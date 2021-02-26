Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc.    SPCE

VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.

(SPCE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/25 04:10:00 pm
42.24 USD   -8.41%
05:11aVIRGIN GALACTIC : Earnings Press Release
PU
05:11aVIRGIN GALACTIC : Earnings Presentation
PU
02/25VIRGIN GALACTIC : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Virgin Galactic : Earnings Press Release

02/26/2021 | 05:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Virgin Galactic Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Rollout of Second Spaceship Scheduled to Take Place on March 30

Announced Expected Timing of Revenue-Generating Flight with the Italian Air Force

Next Rocket-Powered Spaceflight Targeted to Occur in May

LAS CRUCES, N.M. - February 25, 2021 - Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) ("Virgin Galactic" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

"We accomplished several significant milestones during 2020 despite the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Michael Colglazier, Chief Executive Officer of Virgin Galactic. "Looking ahead, we're focused on completing our test flight program, expanding our fleet of spaceships and motherships, and developing our unique and transformative customer experience. I am excited about the talent we're bringing on to our leadership team and the investments we're making in the business, both of which will position us well to scale for future growth."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Business Highlights:

  • Completed significant build milestones on second spaceship, in preparation for its scheduled rollout on March 30, 2021.

  • Conducted safe test flight on December 12, 2020 during which the onboard computer lost connection and halted ignition of the rocket motor.

  • Appointed two new pilots into Virgin Galactic Pilot Corps, bringing the total number of pilots to eight as of October 27, 2020.

  • Successfully closed the "One Small Step" program on December 31, 2020, with approximately 1,000 participants enrolled.

  • Total Future Astronauts remained at approximately 600, as of December 31, 2020.

  • Appointed Alistair Burns as Chief Information Officer on November 9, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

  • Cash position remains strong, with cash and cash equivalents of $666 million as of December 31, 2020.

  • Net loss of $74 million, compared to a $77 million net loss in the third quarter of 2020.

  • GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses of $33 million, compared to $31 million in the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses of $23 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $26 million in the third quarter of 2020.

  • GAAP research and development expenses of $41 million, compared to $46 million in the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP research and development expenses of $40 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $43 million in the third quarter of 2020.

  • Adjusted EBITDA totaled $(60) million, compared to $(66) million in the third quarter of 2020.

  • Cash paid for capital expenditures totaled $3.5 million, compared to $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Recent Updates:

  • Continue to prepare for next rocket-powered spaceflight from Spaceport America, targeted for May 2021. Completing modifications and conducting technical checks ahead of flight, which will include revenue-generating payloads as part of the NASA Flight Opportunities Program.

  • Re-confirmed second and third spaceflights from Spaceport America, including Sir Richard Branson's flight, and announced timing for revenue-generating spaceflight with the Italian Air Force.

  • Accelerating multi-month enhancement program to mothership vehicle, VMS Eve, and preparing for second generation mothership build program.

  • Continue to build senior management team:

    • o Appointed Swami Iyer as President of Aerospace Systems, effective end of March 2021.

    • o Appointed Stephen Justice as Vice President of Engineering on March 1, 2021.

    • o Appointed Doug Ahrens as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 1, 2021.

    • o Appointed Seth Zaslow as Vice President of Investor Relations on February 8, 2021.

COVID-19 Impact

The Company is continuing to experience ongoing delays to its business and operations due to COVID-19. The Company continues to operate under strict protocols and follows rigorous health and safety procedures, in line with CDC, state and local guidelines, to ensure employee safety.

Conference Call Information

Virgin Galactic will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) today. To access the conference call, parties should dial (778) 560-2846 and enter the conference ID number 4979998. The live audio webcast along with accompanying presentation materials will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website at investors.virgingalactic.com.A recording of the webcast will also be available following the conference call.

About Virgin Galactic Holdings

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers, as well as a manufacturer of advanced air and space vehicles. It is developing a spaceflight system designed to offer customers a unique and transformative experience. You can find more information athttps://www.virgingalactic.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws with respect to Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"), including statements regarding the Company's expected spaceship rollout and flight schedule. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this presentation, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including, once filed, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which are or will be accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at www.virgingalactic.com. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except asrequired by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands except for per share data)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

(unaudited) (unaudited)

December 31,

September

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2020

30, 2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenue …………………………………… $

-

$

-

$

529

$

238

$

3,781

Cost of revenue …………………………

-

-

314

173

2,004

Gross profit ……………… ..

-

-

215

65

1,777

Selling, general, and administrative expenses ……………

32,854

30,936

37,447

116,592

82,166

Research and development expenses1 ………………………………… .

41,463

46,095

36,754

158,757

132,873

Operating loss ………… .…

(74,317)

(77,031)

(73,986)

(275,284)

(213,262)

Interest income …………………………

272

322

1,160

2,277

2,297

I.n..t..e..r.e..s.t...e..x.p..e..n..s..e.................. .... .....

(10)

(9)

(34)

(36)

(36)

O...t.h..e..r..i.n..c..o..m...e...(.e..x..p..e..n..s..e..).......... ....

9

(44)

-

14

128

Loss before income taxes ………………………… .

(74,046)

(76,762)

(72,860)

(273,029)

(210,873)

Income tax (benefit) expense….

(28)

40

(61)

6

62

Net loss ………………… ..…

(74,018)

(76,802)

(72,799)

(273,035)

(210,935)

Other comprehensive loss:

Foreign currency translation adjustment ……………………… ..

(48)

48

56

(54)

(23)

Total comprehensive loss …………………………… .. $

$

$

$

(74,066)

(76,754)

(72,743)

(273,089)

$

(210,958)

Net loss per share:

Basic and diluted………..$

(1.25)$

(1.09)

Weighted-average shares outstanding:

219,107,905

194,378,154

(0.31)$

(0.34)$

(0.37)$

Basic and diluted………..236,722,884225,253,536194,378,154

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share data)

Assets Current assets

As ofDecember 31, 2020

(unaudited)

December 31, 2019

Additional paid-in capital .......................................................................................

Accumulated deficit ...............................................................................................

Accumulated other comprehensive income .........................................................

Total stockholders' equity .......................................................................

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity .................................................$

1Please refer to Reclassification section for prior period adjustment.

Cash and cash equivalents ..............................................................................$

665,924$

480,443

Restricted cash ...............................................................................................

13,031

12,278

Accounts receivable .......................................................................................

470

461

Inventories1 ....................................................................................................

30,483

31,855

Prepaid expenses and other current assets ...................................................

17,949

16,672

Due from related party, net ...........................................................................

70

-

Total current assets .................................................................................

727,927

541,709

Property, plant, and equipment, net1 ...................................................................

53,148

44,295

Right-of-use asset ..................................................................................................

19,914

16,927

Other non-current assets ......................................................................................

3,001

2,615

Total assets ..............................................................................................$

803,990$

605,546

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable ...........................................................................................$

5,998$

7,038

Current portion of operating lease obligation ................................................

2,384

2,354

Current portion of finance lease obligation ...................................................

136

47

Current portion of note payable ....................................................................

310

-

Accrued expenses ...........................................................................................

22,982

22,277

Customer deposits ..........................................................................................

83,211

83,362

Due to related party, net ................................................................................

-

767

Total current liabilities ............................................................................

115,021

115,845

Finance lease obligation, net of current portion ............................................

236

274

Operating lease obligation, net of current portion ........................................

24,148

21,867

Note payable, net of current portion .............................................................

310

-

Other long-term liabilities ..............................................................................

1,757

-

Total liabilities .........................................................................................$

141,472$

137,986

Stockholders' Equity

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 authorized; none issued and

-$

-

23

20

1,057,202

589,158

(394,712)

(121,677)

5

59

662,518

467,560

803,990$

605,546

$

outstanding ............................................................................................................ Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 700,000,000 shares authorized; 236,123,659 and 196,001,038 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively ..........................................................

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

(unaudited)

Year Ended (unaudited)

December

December

31, 2020

31, 2019

Cash flows from operating activities

Net loss .............................................................

$

(74,018)$

(76,802)$

(72,799)$

(273,035)$

(210,935)

Stock-based compensation ...............................

11,749

8,625

2,535

30,324

2,535

Depreciation and amortization .........................

2,765

2,529

2,079

9,781

6,999

Deferred rent ....................................................

-

-

375

-

-

(Gain) Loss on disposal of property and

21

8

(555)

96

(555)

equipment1 .......................................................

Change in assets and liabilities .........................

Accounts receivable .....................................

(100)

414

431

(106)

819

Inventories1 ..................................................

176

3,182

(6,256)

1,371

(8,566)

Prepayments and other current assets ........

(8,674)

4,724

(13,089)

(342)

(12,476)

Other non-current assets .............................

47

(1,251)

8,107

(1,131)

1,178

Due from related party, net .........................

158

(996)

9,734

(838)

9,734

Accounts payable and accrued expenses .....

(1,729)

1,633

(2,883)

(1,010)

(323)

Customer deposits .......................................

21

1,456

1,160

(151)

2,479

Other current and non-current liabilities .....

(512)

1,502

(9,664)

1,882

-

Net cash used in operating activities .......

(70,096)

(54,976)

(80,825)

(233,159)

(209,111)

Cash flows from investing activity

Capital expenditures1 .......................................

(3,540)

(3,721)

(176)

(17,201)

(13,856)

Cash used in investing activity1 ................

(3,540)

(3,721)

(176)

(17,201)

(13,856)

Cash flows from financing activities

Payments of finance lease obligations .............

(34)

(40)

(49)

(123)

(104)

Repayment of notes payable ............................

(310)

-

-

(310)

-

Net transfer from Parent Company ..................

-

-

-

-

106,119

Proceeds from Parent Company .......................

-

-

16,310

-

56,310

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

pursuant to stock options exercised .................

2,582

-

-

2,582

-

Proceeds from issuance of common stocks .....

-

460,200

20,000

460,200

20,000

Proceeds from reverse acquisition ...................

-

-

500,000

-

500,000

Transaction costs ..............................................

(122)

(19,399)

(48,005)

(20,988)

(48,005)

Withholding taxes paid on behalf of employee on

(4,368)

(399)

-

(4,767)

-

net settled stock-based awards ........................

Net cash provided by (used in) by financing

(2,252)

440,362

488,256

436,594

634,320

activities ...................................................

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash

(75,888)

381,665

407,255

186,234

411,353

equivalents1 .............................................

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at

754,843

373,178

85,466

492,721

81,368

beginning of period ................................................

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of

period .....................................................................

$

678,955$

754,843$

492,721$

678,955$

492,721

Cash and cash equivalents .....................................

$

665,924$

741,575$

480,443$

665,924$

480,443

Restricted cash .......................................................

13,031

13,268

12,278

13,031

12,278

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash ......

$

678,955$

754,843$

492,721$

678,955$

492,721

December 31, 2020

1Please refer to Reclassification section for prior period adjustment.

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

This press release references certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expense and non-GAAP research and development expense. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and certain other items the Company believes are not indicative of its core operating performance. It defines non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses as selling, general, and administrative expenses other than stock-based compensation and non-capitalized transaction costs, and non-GAAP research and development expenses as research and development expenses other than stock-based compensation. None of these non-GAAP financial measures is a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that presenting these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors about the Company in understanding and evaluating its operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by its management in financial and operational-decision making. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore any non-GAAP measures the Company uses may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, December 31, 2019 and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, are set forth below:

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December

September

December

December

December

31, 2020

30, 2020

31, 2019

31, 2020

31, 2019

Net Loss

$ (74,018)

$ (76,802)

$ (72,799)

$ (273,035)

$ (210,935)

Income tax (benefit) expense

(28)

40

(61)

6

62

I.n..t.e..r..e..s.t..e..x..p..e..n..s..e ......................................

10

9

34

36

36

D...e.p...r.e..c..ia..t..i.o..n...&...a..m...o..r..t.i.z..a.t..i.o..n ...................

2,765

2,529

2,079

9,781

6,999

E..B..I.T..D...A .....................................................

(71,271)

(74,224)

(70,747)

(263,212)

(203,838)

C..a..s..h...I.n..c.e..n..t..i.v.e...P..l.a..n...D...is..b..u..r..s.e..m...e..n..t ..........

9,867

9,867

N...o..n..-.c..a..p..i.t.a..l.i.z.e..d...t.r..a..n..s.a..c..t.i.o..n...c..o..s.t..s.* ..........

-

-

3,577

697

4,692

S..t.o..c..k..-.b..a..s.e..d...c..o..m...p..e..n..s..a..t.i.o..n ......................

11,749

8,625

2,535

30,324

2,535

A..d...j.u..s.t..e..d...E..B..I.T..D..A ......................................

$ (59,522)

$ (65,599)

$ (54,768)

$ (232,191)

$ (186,744)

A reconciliation of selling, general, and administrative expenses to non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, December 31, 2019 and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, are set forth below:

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December

September

December

December

December

31, 2020

30, 2020

31, 2019

31, 2020

31, 2019

Selling, general, and administrative expenses ……………………………………………… ..

$ 32,854

$ 30,936

$ 37,447

$ 116,592

$ 82,166

Cash Incentive Plan Disbursement ………… .

-

-

9,867

-

9,867

Stock-based compensation ………………… .…

9,800

5,056

1,591

21,272

1,591

Non-capitalized transaction costs* …………

-

-

3,577

697

4,692

Non-GAAP selling, general, administration expenses ………………… ...

$

$

$

$

$

23,054

25,880

22,412

94,623

66,016

A reconciliation of research and development expenses to non-GAAP research and development expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, December 31, 2019 and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, are set forth below:

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

Year EndedDecember 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Research and development expenses…….

$ 41,463

$ 46,095

$ 36,754

$ 158,757

$ 132,873

Stock-based compensation …………… ...

1,949

3,569

944

9,052

944

Non-GAAP Research and development expenses …………………… ..

$

$

$

$

$

39,514

42,526

35,810

149,705

131,929

_______________

*Non-capitalized transaction costs include non-recurring expenses related to preparation and filing of an S-1 registration statement in the first quarter of 2020.

Reclassification Adjustments Impacting Prior Periods

During the year ended December 31, 2020, we reclassified a portion of our property, plant and equipment in machinery and equipment to inventory, as part of our standardization of accounting policies across entities, for inventory and property, plant and equipment. These reclassifications impacted our consolidated balance sheets, consolidated statements of operations and consolidated statements of cash flows, as set forth below:

(In thousands)

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2019

As Reported

Reclassification

As Adjusted

Balance Sheet

Inventories ………………………………………………………………………

$

26,817

$

5,038

$

31,855

Total Current assets ……………………………………………………

536,671

5,038

541,709

Property, plant and equipment, net ……………………………… .

49,333

(5,038)

44,295

Total assets ……………………………………………………………… .

605,546

-

605,546

Statement of Cash Flows - for the year ended

(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment…

(38)

(517)

(555)

Inventories ………………………………………………………………………

(3,528)

(5,038)

(8,566)

Net cash used in operating activities ………………………… .

(203,556)

(5,555)

(209,111)

Capital expenditures ………………………………………………………

(19,411)

5,555

(13,856)

Cash (used in) provided by investing activity ………… .…..

(19,411)

5,555

(13,856)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents ……………………… .

$

411,353

$

-

$

411,353

September 30, 2020

(In thousands)

As ReportedReclassificationSeptember 30, 2020

As Adjusted

Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss - for the three months ended

Research and development expenses

$

46,243

$

(148)

$

46,095

..... O..p...e..r.a..t.i.n..g...L.o...s.s ............................................................

(77,179)

148

(77,031)

Loss...b..e..f.o..r.e...i.n..c..o..m...e...t.a..x..e..s ................................................

(76,910)

148

(76,762)

..... N..e..t...L.o..s..s ......................................................................

(76,950)

148

(76,802)

Tota..l..c.o..m .... p..r.e..h..e..n..s..i.v.e...l.o..s..s ................................................ .......................................................................................

$

(76,902)

$

148

$

(76,754)

Statement of Cash Flows - for the three months ended

Net loss

$

(76,950)

$

148

$

(76,802)

D...e.p...r.e..c..ia..t..i.o..n...a..n..d...a..m...o..r.t.i.z..a..t.i.o..n ........................................

2,677

(148)

2,529

I.n..v..e..n..t.o..r..i.e..s ......................................................................

3,457

(275)

3,182

..... N..e..t...c.a..s..h...u..s.e..d...i.n...o..p..e..r..a.t..i.n..g...a.c..t.i.v..i.t.i.e..s ..........................

(54,701)

(275)

(54,976)

Cap.i.t.a..l..e..x..p..e..n..d..i.t.u..r..e..s .......................................................

(3,996)

275

(3,721)

.......................................................................................

Cash (used in) provided by investing activity

(3,996)

275

(3,721)

Net..i.n..c..r.e..a..s.e...i.n...c..a..s.h...a..n..d...c..a..s.h...e..q..u..i.v..a..l.e..n..t.s ......................

$

381,665

$

-

$

381,665

For media inquiries:

Aleanna Crane - Vice President, Communications Virgingalacticpress@virgingalactic.com

For investor relations inquiries:

Seth Zaslow - Vice President, Investor Relations Seth.Zaslow@virgingalactic.com

Disclaimer

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 10:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.
05:11aVIRGIN GALACTIC : Earnings Press Release
PU
05:11aVIRGIN GALACTIC : Earnings Presentation
PU
02/25VIRGIN GALACTIC : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/25MT NEWSWIRES AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST : Grpn, ntra, spce
MT
02/25VIRGIN GALACTIC : Posts Narrower Q4 Loss
MT
02/25VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Finan..
AQ
02/25VIRGIN GALACTIC : Galactic Unite Black Leaders in Aerospace Scholarship and Trai..
PU
02/25VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (f..
AQ
02/25VIRGIN GALACTIC : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
BU
02/25VIRGIN GALACTIC : Appoints Doug Ahrens as CFO
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,53 M - -
Net income 2020 -270 M - -
Net cash 2020 678 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -34,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9 899 M 9 899 M -
EV / Sales 2020 17 439x
EV / Sales 2021 730x
Nbr of Employees 721
Free-Float 60,0%
Chart VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 33,43 $
Last Close Price 42,24 $
Spread / Highest target 23,1%
Spread / Average Target -20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Colglazier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Campagna Chief Financial Officer
Chamath Palihapitiya Chairman
Wanda M. Austin Independent Director
Adam Bain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.78.00%9 899
THE BOEING COMPANY1.12%133 704
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.61%117 285
AIRBUS SE10.19%97 675
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-3.74%97 064
SAFRAN0.35%62 669
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ