Virgin Galactic posts smaller loss than expected, improves cash position

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Space tourism company Virgin Galactic
Holdings Inc on Tuesday posted a smaller-than-expected
quarterly loss and said its cash position had improved, sending
its shares 5% higher in extended trading.
The company founded by billionaire Richard Branson held
about $931 million in cash as of Dec. 31, compared with $679
million a year earlier.
The figure excludes the $425 million it raised last month
through a debt offering to help fund the launch of its
commercial service, which is set to start later this year.
Virgin Galactic earlier this month re-opened ticket sales to
the public for space travel, setting prices at $450,000 per
person with an initial deposit of $150,000.
The company has sharpened its focus on its Delta class of
spaceships, engaging with suppliers to ramp up production of the
craft that is expected to make up the bulk of its flight
capacity and fly once a week.
It posted a loss of 31 cents per share in the fourth quarter
to Dec. 31, compared with estimates of a 35 cents per share
loss, according to Refinitiv IBES data. That was helped by labor
efficiencies and the postponement of certain non-critical work.
Total revenue came in at $141,000, below expectations of
$331,000.
