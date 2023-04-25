Virgin Galactic : Proxy Statement

Message from

Our Chair

April 25, 2023

Dear Fellow Stockholders:

On behalf of the Board of Directors, I cordially invite you to attend the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., which will be held on June 8, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., Pacific Time. In order to attend, you must register at www.viewproxy.com/SPCE/2023by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on June 7, 2023.

In accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission rules allowing companies to furnish proxy materials to their stockholders over the Internet, we have sent stockholders of record at the close of business on April 13, 2023 a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials. The notice contains instructions on how to access our Proxy Statement and Annual Report and vote online.

If you would like to receive a printed copy of our proxy materials from us instead of downloading a printable version from the Internet, please follow the instructions for requesting such materials included in the notice and the attached Proxy Statement.

Attached to this letter are a Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy

Statement, which describe the business to be conducted at the Annual Meeting.

Please join us on June 8, 2023

Your vote is important to us. Whether you own a few shares or many, and whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, it is important that your shares be represented and voted at the meeting. Please act as soon as possible to vote your shares. You may vote your shares on the Internet, by telephone or, if you received a paper copy of the proxy card by mail, by returning your signed proxy card in the envelope provided. You may also vote your shares online during the Annual Meeting. Instructions on how to vote while participating at the meeting live via the Internet are posted at www.viewproxy.com/SPCE/2023.

On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, it is my pleasure to express our appreciation for your continued support.

Evan Lovell

Chair of the Board