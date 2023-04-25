Virgin Galactic : Proxy Statement

On behalf of the Board of Directors, I cordially invite you to attend the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., which will be held on June 8, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., Pacific Time. In order to attend, you must register at www.viewproxy.com/SPCE/2023by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on June 7, 2023.
In accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission rules allowing companies to furnish proxy materials to their stockholders over the Internet, we have sent stockholders of record at the close of business on April 13, 2023 a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials. The notice contains instructions on how to access our Proxy Statement and Annual Report and vote online.
If you would like to receive a printed copy of our proxy materials from us instead of downloading a printable version from the Internet, please follow the instructions for requesting such materials included in the notice and the attached Proxy Statement.
Attached to this letter are a Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy
Statement, which describe the business to be conducted at the Annual Meeting.
Please join us on June 8, 2023
Your vote is important to us. Whether you own a few shares or many, and whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, it is important that your shares be represented and voted at the meeting. Please act as soon as possible to vote your shares. You may vote your shares on the Internet, by telephone or, if you received a paper copy of the proxy card by mail, by returning your signed proxy card in the envelope provided. You may also vote your shares online during the Annual Meeting. Instructions on how to vote while participating at the meeting live via the Internet are posted at www.viewproxy.com/SPCE/2023.
On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, it is my pleasure to express our appreciation for your continued support.
Evan Lovell
Chair of the Board
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc.
Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on June 8, 2023
Tustin, California
April 25, 2023
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., Pacific Time. The Annual Meeting will be a completely virtual meeting, which will be conducted via live webcast. You will be able
to attend the Annual Meeting online and submit your questions during the meeting. In order to attend, you must register at www.viewproxy.com/SPCE/2023 by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on June 7, 2023. For instructions on how to register, attend and vote your shares at the Annual Meeting, see the information in the accompanying Proxy Statement in the section titled "General Information About the Annual Meeting and Voting."
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Stockholder Meeting: This Proxy Statement and
our Annual Report are available free of charge at www.viewproxy.com/SPCE/2023.
If you have any questions about this Proxy Statement or if you would like additional copies of this Proxy Statement, please contact Alliance Advisors, our proxy solicitor, at:
Alliance Advisors, LLC
200 Broadacres Drive
Bloomfield, NJ 07003
Telephone: (877) 495-1342
The Annual Meeting is being held:
to elect the director nominees listed in the Proxy Statement;
to ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2023;
to approve, on an advisory (non-binding) basis, the compensation of our named executive officers;
to approve the Company's Amended and Restated 2019 Incentive Award Plan; and
to transact such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any continuation, postponement or adjournment thereof.
These items of business are described in the Proxy Statement that follows this notice. Holders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on April 13, 2023 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting, or any continuation, postponement or adjournment thereof. A complete list of such stockholders will be open to the examination by any stockholder for a period of
10 days prior to the Annual Meeting for any purpose germane to the meeting by sending an email to CorporateSecretary@virgingalactic.com, stating the purpose of the request and providing proof of ownership of Company stock.
Whether or not you attend the Annual Meeting, it is important that your shares be represented and voted at the Annual Meeting. Therefore, I urge you to promptly vote and submit your proxy by phone, via the Internet, or, if you received paper copies of these materials, by signing, dating and returning the enclosed proxy card in the enclosed envelope, which requires no postage if mailed in the United States. If you have previously received our Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, instructions regarding how you can vote are contained in that notice. If you have received a proxy card, instructions regarding how you can vote are contained on the proxy card. If you decide to attend the Annual Meeting, you will be able to vote in person, even if you have previously submitted your proxy. Note that, in light of possible timing impacts if voting by mail, we encourage stockholders to submit their proxy by Internet or telephone.
By Order of the Board of Directors
Michael Colglazier
Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
2023 Proxy Statement
Table of Contents
Message from Our Chair
Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on June 8, 2023
2022 Highlights
Voting Roadmap
Proposal No. 1: Election of Directors
Information about Board Nominees
Corporate Governance
Composition of the Board of Directors
Board Structure
Board Oversight Responsibilities
Other Governance Practices and Policies
Director Compensation
Cash Compensation
Equity Compensation
Director Compensation Table for Fiscal Year 2022
33 Proposal No. 2: Ratification of Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
33 Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
Change in Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
Audit, Audit-Related, Tax and All Other Fees
Pre-ApprovalPolicies and Practices
Audit Committee Report
Executive Officers
Proposal No. 3: Approval, on an Advisory (Non-Binding) Basis, of the Compensation of Our Named Executive Officers
Executive Compensation
Compensation Discussion and Analysis
Compensation Committee Report
Executive Compensation Tables
Compensation Risk Assessment
CEO Pay Ratio Forward-Looking Statements
67 Pay Versus Performance
72 Proposal No. 4: Approval of the Amended and Restated Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. 2019 Incentive Award Plan
81 Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management
Equity Compensation Plan Information
Certain Transactions with Related Persons
Policies and Procedures for Related Party Transactions
Summary of Related-Person Transactions
88 General Information about the Annual Meeting and Voting
Questions and Answers
Additional Information
Stockholder Proposals and Director Nominations
Householding
Delinquent Section 16(a) Reports
2022 Annual Report
96 ANNEX A - Amended and Restated Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. 2019 Incentive Award Plan
Key Information
Fiscal 2022 Performance Highlights
Commitment to ESG
15 Skills, Experience, Qualifications and Attributes of 2023 Director Nominees
Director Nomination Process
Director Independence
Board Leadership Structure
Board's Role in Strategy and Risk Oversight
Stockholder Engagement
2022 Pay Mix
Our Executive Compensation Program
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc.
2022 Highlights
About Virgin Galactic
We are an aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers with our advanced air and space vehicles. Our reusable spaceflight system, developed using proprietary technology and processes, is designed to connect the world to the love, wonder and awe created by space travel and to offer customers a transformative experience. Our missions include flying passengers to space as adventurers and flying researchers and research experiments to space for scientific and educational advancement.
We believe the commercial exploration of space represents one of the most exciting and important technological initiatives of our time. Virgin Galactic is at the forefront of industry trends as the first and only publicly-traded company focused on commercial human spaceflight. Approximately 640 humans have ever traveled above the Earth's atmosphere into space. As of December 31, 2022, Virgin Galactic has received reservations for approximately 800 spaceflight tickets. This industry is growing dramatically due to new products, new sources of private and government funding, and new technologies. Demand is emerging from new sectors and demographics, which we believe is broadening the total addressable market. As government space agencies have retired or reduced their capacity to send humans into space, private companies are
beginning to make exciting inroads into the field of human space exploration.
Fiscal 2022 Performance Highlights
In 2022, we made important investments in the infrastructure and partnerships that will support our operations as a commercial spaceline and lead our Company into the future.
Some of the key business milestones from 2022 include the following:
• Prepared VMS Eve and VSS Unity for commercial
• Laid the foundation for an unforgettable astronaut
service by improving the durability and capability
experience by completing the conceptual design for a unique
of the ships to support an increased flight cadence.
astronaut campus, including the acquisition of an incredible
• Invested in our supply chain and manufacturing
site for the campus close to Spaceport America, New Mexico.
partnerships that will equip our business to
• Strengthened the balance sheet by raising approximately
scale effectively. We also broke ground on our
$528 million to support necessary investments in the business
spaceship final assembly factory.
that we believe will drive our long-term growth.
Virgin Galactic Values
Our exceptional teammates join for a shared purpose, and we connect through shared values. Our Company values guide our decision making and exemplify how we show up and conduct ourselves. Importantly, our values empower each of us to make a difference at the company and enable confidence in our actions.
Safety Above All
Bold Optimism
Straight Up
We ensure safety is at the core of all our endeavors.
We make the impossible inevitable.
We are fair, transparent, honest, caring and ethical in all we do.
Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 21:05:31 UTC.