  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPCE   US92766K1060

VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.

(SPCE)
  Report
News 
Summary

Virgin Galactic posts smaller loss than expected, improves cash position

02/22/2022 | 05:31pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity lands after reaching the edge of space above Spaceport America

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc on Tuesday posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and said its cash position had improved, sending its shares 5% higher in extended trading.

The company founded by billionaire Richard Branson held about $931 million in cash as of Dec. 31, compared with $679 million a year earlier.

The figure excludes the $425 million it raised last month through a debt offering to help fund the launch of its commercial service, which is set to start later this year.

Virgin Galactic earlier this month re-opened ticket sales to the public for space travel, setting prices at $450,000 per person with an initial deposit of $150,000.

The company has sharpened its focus on its Delta class of spaceships, engaging with suppliers to ramp up production of the craft that is expected to make up the bulk of its flight capacity and fly once a week.

It posted a loss of 31 cents per share in the fourth quarter to Dec. 31, compared with estimates of a 35 cents per share loss, according to Refinitiv IBES data. That was helped by labor efficiencies and the postponement of certain non-critical work.

Total revenue came in at $141,000, below expectations of $331,000.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3,39 M - -
Net income 2021 -366 M - -
Net cash 2021 779 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,56x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 167 M 2 167 M -
EV / Sales 2021 409x
EV / Sales 2022 221x
Nbr of Employees 823
Free-Float 80,3%
