....................................... (3,540) (3,721) (176) (17,201) (13,856) Cash used in investing activity1 ................ (3,540) (3,721) (176) (17,201) (13,856) Cash flows from financing activities Payments of finance lease obligations ............. (34) (40) (49) (123) (104) Repayment of notes payable ............................ (310) - - (310) - Net transfer from Parent Company .................. - - - - 106,119 Proceeds from Parent Company ....................... - - 16,310 - 56,310 Proceeds from issuance of common stock pursuant to stock options exercised ................. 2,582 - - 2,582 - Proceeds from issuance of common stocks ..... - 460,200 20,000 460,200 20,000 Proceeds from reverse acquisition ................... - - 500,000 - 500,000 Transaction costs .............................................. (122) (19,399) (48,005) (20,988) (48,005) Withholding taxes paid on behalf of employee on (4,368) (399) - (4,767) - net settled stock-based awards ........................ Net cash provided by (used in) by financing (2,252) 440,362 488,256 436,594 634,320 activities ................................................... Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash (75,888) 381,665 407,255 186,234 411,353 equivalents1 ............................................. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at 754,843 373,178 85,466 492,721 81,368 beginning of period ................................................ Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period ..................................................................... $ 678,955$ 754,843$ 492,721$ 678,955$ 492,721 Cash and cash equivalents ..................................... $ 665,924$ 741,575$ 480,443$ 665,924$ 480,443 Restricted cash ....................................................... 13,031 13,268 12,278 13,031 12,278 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash ...... $ 678,955$ 754,843$ 492,721$ 678,955$ 492,721 December 31, 2020 1Please refer to Reclassification section for prior period adjustment. September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) This press release references certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expense and non-GAAP research and development expense. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and certain other items the Company believes are not indicative of its core operating performance. It defines non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses as selling, general, and administrative expenses other than stock-based compensation and non-capitalized transaction costs, and non-GAAP research and development expenses as research and development expenses other than stock-based compensation. None of these non-GAAP financial measures is a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that presenting these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors about the Company in understanding and evaluating its operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by its management in financial and operational-decision making. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore any non-GAAP measures the Company uses may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, December 31, 2019 and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, are set forth below: (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December September December December December 31, 2020 30, 2020 31, 2019 31, 2020 31, 2019 Net Loss $ (74,018) $ (76,802) $ (72,799) $ (273,035) $ (210,935) Income tax (benefit) expense (28) 40 (61) 6 62 I.n..t.e..r..e..s.t..e..x..p..e..n..s..e ...................................... 10 9 34 36 36 D...e.p...r.e..c..ia..t..i.o..n...&...a..m...o..r..t.i.z..a.t..i.o..n ................... 2,765 2,529 2,079 9,781 6,999 E..B..I.T..D...A ..................................................... (71,271) (74,224) (70,747) (263,212) (203,838) C..a..s..h...I.n..c.e..n..t..i.v.e...P..l.a..n...D...is..b..u..r..s.e..m...e..n..t .......... 9,867 9,867 N...o..n..-.c..a..p..i.t.a..l.i.z.e..d...t.r..a..n..s.a..c..t.i.o..n...c..o..s.t..s.* .......... - - 3,577 697 4,692 S..t.o..c..k..-.b..a..s.e..d...c..o..m...p..e..n..s..a..t.i.o..n ...................... 11,749 8,625 2,535 30,324 2,535 A..d...j.u..s.t..e..d...E..B..I.T..D..A ...................................... $ (59,522) $ (65,599) $ (54,768) $ (232,191) $ (186,744) A reconciliation of selling, general, and administrative expenses to non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, December 31, 2019 and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, are set forth below: (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December September December December December 31, 2020 30, 2020 31, 2019 31, 2020 31, 2019 Selling, general, and administrative expenses ……………………………………………… .. $ 32,854 $ 30,936 $ 37,447 $ 116,592 $ 82,166 Cash Incentive Plan Disbursement ………… . - - 9,867 - 9,867 Stock-based compensation ………………… .… 9,800 5,056 1,591 21,272 1,591 Non-capitalized transaction costs* ………… - - 3,577 697 4,692 Non-GAAP selling, general, administration expenses ………………… ... $ $ $ $ $ 23,054 25,880 22,412 94,623 66,016 A reconciliation of research and development expenses to non-GAAP research and development expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, December 31, 2019 and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, are set forth below: (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year EndedDecember 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Research and development expenses……. $ 41,463 $ 46,095 $ 36,754 $ 158,757 $ 132,873 Stock-based compensation …………… ... 1,949 3,569 944 9,052 944 Non-GAAP Research and development expenses …………………… .. $ $ $ $ $ 39,514 42,526 35,810 149,705 131,929 _______________ *Non-capitalized transaction costs include non-recurring expenses related to preparation and filing of an S-1 registration statement in the first quarter of 2020. Reclassification Adjustments Impacting Prior Periods During the year ended December 31, 2020, we reclassified a portion of our property, plant and equipment in machinery and equipment to inventory, as part of our standardization of accounting policies across entities, for inventory and property, plant and equipment. These reclassifications impacted our consolidated balance sheets, consolidated statements of operations and consolidated statements of cash flows, as set forth below: (In thousands) December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 As Reported Reclassification As Adjusted Balance Sheet Inventories ……………………………………………………………………… $ 26,817 $ 5,038 $ 31,855 Total Current assets …………………………………………………… 536,671 5,038 541,709 Property, plant and equipment, net ……………………………… . 49,333 (5,038) 44,295 Total assets ……………………………………………………………… . 605,546 - 605,546 Statement of Cash Flows - for the year ended (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment… (38) (517) (555) Inventories ……………………………………………………………………… (3,528) (5,038) (8,566) Net cash used in operating activities ………………………… . (203,556) (5,555) (209,111) Capital expenditures ……………………………………………………… (19,411) 5,555 (13,856) Cash (used in) provided by investing activity ………… .….. (19,411) 5,555 (13,856) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents ……………………… . $ 411,353 $ - $ 411,353 September 30, 2020 (In thousands) As ReportedReclassificationSeptember 30, 2020 As Adjusted Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss - for the three months ended Research and development expenses $ 46,243 $ (148) $ 46,095 ..... O..p...e..r.a..t.i.n..g...L.o...s.s ............................................................ (77,179) 148 (77,031) Loss...b..e..f.o..r.e...i.n..c..o..m...e...t.a..x..e..s ................................................ (76,910) 148 (76,762) ..... N..e..t...L.o..s..s ...................................................................... (76,950) 148 (76,802) Tota..l..c.o..m .... p..r.e..h..e..n..s..i.v.e...l.o..s..s ................................................ ....................................................................................... $ (76,902) $ 148 $ (76,754) Statement of Cash Flows - for the three months ended Net loss $ (76,950) $ 148 $ (76,802) D...e.p...r.e..c..ia..t..i.o..n...a..n..d...a..m...o..r.t.i.z..a..t.i.o..n ........................................ 2,677 (148) 2,529 I.n..v..e..n..t.o..r..i.e..s ...................................................................... 3,457 (275) 3,182 ..... N..e..t...c.a..s..h...u..s.e..d...i.n...o..p..e..r..a.t..i.n..g...a.c..t.i.v..i.t.i.e..s .......................... (54,701) (275) (54,976) Cap.i.t.a..l..e..x..p..e..n..d..i.t.u..r..e..s ....................................................... (3,996) 275 (3,721) ....................................................................................... Cash (used in) provided by investing activity (3,996) 275 (3,721) Net..i.n..c..r.e..a..s.e...i.n...c..a..s.h...a..n..d...c..a..s.h...e..q..u..i.v..a..l.e..n..t.s ...................... $ 381,665 $ - $ 381,665 For media inquiries: Aleanna Crane - Vice President, Communications Virgingalacticpress@virgingalactic.com For investor relations inquiries: Seth Zaslow - Vice President, Investor Relations Seth.Zaslow@virgingalactic.com Attachments Original document

